SD Poised to See More Debate Over LGBTQ Bills

South Dakota lawmakers are scheduled to begin a new legislative session this week. Like previous years, bills surrounding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning matters are being floated - and advocates say it's another attempt to make that community feel less welcome.
Last year saw the state debate issues such as banning transgender girls and women from participating in team sports matching their gender identity. Gov. Kristi Noem is proposing that idea again this year.
Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, said LGBTQ individuals see what's happening as a threat to their presence.
"When the Legislature spends a big amount of time and energy on something that affects a very small portion of South Dakotans, and it's discriminatory as well," said Williams, "it just feels so awful to them."
Supporters of the bills cite the need for fair competition among athletes, as well as religious-freedom protections. Sponsors deny they are trying to discriminate against anyone.
Another proposal that's surfaced would designate school bathrooms and locker room use as single-sex defined by birth, meaning trans students would be restricted in using rooms matching their gender identity. That plan also would allow for lawsuits if another student observes a violation.
Williams said she does see hope in that more parents of transgender students have been active in appealing to elected officials from their communities. She said the next challenge is to get more of the bill's sponsors to hear personal stories.
"Talk to transgender students," said Williams, "to talk to teachers who see these students going through things."
She said these conversations would be especially helpful when it comes to the bathroom-use bill, noting that in districts where such restrictions are already in place, they creates serious problems for transgender students.
Groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union say the Legislature needs to focus on more pressing matters, such as education funding and child care.
FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools, and advocates said the findings demonstrate the importance of doing more to protect the children and make them feel welcome.
Through the Community Uplift Program, the North Dakota LGBTQ+ School Climate Report showed nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ students say they've been bullied on school grounds.
But only 13% of responding districts require staff training on LGBTQ+ culture.
Barry Nelson, interim director of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, feels the approach is too broad in addressing harassing behavior.
"It's fine to talk about it in generalities, but we know that it is particularly poignant within the LGBTQ population in the school," Nelson asserted.
The report's author noted only one in six young people who identify as queer will turn to an adult when feeling empty, sad, hopeless or angry. A lack of meaningful infrastructure can prompt other issues, from missing school to experiencing homelessness, and even suicide.
The report said districts have many resources available, including guidelines from the North Dakota School Board Association.
The report said 61% of LGBTQ+ youth in North Dakota have seriously considered suicide.
Samantha Christopherson, area director of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said it is a reminder for educators and parents to not delay in responding to warning signs.
"Talk, behavior and mood," Christopherson outlined. "If you notice any changes in your loved one, in a student, it's time to have a conversation."
The report also suggested comprehensive anti-bullying policies can reduce rates of harassment by 10%. Nelson added anyone in the community reaching out and lending a welcoming voice can be helpful.
"That I, as an individual, can be a very important part of literally, again, saving a young person's life by becoming a positive influence in their life," Nelson remarked.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this month, showed there is still work to be done to ensure the community is safe and has inclusive access to essential services.
The report was released by the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, a subcommittee of the Connecticut Commission on Women.
Among the findings, two-thirds of respondents reported concerns about access to health care, including worries the services would not be LGBTQ-friendly.
Patrick Dunn, executive director of the New Haven Pride Center, said it creates barriers to receiving health care, and he hopes the data can inform LGBTQ-affirming solutions.
"So every day I can see people walking in the center looking for food, looking for housing, experiencing discrimination in health care," Patrick Dunn observed. "It's such a relief to have this kind of information that we can literally go to funders, we can go to legislators, we can go to different bodies, and go to donors and say, 'Hey, here's your proof. Look.'"
More than 3,000 Connecticut residents completed the survey, with the largest number of respondents coming from New Haven, Hartford and Fairfield counties. The survey also found 68% said they had someone to talk to about LGBTQ-specific challenges.
The survey noted 70% of respondents have been tested for HIV. Of the 30% who didn't get tested, 85% said they felt it was unlikely they were exposed.
John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together, which focuses on HIV/AIDS issues, said it is a sign outreach is working.
"So I think the good news is that folks in the LGBTQ community have accessed testing in their lifetime," Merz explained. "It's still a really good picture that's being painted that we've worked long and hard to encourage people to be tested if they feel like they might have put themselves at risk."
As part of the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, grant funding is available for organizations serving the LGBTQ community to implement sensitivity training as well as changes to advance services. The network hopes to release a Request for Proposals by next spring.
INDIANAPOLIS -- It is National Coming Out Day, but many LGBTQ Americans say they still face discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, education and other areas.
Some Indiana cities have enacted their own ordinances to prevent discrimination, but Indiana is one of 27 states with no statewide nondiscrimination protections for its LGBTQ residents.
The Equality Act, passed by the U.S. House and now in the Senate, would update federal civil-rights laws to prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in a uniform way.
Chris Paulsen, CEO of Indiana Youth Group, said it would be very important.
"It will prevent people from being evicted from their home or kicked out of a business," Paulsen outlined. "While you're having dinner, being thrown out for no reason other than your LGBTQ status, from being removed from a jury or denied government services."
Polling from the Human Rights Campaign shows seven in 10 Americans support the Equality Act. The legislation would also expand protections in public accommodations for women, racial minorities and religious minorities.
Paulsen added where she lives, in Indianapolis, she and her wife are protected. But she noted if they drive to neighboring Greenwood for dinner, for instance, they can be denied service.
"In Indiana, it's very patchwork," Paulsen explained. "There's 19 cities that have those protections and then, the rest of the state doesn't. So as you drive through the state, you go from being an equal to not being equal. So, I think it's important that we have the same rules for everyone throughout the country."
Advocates for equal protections say the Equality Act would also serve as a safeguard against the hundreds of anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced or passed in state legislatures this year. They include preventing transgender youth from participating in school sports and limiting their access to age-appropriate and gender-affirming medical care.
