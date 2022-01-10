SD Poised to See More Debate Over LGBTQ Bills

FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools, and advocates said the findings demonstrate the importance of doing more to protect the children and make them feel welcome.



Through the Community Uplift Program, the North Dakota LGBTQ+ School Climate Report showed nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ students say they've been bullied on school grounds.



But only 13% of responding districts require staff training on LGBTQ+ culture.



Barry Nelson, interim director of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, feels the approach is too broad in addressing harassing behavior.



"It's fine to talk about it in generalities, but we know that it is particularly poignant within the LGBTQ population in the school," Nelson asserted.



The report's author noted only one in six young people who identify as queer will turn to an adult when feeling empty, sad, hopeless or angry. A lack of meaningful infrastructure can prompt other issues, from missing school to experiencing homelessness, and even suicide.



The report said districts have many resources available, including guidelines from the North Dakota School Board Association.



The report said 61% of LGBTQ+ youth in North Dakota have seriously considered suicide.



Samantha Christopherson, area director of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said it is a reminder for educators and parents to not delay in responding to warning signs.



"Talk, behavior and mood," Christopherson outlined. "If you notice any changes in your loved one, in a student, it's time to have a conversation."



The report also suggested comprehensive anti-bullying policies can reduce rates of harassment by 10%. Nelson added anyone in the community reaching out and lending a welcoming voice can be helpful.



"That I, as an individual, can be a very important part of literally, again, saving a young person's life by becoming a positive influence in their life," Nelson remarked.



Disclosure: North Dakota Human Rights Coalition contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, and Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Advocates said a first-of-its-kind survey of the health and human-service needs of Connecticut's LGBTQ community, published this month, showed there is still work to be done to ensure the community is safe and has inclusive access to essential services.



The report was released by the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, a subcommittee of the Connecticut Commission on Women.



Among the findings, two-thirds of respondents reported concerns about access to health care, including worries the services would not be LGBTQ-friendly.



Patrick Dunn, executive director of the New Haven Pride Center, said it creates barriers to receiving health care, and he hopes the data can inform LGBTQ-affirming solutions.



"So every day I can see people walking in the center looking for food, looking for housing, experiencing discrimination in health care," Patrick Dunn observed. "It's such a relief to have this kind of information that we can literally go to funders, we can go to legislators, we can go to different bodies, and go to donors and say, 'Hey, here's your proof. Look.'"



More than 3,000 Connecticut residents completed the survey, with the largest number of respondents coming from New Haven, Hartford and Fairfield counties. The survey also found 68% said they had someone to talk to about LGBTQ-specific challenges.



The survey noted 70% of respondents have been tested for HIV. Of the 30% who didn't get tested, 85% said they felt it was unlikely they were exposed.



John Merz, CEO of Advancing Connecticut Together, which focuses on HIV/AIDS issues, said it is a sign outreach is working.



"So I think the good news is that folks in the LGBTQ community have accessed testing in their lifetime," Merz explained. "It's still a really good picture that's being painted that we've worked long and hard to encourage people to be tested if they feel like they might have put themselves at risk."



As part of the LGBTQ Health and Human Services Network, grant funding is available for organizations serving the LGBTQ community to implement sensitivity training as well as changes to advance services. The network hopes to release a Request for Proposals by next spring.



