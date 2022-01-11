Tuesday, January 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 11, 2022
Oregon sees its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began; NYC mourns 17 dead, including 8 children, in an apartment fire; and Mainers struggle with cost of healthcare.

2022Talks - January 11, 2021
U.S. State Department continues talks with Russia over troops surrounding Ukraine; Rep. Jim Jordan rebuffs interview requests from Jan. 6 panel; and the Senate takes up voting rights this week.

The Yonder Report - January 6, 2022
Small towns suffer when young people leave for the city, more about who comes back; loss of Child Tax Credit could hurt rural America; the real picture of food insecurity among tribal populations; and REZ basketball is back.

Governor’s Budget Would Begin to Open Cal Fresh to the Undocumented 55+

Tuesday, January 11, 2022   

Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal Fresh program to include people 55 and older, regardless of their immigration status.

Karen Giron, a Cal Fresh specialist with Hunger Action Los Angeles, said in the past it has been heartbreaking to turn away people seeking food assistance simply because they were undocumented.

"So we're hoping that everything is already built in the system," Giron explained. "So we can just remove that requirement and allow people to get access to food, especially during the pandemic."

The $286.4 billion dollar spending plan comes with a $45 billion surplus. Advocates are calling on the governor to consider investing some of the surplus into another round of stimulus checks to help low-income families pay for basic necessities.

Nell Myhand, an advocate with the National Poor People's Campaign in California, said people who receive state disability, VA disability, or who participate in Cal Works were unfairly excluded from the last round of stimulus.

"No price can be assigned to our unnecessary suffering," Myhand argued. "And even in terms of dollars and cents, it's much more expensive to deal with the consequences of economic policies that fail us."

The budget proposal also includes $17 billion for programs to increase housing or combat homelessness.


Victims of labor and sexual trafficking often are kept isolated as a method of control. (Adobe Stock)

