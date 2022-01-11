PA's New Broadband Development Authority Overseeing Internet Expansion

Pennsylvania stands to gain at least $100 million to improve broadband access from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, established last month, will help coordinate the expansion of high-speed internet access throughout the state, by managing the influx of federal funds to support the construction of new towers, lines and broadband equipment.



Bill Johnston-Walsh, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, said nearly two years into the pandemic, expanding internet access across the state is critical, as it helped older adults better access medical care and contact family during COVID-19.



"They really want to stay connected to their families, especially their grandchildren," Johnston-Walsh pointed out. "And utilizing this $100 million is really going to go a long way to ensure that we have the health benefits we need through telehealth and that we really reduce social isolation."



More than 800,000 Pennsylvanians lack access to high-speed internet, with more than 500,000 of those residents living in rural areas.



Sheri Collins, executive director of corporate relations for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said increasing internet bandwidth could help students who struggled to connect to virtual class during the pandemic.



"And in some cases, it was not even an opportunity for some of our students," Collins explained. "So if you think about the disconnect, and you think about learning opportunities that may have been missed as a result of that lack of broadband infrastructure, it's significant."



Collins noted the department is currently working on identifying state lawmakers to serve on the Broadband Development Authority. From there, the team will begin to pinpoint regions in the state most in need of infrastructure for high-speed internet access.



Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal Fresh program to include people 55 and older, regardless of their immigration status.



Karen Giron, a Cal Fresh specialist with Hunger Action Los Angeles, said in the past it has been heartbreaking to turn away people seeking food assistance simply because they were undocumented.



"So we're hoping that everything is already built in the system," Giron explained. "So we can just remove that requirement and allow people to get access to food, especially during the pandemic."



The $286.4 billion dollar spending plan comes with a $45 billion surplus. Advocates are calling on the governor to consider investing some of the surplus into another round of stimulus checks to help low-income families pay for basic necessities.



Nell Myhand, an advocate with the National Poor People's Campaign in California, said people who receive state disability, VA disability, or who participate in Cal Works were unfairly excluded from the last round of stimulus.



"No price can be assigned to our unnecessary suffering," Myhand argued. "And even in terms of dollars and cents, it's much more expensive to deal with the consequences of economic policies that fail us."



The budget proposal also includes $17 billion for programs to increase housing or combat homelessness.



