PA's New Broadband Development Authority Overseeing Internet Expansion

Pennsylvania stands to gain at least $100 million to improve broadband access from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, established last month, will help coordinate the expansion of high-speed internet access throughout the state, by managing the influx of federal funds to support the construction of new towers, lines and broadband equipment.
Bill Johnston-Walsh, Pennsylvania state director for AARP, said nearly two years into the pandemic, expanding internet access across the state is critical, as it helped older adults better access medical care and contact family during COVID-19.
"They really want to stay connected to their families, especially their grandchildren," Johnston-Walsh pointed out. "And utilizing this $100 million is really going to go a long way to ensure that we have the health benefits we need through telehealth and that we really reduce social isolation."
More than 800,000 Pennsylvanians lack access to high-speed internet, with more than 500,000 of those residents living in rural areas.
Sheri Collins, executive director of corporate relations for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said increasing internet bandwidth could help students who struggled to connect to virtual class during the pandemic.
"And in some cases, it was not even an opportunity for some of our students," Collins explained. "So if you think about the disconnect, and you think about learning opportunities that may have been missed as a result of that lack of broadband infrastructure, it's significant."
Collins noted the department is currently working on identifying state lawmakers to serve on the Broadband Development Authority. From there, the team will begin to pinpoint regions in the state most in need of infrastructure for high-speed internet access.
Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal Fresh program to include people 55 and older, regardless of their immigration status.
Karen Giron, a Cal Fresh specialist with Hunger Action Los Angeles, said in the past it has been heartbreaking to turn away people seeking food assistance simply because they were undocumented.
"So we're hoping that everything is already built in the system," Giron explained. "So we can just remove that requirement and allow people to get access to food, especially during the pandemic."
The $286.4 billion dollar spending plan comes with a $45 billion surplus. Advocates are calling on the governor to consider investing some of the surplus into another round of stimulus checks to help low-income families pay for basic necessities.
Nell Myhand, an advocate with the National Poor People's Campaign in California, said people who receive state disability, VA disability, or who participate in Cal Works were unfairly excluded from the last round of stimulus.
"No price can be assigned to our unnecessary suffering," Myhand argued. "And even in terms of dollars and cents, it's much more expensive to deal with the consequences of economic policies that fail us."
The budget proposal also includes $17 billion for programs to increase housing or combat homelessness.
K-12 and higher education would get $102 billion next fiscal year as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, released Monday -- the most in state history -- thanks to a projected 45-billion-dollar surplus.
Education advocates say they are glad the budget would put $200 million toward health care for part-time lecturers, who make up 75% of the teaching staff at community colleges.
Jeff Freitas, president of CFT, a union of educators and classified professionals, explained how it would help.
"We want to be able to have individuals that work in multiple districts be able to combine that effort to be able to pay for that health care," Freitas stated.
The governor has also proposed $2.7 billion in extra funding to confront COVID-19, so advocates want some of it to be spent on getting more rapid tests and high-quality masks into schools. And the budget includes a 5% cost-of-living increase for educators, one of the highest-ever, which could improve a staffing crisis in schools.
Freitas pointed out the state loses about 27,000 teachers a year but only about 21,000 new teachers enter the profession annually to replace them.
"Pay is a factor," Freitas acknowledged. "But there are also other factors that weigh into this: class size, responsibility, respect, time to do the job. All of these together are what we need to be focusing on."
The budget proposal also includes funding to offer pre-K classes to all four-year-olds, and it increases the available slots in state-funded preschool and child-care centers.
Gov. Brad Little kicked off Idaho's 2022 legislative session Monday with a State of the State address outlining his budget priorities.
Unlike last year's remote speech, Little's address was in-person at the Capitol this year. At the top of his priority list is education, infrastructure needs and tax cuts.
Little touted the state's record surplus of $1.9 billion, but said the state still should be conservative with how it spends.
"We must be even more vigilant in perceived times of plenty to make decisions that are prudent and withstand the test of time," Little urged. "We did not spend our way to a surplus, and budget surplus must never become an excuse for wasteful spending."
COVID-19 stimulus money from the federal government bolstered the record year for Idaho. Little proposed a billion-dollar tax cut over five years, which would cost about $250 million in its first year and $340 million by fiscal year 2026.
Little also proposed boosting K-12 education funding by 11%, with a small part covered by federal coronavirus aid. It includes accelerated pay raises for all school staff and bonuses for teachers. Schools have faced increased stress during the pandemic.
Little said the funds would be an investment in Idaho's future.
"Idaho schools partner with parents in the education of their children," Little stated. "That's why I propose making the largest investment in Idaho education ever. My budget added $1.1 billion over the next five years to improve Idaho education."
Little added the state also needs to address its growing infrastructure needs.
"We cannot continue our record economic trajectory if our logging trucks can't get across old bridges and if we can't get our farm products to market," Little emphasized. "My budget invests another $200 million in ongoing funding to fully address our known maintenance needs locally and statewide."
Little has proposed another $200 million in one-time funding to cover one-third of the backlog for Idaho's deficient bridges.