Poll: Mainers Face Health-Care Affordability Burdens

A new poll found a majority of Mainers struggle to afford the medical care they need.



Advocates for increasing access to health care say Gov. Janet Mills and the Legislature have taken steps to address the issues, such as creating a Maine Prescription Drugs Affordability Board, expanding options for coverage and providing small businesses with subsidies to help pay insurance premiums. But they also say more needs to be done.



Elise Lowry, public health analyst for Altarum HealthCare Value Hub, which conducted the survey, said nearly 65% of Maine adults reported having a health-care affordability burden in the last year.



"Affordability burdens can include going without coverage due to the high cost of insurance, delaying or foregoing care due to affordability concerns, and getting care or struggling to pay the resulting medical bills," Lowry outlined.



She noted affordability burdens were found across all income levels, and when it came to age, 18- to 34-year-olds experienced the greatest burdens. Four in five Maine residents reported being worried about affording coverage at some point in the future.



Lowry pointed out prescription drugs are one of the most, if not the most commonly provided medical service in the U.S., with more than half of Americans taking one or more prescription drugs. She added more than half of Maine adults reported concerns about affording the cost.



"Nearly one-third of Maine adults fraction their medication in some way," Lowry explained. "Such as cutting pills on half, not filling a prescription or skipping a dose of medicine."



The survey also showed many Mainers worry about affording hospital bills. More than half of adults in the state said they worry about being able to find out the cost of a procedure ahead of time.



Advocates for the Food for All campaign are praising Gov. Gavin Newsom's new budget proposal, which would begin the process of expanding the Cal Fresh program to include people 55 and older, regardless of their immigration status.



Karen Giron, a Cal Fresh specialist with Hunger Action Los Angeles, said in the past it has been heartbreaking to turn away people seeking food assistance simply because they were undocumented.



"So we're hoping that everything is already built in the system," Giron explained. "So we can just remove that requirement and allow people to get access to food, especially during the pandemic."



The $286.4 billion dollar spending plan comes with a $45 billion surplus. Advocates are calling on the governor to consider investing some of the surplus into another round of stimulus checks to help low-income families pay for basic necessities.



Nell Myhand, an advocate with the National Poor People's Campaign in California, said people who receive state disability, VA disability, or who participate in Cal Works were unfairly excluded from the last round of stimulus.



"No price can be assigned to our unnecessary suffering," Myhand argued. "And even in terms of dollars and cents, it's much more expensive to deal with the consequences of economic policies that fail us."



The budget proposal also includes $17 billion for programs to increase housing or combat homelessness.



