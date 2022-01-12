NC Executive Order Focuses on Environmental Justice, Public Input

Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a new executive order that directs cabinet agencies to consider issues of environmental justice when taking actions related to climate change, resilience and clean energy. Conservation groups are applauding the move.
The state will appoint an Environmental Justice Lead at each cabinet agency, tasked with increasing local residents' participation when projects are likely to affect their neighborhoods.
Daisha Williams, environmental justice manager with the group CleanAire NC, said providing a "point person" to tackle these issues will boost collaboration between state agencies.
"When they work together," she said, "it will result, of course, in more direct engagement with not only the agencies themselves but impacted communities to implement the needed remedies to foster the creative solutions that we need."
The order also called for more funding to increase public awareness about the health-related effects of climate change, and provide public updates on air pollution and heat-related illness risks and their disproportionate effects on Black and Brown communities.
Bonita Green, president of the Merrick Moore Community Development Corp., said she supports the executive order, adding that residents in her historically Black and increasing gentrified neighborhood feel they've been shut out of conversations on proposed development.
"The community is frustrated," she said, "the fact that development is just being shoved down our throats, and we have nothing to say about how our neighborhoods or communities are being developed."
Ron Ross, president of the Northwood Estates Community Organization in Charlotte, said families there are dealing with chronic health conditions from a lifetime of breathing polluted air. He said he believes the governor's latest action is a step in the right direction "for the communities that I live in - that are surrounded by highways, industrial facilities and so forth, and continue to be exposed to those situations on a daily basis."
The order also requires the state to update a greenhouse-gas inventory, to measure current levels of greenhouse-gas emissions and seek potential pathways to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
When plans come together for new retail centers and office buildings, policy experts and local leaders in Iowa said municipal and real-estate developers need to adopt a more inclusive mindset.
They said child care and accessible transportation should be on a project's checklist. The Greater Des Moines Partnership recently hosted a forum on the topic.
Dawn Oliver Wiand, president and CEO of the Iowa Women's Foundation, said their outreach has reinforced the belief child care is the number one barrier to economic success for women.
As it relates to development, she emphasized making sure a community has enough child-care workers who receive fair wages and benefits is key.
"If we can't figure out a way to step out of the box and creatively address that, we're not gonna have enough child-care slots," Oliver Wiand asserted.
She suggested businesses assisting with development investments not only help their staff, but also their bottom line by keeping more women in the workforce.
Wiand was on the governor's Child Care task force, which recently recommended a tax-credit program to incentivize employers to purchase available childcare spots for their workers.
Meanwhile, a regional transportation leader said more flexibility in public transit, such as non-traditional service hours, is important.
Luis Montoya, chief planning officer for Des Moines Area Regional Transit, said in his organization's long-term planning, it has found customers from different backgrounds prefer service that goes beyond the standard workday ride.
"The way people move about the community to drop their kids off to take night classes, shifts that are on the weekends or outside of what we would normally consider normal business hours," Montoya outlined.
He argued an expansive, inclusive transit vision should prioritize service information catering to those who speak little or no English.
The panel discussion also centered around needs to include input from those advocating for people with disabilities, noting they are not just consumers, but also business owners and entrepreneurs.
Mainers working for minimum wage will see a modest increase in their paychecks starting this month, as inflation has driven it to $12.75 an hour.
Maine ties its minimum wage to the consumer price index published by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, after a 2016 ballot referendum called on the state to increase the wage from the federal minimum of $7.25 to $12 by 2020, and then based on cost of living thereafter.
Andy O'Brien, communications director for the Maine AFL-CIO, said it's so important that wages rise with inflation.
"For too long here in Maine, a lot of people have had to survive on poverty wages," said O'Brien. "And the cost of housing is skyrocketing, health care is going up, child care, groceries, just all kinds of basic necessities."
He added that $12.75 an hour is still not enough for many Mainers, but it is important to make progress.
Four other New England states also are hiking their minimum wages - Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island - while New Hampshire remains the only one that still keeps to the federal minimum of $7.25.
Thousands of workers across the nation went on strike in 2021, and companies saw record numbers of union drives and elections. O'Brien said this type of collective action is what's needed to make sure folks are able to take home a living wage.
"If you look at real wages compared to the 1960s, wages have largely stagnated," said O'Brien. "And when you look at the cost of housing back in the '70s or '60s, it's just incomparable. And so this is a tremendous challenge."
In Maine, workers at Maine Med - the state's largest hospital, the Portland Art Museum, and record store chain Bull Moose all formed unions. And staff at Bates College have launched a union drive. O'Brien said he hopes to see this trend continue beyond the COVID pandemic.
Starting Jan. 1, a law goes into effect banning hair discrimination in Illinois schools.
Studies have shown one in five Black women working in office or sales settings said they had to alter their natural hair at work to feel accepted, and Black students are far more likely to be suspended for dress-code or hair violations.
Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, introduced the legislation and noted it will be against the law to tell any kid in any Illinois school they cannot wear their hair in the ways traditionally associated with race and ethnicity.
"This is especially relevant for Black youth, Black children," Simmons explained. "You're not going to be able to send Black kids home and say you can't have dreadlocks, you can't have braids, you can't have twists. All of that is over in Illinois."
The bill is known as the Jett Hawkins Act, after a four-year-old boy whose mother was spurred to action when he was asked to take out his braids when he went to school. Illinois joins 13 other states which have passed similar bills, some also extending protections to the workplace as well.
Simmons hopes more states and the federal government will take up legislation to protect against hair discrimination.
"Something as natural as one's hair has absolutely nothing to do with learning," Simmons asserted. "And so we want to make sure that schools are completely focused on learning, creativity, healing, and not these other things that are rooted in a very discriminatory past."
The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits racial discrimination, but federal court precedent only protects people who wear their hair in Afros, and not other natural hairstyles.