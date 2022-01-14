Groups Rally Support for NY Plan to Electrify School Buses

In her 2022 State of the State address, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set new goals for electrifying the school bus fleets in the state.
Clean-energy advocates are hailing the move as a win for climate action. The governor has proposed new school bus purchases be zero-emission vehicles by 2027, and all school buses be emission-free by 2035.
Deb Peck Kelleher, policy director of the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, suggested in inner cities, the high asthma rate may be caused or exacerbated by diesel emissions. She thinks a move to electrify school buses will help the problem.
"As we start to electrify, not only will we see climate emissions go down, but we'll see air pollution go down," Peck Kelleher explained. "And there should be a dramatic impact on our residents' health because of that."
She noted more EV charging infrastructure will need to be built at schools. A report on electrifying New York City school buses found the biggest barrier to their widespread deployment has been the up-front purchase price.
Peck Kelleher countered the overall operating cost of electric vehicles is more affordable than diesel-powered vehicles.
There are more than 50,000 school buses operating in New York state. And while her group would like to see every school district make the switch to electric, Peck Kelleher argued the initial focus should be on places where air pollution is worst.
"Those areas with a high pollution level, I believe, should be switched over first," Peck Kelleher urged. "Those benefits of cleaner air, especially around our schools, would only double the benefits in our urban areas."
New York City has some of the highest air pollution in the state, and last April, former Mayor Bill de Blasio committed to making its school bus fleets electric by 2040.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Alliance for Clean Energy New York, Inc. contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, and the Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
With Michigan receiving more federal funding for home heating assistance, utility companies are also chipping in to help people stay warm this winter, as gas prices rise.
Consumers Energy, the state's largest utility, is committing $4.5 million in the next year, including $1 million for the winter and $3.5 million for a pilot program to assist their most vulnerable customers.
And Detroit-based DTE Energy is donating $5 million to agencies helping people keep up with their bills.
Brian Lewis, executive director of customer relations for Consumers Energy, said having home heating during Michigan winters is non-negotiable.
"Every winter obviously brings with it its own set of challenges," Lewis explained. "We live in Michigan, we know that furnaces will start to run. The pandemic hasn't done much to make that any easier."
According to recent census surveys, more than 20% of Michiganders have been unable to pay their energy bills, or roughly 166,000 households. Nationwide, it is more than a million.
Lewis pointed out if you know you are going to struggle with your bills, calling 211 is a good place to start. He noted they can help you connect with local resources.
"Don't wait," Lewis urged. "If you're in need, if you know of someone in need, reach out for assistance. Between state, federal and our own corporate funding, there are plenty of dollars available, so really don't suffer in silence."
Consumers can apply for state emergency assistance through the Department of Health and Human Services, a home-heating credit at the Office of the Treasury, or for emergency rental assistance through a Community Action Agency.
He said they can also call Consumers Energy to talk about possible payment plans.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Consumers Energy contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Energy Policy, Environment, and LGBTQIA Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for storage. In the public debate, advocates for tribal communities say their voices should not be ignored.
get more stories like this via email
Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a pipeline through five states, including Iowa, before the carbon dioxide is stored underground in North Dakota.
Supporters of carbon-capture technology say it benefits the environment.
Brian Jorde, managing lawyer at the Domina Law Firm, who is involved in legal strategies to fight such projects, said there are too many unknowns.
"How can these companies guarantee that there won't be a catastrophic disaster in the future when they really have no idea what the formations will look like?" Jorde questioned.
He suggested there is no way of knowing yet if the carbon will move beyond storage boundaries. He spoke at a recent forum hosted by the Great Plains Action Society, along with regional tribal leaders.
They say the projects not only threaten landowners, but could also affect water and other resources for Indigenous communities, even if the pipes run near their lands and not through them. Summit insists it will ensure meaningful consultation with tribes.
Donielle Wanatee, a member of the Meskwaki Nation, said they have seen companies aggressively try to secure land in past projects, including the Dakota Access oil pipeline. She sees it happening again with Summit, even before permits are approved.
"This is just a scary thing, not just for Iowans, but for everybody who isn't aware of this," Wanatee contended.
Environmental and tribal groups said residents along the proposed route must be informed, and urged them to speak up.
They argued Summit is moving fast to convince landowners to agree to land easements. The company describes the pipeline as the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world and would safely store up to 12 million tons of CO2 annually.
As Pennsylvanians move into winter, the state's top utility agency offers some tips on keeping bills down during the peak energy-use season.
get more stories like this via email
Three main factors contribute to heating costs: the amount of energy used, its price, and the weather.
Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, said one way to manage costs is to shop for competitive electric and natural gas suppliers. Depending on the time of year, the national energy market and personal preferences, you might find a cheaper plan.
He listed some other energy-saving tips that can make a big difference.
"Simple things, like paying attention to your thermostat," Hagen-Frederiksen suggested. "In the winter, depending on your home and your heating system, a one-degree change in your thermostat can impact your bill by up to 3%. Turning down the thermostat when you're away can add up to a large amount of dollars at the end of the month."
Homeowners and renters can shop for electric and natural gas suppliers online, at PAPowerSwitch.com and PAGasSwitch.com. Other ways to save on energy bills include keeping furnace filters and ducts clean and winterizing your home with insulation and storm doors.
For some families and small business owners, affording energy bills is a real concern. If you are in a difficult financial situation, Hagen-Frederiksen recommended calling your utility company to see if you qualify for assistance.
"Your utilities understand all of the programs that are available to them," Hagen-Frederiksen explained. "They may be utility-run consumer assistance programs. There are hardship funds, charitable programs. There are federal programs like LIHEAP. There's COVID-related rental and energy assistance
."
Utility assistance programs reached 293,000 electric customers and 167,000 natural gas customers in the state last year, helping them reduce monthly energy bills.