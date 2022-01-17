Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 19, 2022
Play

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before a June primary; Texas falls short on steps to prevent the next winter power outage.

2022Talks - January 19, 2022
Play

Democrats get voting rights legislation to Senate floor; Sec. of State Antony Blinken heads to Ukraine; a federal appeals court passes along a challenge to Texas' abortion ban.

The Yonder Report - January 13, 2022
Play

New website profiles missing and murdered Native Americans; more support for young, rural Minnesotans who've traded sex for food, shelter, drugs or alcohol; more communities step up to solve "period poverty;" and find your local gardener - Jan. 29 is National Seed Swap Day.

Social Issues  |  Livable Wages/Working Families    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Advocates Push NY to Increase Home-Care Workers' Pay

Play

Monday, January 17, 2022   

Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities are calling on state lawmakers to take action on policies that would raise earnings for home-care workers.

The Fair Pay for Home Care Act would increase the pay for workers in home- and community-based care services to at least 150% of the minimum wage.

Heidi Siegfried - health policy director with Center for Independence of the Disabled New York - said low pay in this field has contributed to high worker turnover, which could leave people without the care they need.

"So, the person may end up going without care for a day," said Siegfried. "Not able to get out of bed, not able to transfer. Depending on your disability, some people are very dependent on the worker to live their lives."

Siegfried said her group also hopes New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will slate a home-care worker pay raise in the state budget being announced tomorrow.

Federal funding for these workers through the Build Back Better Act is still up in the air since the U.S. Senate hasn't voted on the plan.

According to the home-care staffing company PHI National, in 2020, the median income for care workers in New York was just over $21,000 a year.

Siegfried said the state must tackle the problem of low wages.

"We would really like to see New York step up to the plate and say, 'We are going to provide these services. Our people with disabilities need to be able to get care in their homes,'" said Siegfried.

For many people who require these services, Siegfried noted, another impact of high turnover in home care is the potential loss of independence.

"But the other thing that can happen is that people can end up being unnecessarily put into nursing facilities," said Siegfried. "People would prefer to be living at home, and we need to have a home-care workforce that can support them in that."

The Fair Pay for Home Care Act is now in the Senate Health Committee in Albany.



Disclosure: Center for Independence of the Disabled New York contributes to our fund for reporting on Disabilities. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
According to the state, 4 million California students owe a total of $147 billion in student debt. A new state program aims to help new students reduce that debt through public service. (Pathdoc/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New Program to Pay CA College Students $10K for Volunteer Service

The State of California is launching a new program that will pay college students $10,000 to volunteer doing public service work for a year. …

Environment

Coalition Presses Senators to Protect CA Public Lands

A coalition of more than 100 local elected officials is pleading for action on the Public Lands Act, a bill that would add protections for more than …

Social Issues

ND Continues Effort to Examine Racial Bias in Courts

It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a re…

In a September report from the Pew Research Center, about 40% of parents said they've become less strict about managing their kids' screen time since the pandemic began. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Health Experts Advise Managing Kids' Screen Time

Excessive screen time can cause a host of negative side effects in kids, but as some Indiana schools go virtual because of the omicron variant…

Social Issues

Ohio General Assembly Begins

The second year of the 134th Ohio General Assembly officially starts today, as both the state House and Senate convene. One of the most urgent tasks …

Even if someone in need receives brand new winter gear that was donated, humanitarian groups say there's a good chance some of those items can become lost or damaged over the course of a cold season and need to be replaced. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Evictions, Inflation Part of Plea for Winter Clothing Donations

South Dakota is seeing another round of below-freezing temperatures. As folks bundle up, Salvation Army chapters hope they'll consider donating …

Social Issues

Youth Groups File to Stop New MT Election Laws Before 2022 Primary

Groups representing young people in Montana hope to stop a slate of election laws from going into effect before the state's primary in June. The …

Social Issues

Fewer Colorado Families Living in Poverty Receive TANF Cash Assistance

Colorado and other states are hoarding more than $6 billion intended for struggling families, according to new analysis. In 2020, Colorado denied …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021