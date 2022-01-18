CT's Estuarine Research Reserve to Focus on Preserving Long Island Sound

Connecticut has secured its first National Estuarine Research Reserve along part of the state's Long Island Sound.



Conservationists applaud the news as key toward finding solutions to address habitats threatened by climate change. The reserve is a state-federal partnership, providing annual funding for research on climate resiliency, water quality, and fish and wildlife habitats.



Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, who has been a strong advocate for the reserve, said scientists have learned a lot about species of Long Island Sound over the last decade, and the funding presents a chance to uncover more.



"We didn't even know that cownose rays were found in Long Island Sound, let alone that they are a globally vulnerable species, and we have particularly good numbers of them here in Long Island Sound," Comins explained. "What we learn here helps us to be more effective, spending the funding that we have for the related ecosystems."



The Connecticut reserve, the nation's 30th, includes more than 50,000 acres in the southeastern part of the state, where the Connecticut and Thames rivers meet Long Island Sound. Nearly 50 species listed under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act can be found within the reserve.



Funding for the reserve also supports local educational programs, particularly opportunities for underserved communities facing environmental injustice.



Kevin O'Brien, supervising environmental analyst for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said as a living laboratory, the reserve can help inspire the next generation of scientists.



"Humans use these areas for recreation, to make their living, and all of them need to work cooperatively, and hand in hand," O'Brien asserted. "The more folks we can get interested in environmental issues now, the better chance we have to be better environmental stewards down the road."



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oversees the entire National Estuarine Research Reserve system.



The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Sea Grant are the primary state partners.



O'Brien added a ceremony celebrating the creation of the reserve is anticipated for this spring at Avery Point.



One hundred years ago today, the Izaak Walton League of America was founded in Chicago, with a mission of local stewardship of wild places, citizen science and celebrating outdoor traditions, and for the future, its leaders are spotlighting the value of community-led conservation.



Scott Kovarovics, executive director of the League, said from conserving land and restoring wildlife to reducing water pollution, achievements have been driven by grassroots engagement. He pointed out it includes hunters and anglers who want to conserve wildlife, and protesters who demanded cleaner air and water in the 1960s and 70s.



"Folks are coming together in their own communities to respond to what's most significant there," Kovarovics explained. "In some places, it may be that invasive plants and animals are taking over the landscape, you know. In other places, it's maybe wildlife at risk, or it's water pollution, or it's any number of things."



He noted the League provides the tools and training for things like water-quality testing, and emphasized the model for citizen science is even more important now, with climate change and increasing threats to the natural world.



Gary Struck, president of the League's Illinois Division, said in the last century, they have fostered reforestation efforts by supporting tree-planting in the Shawnee National Forest, and in former strip-mining areas.



He added early on, they also helped get the General Assembly to pass the first bond issue for conservation funded through hunting and fishing licenses, among other conservation wins. He stated today, connecting families with the outdoors is a big focus.



"Looking forward to the next 100 years, the Illinois Division is going to continue its effort to connect the youth with the outdoors," Struck remarked. "That will include wildlife identification, and outdoor skills such as fishing."



Struck stressed they will continue to focus on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, including silt migration in the Kankakee River. And he encouraged people to participate in the group's Clean Water Challenge, by monitoring and cleaning up local streams and ponds.



