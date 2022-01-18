CT's Estuarine Research Reserve to Focus on Preserving Long Island Sound

Connecticut has secured its first National Estuarine Research Reserve along part of the state's Long Island Sound.
Conservationists applaud the news as key toward finding solutions to address habitats threatened by climate change. The reserve is a state-federal partnership, providing annual funding for research on climate resiliency, water quality, and fish and wildlife habitats.
Patrick Comins, executive director of the Connecticut Audubon Society, who has been a strong advocate for the reserve, said scientists have learned a lot about species of Long Island Sound over the last decade, and the funding presents a chance to uncover more.
"We didn't even know that cownose rays were found in Long Island Sound, let alone that they are a globally vulnerable species, and we have particularly good numbers of them here in Long Island Sound," Comins explained. "What we learn here helps us to be more effective, spending the funding that we have for the related ecosystems."
The Connecticut reserve, the nation's 30th, includes more than 50,000 acres in the southeastern part of the state, where the Connecticut and Thames rivers meet Long Island Sound. Nearly 50 species listed under the Connecticut Endangered Species Act can be found within the reserve.
Funding for the reserve also supports local educational programs, particularly opportunities for underserved communities facing environmental injustice.
Kevin O'Brien, supervising environmental analyst for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said as a living laboratory, the reserve can help inspire the next generation of scientists.
"Humans use these areas for recreation, to make their living, and all of them need to work cooperatively, and hand in hand," O'Brien asserted. "The more folks we can get interested in environmental issues now, the better chance we have to be better environmental stewards down the road."
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oversees the entire National Estuarine Research Reserve system.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the University of Connecticut and Connecticut Sea Grant are the primary state partners.
O'Brien added a ceremony celebrating the creation of the reserve is anticipated for this spring at Avery Point.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting public comments through the end of this month regarding a proposal which would sharply reduce methane pollution.
Environmental advocates in Pennsylvania say it is critical for residents to provide testimony because they are not being protected from the oil and natural-gas industry.
A study from the Environmental Defense Fund found the state's gas industry leaked more than one million tons of methane in 2017.
Barb Jarmoska, officer of the Responsible Drilling Alliance, said the effects of methane's potent greenhouse gas contribute significantly to climate change, which is already negatively impacting Pennsylvanians.
"We are putting Pennsylvania citizens in harm's way in order to send this methane elsewhere," Jarmoska asserted. "I hope as many Pennsylvania citizens as possible will take the time to visit the EPA website and let their voice be heard."
Pennsylvania is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse-gas pollution in the United States. The EPA is accepting written comments from the public on the proposal until Jan. 31.
Hundreds of Pennsylvanians shared their thoughts on the proposal last month during three days of virtual public testimony hosted by the EPA.
Ralph Kisberg, consultant for the Responsible Drilling Alliance, was among those who spoke, saying the federal rule is needed because of inaction by state leaders to sufficiently regulate methane emissions.
"People everywhere deserve the same protections," Kisberg contended. "This goes for climate emissions from Pennsylvania as well as health-damaging emissions. Here, the political influence of the industry is too vast, the industry too out of sight for most, the emissions too invisible."
Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection also released an updated plan to impose stronger restrictions on oil and gas well sites leaking methane, but advocates say it leaves thousands of low-producing wells exempt from the ruling.
Disclosure: Responsible Drilling Alliance contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
One hundred years ago today, the Izaak Walton League of America was founded in Chicago, with a mission of local stewardship of wild places, citizen science and celebrating outdoor traditions, and for the future, its leaders are spotlighting the value of community-led conservation.
Scott Kovarovics, executive director of the League, said from conserving land and restoring wildlife to reducing water pollution, achievements have been driven by grassroots engagement. He pointed out it includes hunters and anglers who want to conserve wildlife, and protesters who demanded cleaner air and water in the 1960s and 70s.
"Folks are coming together in their own communities to respond to what's most significant there," Kovarovics explained. "In some places, it may be that invasive plants and animals are taking over the landscape, you know. In other places, it's maybe wildlife at risk, or it's water pollution, or it's any number of things."
He noted the League provides the tools and training for things like water-quality testing, and emphasized the model for citizen science is even more important now, with climate change and increasing threats to the natural world.
Gary Struck, president of the League's Illinois Division, said in the last century, they have fostered reforestation efforts by supporting tree-planting in the Shawnee National Forest, and in former strip-mining areas.
He added early on, they also helped get the General Assembly to pass the first bond issue for conservation funded through hunting and fishing licenses, among other conservation wins. He stated today, connecting families with the outdoors is a big focus.
"Looking forward to the next 100 years, the Illinois Division is going to continue its effort to connect the youth with the outdoors," Struck remarked. "That will include wildlife identification, and outdoor skills such as fishing."
Struck stressed they will continue to focus on the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers, including silt migration in the Kankakee River. And he encouraged people to participate in the group's Clean Water Challenge, by monitoring and cleaning up local streams and ponds.
Disclosure: Izaak Walton League of America contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
An alliance of environmental groups and lawmakers has released an ambitious, wide-ranging set of goals for the 2022 Arizona Legislature.
The coalition of 31 conservation groups and 13 elected officials is backing myriad causes they want legislators and the governor to consider over the next five months.
Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, lead Democrat on the House Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee, said lawmakers have options now to stave off future problems, which they should take advantage of while they still can.
"We have an urgent and unique opportunity right in front of us," Cano contended. "Mitigating the drought that we are in and creating a smarter, more sustainable economy will not only save our state in the long run, but it will spur innovation and strengthen our economy."
The coalition's priorities include action on climate change, water supplies, voting rights, environmental justice, land protection and restoration, and other "green issues." Republican lawmakers say they plan to focus on tightening election security, blocking COVID-19 vaccination mandates, and funding and regulating the state's education system.
The conservation groups' list includes several environmental justice issues.
Doug Bland, executive director of Arizona Interfaith Power and Light, wants to improve social conditions often forcing low-income neighborhoods and communities of color to live in substandard conditions.
"Breathable air and drinkable water should be a basic human right, but it's not so in Arizona," Bland argued. "If you live in South Phoenix or Maryvale, the incidence of asthma, especially among children, is three times higher than it is in Scottsdale."
Hazel Chandler, grassroots coordinator for Elders Climate Action, calls Arizona "ground zero" for the effects of a warming planet. She said the debate about whether climate change is real is over.
"We ask the Legislature and Gov. Ducey to pass legislation to develop climate resiliency plans, so Arizona is better prepared for the worsening impacts of climate change," Chandler urged.
The session, which opened this week, is set to run through mid-May.