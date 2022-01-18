LGBTQ Leaders to NM Governor: Prioritize Anti-Discrimination Laws

New Mexico's short, 30-day legislative session starts today with a focus on budget issues. Nonetheless, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning supporters are urging the governor to take up equality issues, even as other states consider more restrictive laws.



Three of the issues came up at the Roundhouse last year, says Marshall Martinez, executive director of Equality New Mexico, including prohibition of the "panic defense" against LGBTQ people.



"We're ready to make sure that people can't use, 'I panicked when I found out they were queer' - as an excuse for their physical violence," said Martinez.



Already, lawmakers in seven states have proposed laws in this year's sessions that would limit the rights of transgender and non-binary young people - including Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and South Dakota.



Martinez said Equality New Mexico also would like to see the state modernize its 40-year-old rule that requires anyone seeking to change their name to purchase a 14 day newspaper notice announcing their intention.



He said that's not only an economic issue requiring an attorney to get involved, but also can present physical danger.



"For trans people, that means 'outing' themselves to everyone in their community," said Martinez. "It also impacts victims of domestic violence and victims of stalking. If you're changing your name because your former partner was abusive, you're posting an ad in the newspaper letting them know that you're changing your name."



In 2021, New Mexico's governor signed an executive order requiring state agencies collect information about sexual orientation and gender identity as part of a larger effort to address barriers faced by the LGBTQ community in accessing government services.







FARGO, N.D. -- A new report details how North Dakota students who identify as LGBTQ+ often struggle with the environment within their schools, and advocates said the findings demonstrate the importance of doing more to protect the children and make them feel welcome.



Through the Community Uplift Program, the North Dakota LGBTQ+ School Climate Report showed nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ students say they've been bullied on school grounds.



But only 13% of responding districts require staff training on LGBTQ+ culture.



Barry Nelson, interim director of the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, feels the approach is too broad in addressing harassing behavior.



"It's fine to talk about it in generalities, but we know that it is particularly poignant within the LGBTQ population in the school," Nelson asserted.



The report's author noted only one in six young people who identify as queer will turn to an adult when feeling empty, sad, hopeless or angry. A lack of meaningful infrastructure can prompt other issues, from missing school to experiencing homelessness, and even suicide.



The report said districts have many resources available, including guidelines from the North Dakota School Board Association.



The report said 61% of LGBTQ+ youth in North Dakota have seriously considered suicide.



Samantha Christopherson, area director of the North Dakota Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said it is a reminder for educators and parents to not delay in responding to warning signs.



"Talk, behavior and mood," Christopherson outlined. "If you notice any changes in your loved one, in a student, it's time to have a conversation."



The report also suggested comprehensive anti-bullying policies can reduce rates of harassment by 10%. Nelson added anyone in the community reaching out and lending a welcoming voice can be helpful.



"That I, as an individual, can be a very important part of literally, again, saving a young person's life by becoming a positive influence in their life," Nelson remarked.



