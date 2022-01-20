MO Budget Proposal Includes Medicaid Expansion, State Worker Pay Raise

During Wednesday's State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson discussed his priorities for Missouri in the next year, including the supplemental state budget proposal.



Missouri has been allocated billions of dollars in federal funds, first from the American Rescue Plan and then from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.



Parson's proposal includes, among other measures, funding Medicaid expansion and a 5.5% pay raise for state employees.



Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, said both are long overdue and will make a big difference for many families.



"There's a lot of federal funding that will come in that will support Missouri's health-care providers and hospitals across the state," von Glahn pointed out. "More importantly, it'll provide insurance coverage to hundreds of thousands of Missourians."



He added Missouri state worker pay has ranked low in the last couple of decades, and some positions have extremely high turnover rates. He argued it is time state workers -- many of whom have been essential workers during the pandemic, making sure services are available -- get recognition for the value of their work.



Von Glahn added while the pay raise for state workers is a step in the right direction, it is important to not stop there. He noted the governor has refused to bargain with the state employees union for several years.



"I think it would be important for lawmakers to see this as an initial investment," von Glahn asserted. "And to frankly work with the representatives of the employees to negotiate a long-term vision for state employees and state compensation that rewards them for the hard and critical work that they do."



At the State of the State, Parson also outlined his vision for spending $2 billion on public schools, $722 million to keep child-care centers open, almost $22 million for raising teacher salaries and more than $50 million for public colleges and universities.



Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make the largest single investment on record in pre-K through high school education.



The governor said he is dedicating $11 million annually for statewide learning focusing on literacy and math, and a 12.5% increase in per-pupil funding. He noted the money will fund preschool for all four-year-olds, and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.



"This budget starts at the earliest age, providing universal preschool for all four year-olds, and full day Kindergarten for every child, all for the first time ever in the Commonwealth," Beshear stated.



The proposal also funds school districts' costs for student transportation with $175 million annually, an 81% increase. And it includes $229 million for textbooks, instructional resources and staff professional development.



The governor also announced a student-loan forgiveness program for Kentucky teachers.



Beshear explained implementing universal pre-K will cost $172 million dollars, which comes at a time when the Commonwealth is equipped with excess funds.



"That is only 8% of our budget surplus," Beshear explained. "Eight percent for the future of our kids."



The state saw revenue increase by nearly $2 billion, 16% greater than initial projections for the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.



The governor also unveiled another new student-loan forgiveness program, to make it easier to recruit and keep nurses in the Commonwealth. He said the money is from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund in the American Rescue Plan. He highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the state's healthcare system.



"COVID-19 has now taken the lives of more than 12,400 of our fellow Kentuckians, and over 840,000 of our fellow Americans," Beshear observed.



Starting in May, the loan-forgiveness program will provide $5 million a year for five years, to be used to forgive student debt of up to $3,000 per year for each year a nurse or a nursing faculty member is employed.



