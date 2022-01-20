MO Budget Proposal Includes Medicaid Expansion, State Worker Pay Raise

During Wednesday's State of the State address, Gov. Mike Parson discussed his priorities for Missouri in the next year, including the supplemental state budget proposal.
Missouri has been allocated billions of dollars in federal funds, first from the American Rescue Plan and then from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Parson's proposal includes, among other measures, funding Medicaid expansion and a 5.5% pay raise for state employees.
Richard von Glahn, policy director for Missouri Jobs with Justice, said both are long overdue and will make a big difference for many families.
"There's a lot of federal funding that will come in that will support Missouri's health-care providers and hospitals across the state," von Glahn pointed out. "More importantly, it'll provide insurance coverage to hundreds of thousands of Missourians."
He added Missouri state worker pay has ranked low in the last couple of decades, and some positions have extremely high turnover rates. He argued it is time state workers -- many of whom have been essential workers during the pandemic, making sure services are available -- get recognition for the value of their work.
Von Glahn added while the pay raise for state workers is a step in the right direction, it is important to not stop there. He noted the governor has refused to bargain with the state employees union for several years.
"I think it would be important for lawmakers to see this as an initial investment," von Glahn asserted. "And to frankly work with the representatives of the employees to negotiate a long-term vision for state employees and state compensation that rewards them for the hard and critical work that they do."
At the State of the State, Parson also outlined his vision for spending $2 billion on public schools, $722 million to keep child-care centers open, almost $22 million for raising teacher salaries and more than $50 million for public colleges and universities.
As Gov. Larry Hogan revealed his proposed Fiscal Year 2023 budget in Annapolis yesterday, the People's Commission to Decriminalize Maryland announced its legislative priorities for the 2022 legislative session.
The commission is made up of representatives of 28 advocacy groups mostly based in Maryland.
Christopher Dews, senior policy advocate for the Job Opportunities Task Force, said the commission has a focus on five bills this session he contended would help decriminalize poverty. Among those include eliminating the use of credit history and ZIP code as factors in auto-insurance rates, which disproportionately impacts communities of color.
"That's going to greatly lower the cost and allow more returning citizens and formerly incarcerated people and those who are simply poor to be able to afford auto insurance so that they can get in their cars and go to work," Dews asserted. "Those two factors have nothing to do with an individual's ability to drive."
A bill introduced last week by Del. Alonzo Washington, D-Prince George's County, would prohibit the use of such information in establishing auto-insurance premiums. A hearing is scheduled for today in the House Economic Matters Committee.
Jason Szanyi, deputy director of the Center for Children's Law and Policy, said the commission also supports Senate Bill 165, which would change Maryland's current system of transferring youths to adult court. The state requires children as young as 14 to be automatically prosecuted in adult court for 33 criminal offenses.
"Many of those kids end up getting transferred back to the youth justice system but only after they've experienced the harm of incarceration and being charged as an adult," Szanyi explained. "A vast majority of those kids are Black and brown youths."
A companion bill was introduced this week in the House by Del. Charlotte Crutchfield, D-Montgomery County. Senate Bill 165 will receive a hearing in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Jan. 27. Other priorities of the commission include cannabis legalization and expungement reform.
New state and county data show among Michigan's youngest children, there are gaps and disparities in access to crucial health, nutritional and educational services.
For instance, 35% of children up to age five are eligible for childcare subsidy credits, but only 5% actually receive them. For the Food Assistance Program, 45% of Michigan children are eligible, but only 25% are enrolled.
Kelsey Perdue, Kids Count project director at the Michigan League for Public Policy, said it is important for families to access safety-net programs.
"They really were designed to help families with low incomes afford necessities," Perdue explained. "Oftentimes eligibility requirements impact program participation and reach. That's one of many reasons why access might not meet need."
In November, the state raised the threshold for child-care subsidies to 185% of the federal poverty level, but many Michiganders live in child-care deserts, where there are not enough spots in high-quality child-care for the population of children.
The 2022 School Aid budget, passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor, includes $168 million for the Great Start Readiness Program, the state-funded preschool program, and $1.4 billion for more affordable and available child care.
Perdue pointed out there are additional steps to take, such as permanently expanding eligibility, as well as removing unnecessary barriers.
"There's currently a requirement that families where the parents do not live in the same household, in order for the parent with custody of that child to be eligible for child-care subsidies, they have to initiate a child-support case against that noncustodial parent," Perdue noted.
New fact sheets noted a history of racial segregation and disinvestment in Michigan communities have led to racial disparities in poverty levels. Children who are Black, Indigenous, Latino and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander are more likely to live under the poverty line than white children.
Acknowledging the pandemic's toll on Kentucky students, teachers and families, Gov. Andy Beshear announced last night a state budget which would make the largest single investment on record in pre-K through high school education.
The governor said he is dedicating $11 million annually for statewide learning focusing on literacy and math, and a 12.5% increase in per-pupil funding. He noted the money will fund preschool for all four-year-olds, and full-day kindergarten for every Kentucky child.
"This budget starts at the earliest age, providing universal preschool for all four year-olds, and full day Kindergarten for every child, all for the first time ever in the Commonwealth," Beshear stated.
The proposal also funds school districts' costs for student transportation with $175 million annually, an 81% increase. And it includes $229 million for textbooks, instructional resources and staff professional development.
The governor also announced a student-loan forgiveness program for Kentucky teachers.
Beshear explained implementing universal pre-K will cost $172 million dollars, which comes at a time when the Commonwealth is equipped with excess funds.
"That is only 8% of our budget surplus," Beshear explained. "Eight percent for the future of our kids."
The state saw revenue increase by nearly $2 billion, 16% greater than initial projections for the 2022 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
The governor also unveiled another new student-loan forgiveness program, to make it easier to recruit and keep nurses in the Commonwealth. He said the money is from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund in the American Rescue Plan. He highlighted the impact of the pandemic on the state's healthcare system.
"COVID-19 has now taken the lives of more than 12,400 of our fellow Kentuckians, and over 840,000 of our fellow Americans," Beshear observed.
Starting in May, the loan-forgiveness program will provide $5 million a year for five years, to be used to forgive student debt of up to $3,000 per year for each year a nurse or a nursing faculty member is employed.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.