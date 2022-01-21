WI Group Sees New Path Forward for Voting Rights

After a defeat on Wednesday, Democrats in the U.S. Senate say they'll keep trying to pass voting-rights legislation, and one Wisconsin group wants any new proposals to exclude a provision in the bill which did not pass.



Barbara Beckert, director of the Milwaukee office of Disability Rights Wisconsin, said the package considered by the Senate this week included a paper-ballot mandate. She pointed out it concerned many voters with disabilities, because the ability to cast a paper ballot, privately and independently, is not an option for some.



"We think it's important to have a carve-out for voters covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), so they would not be required to vote by paper ballot," Beckert explained.



Beckert noted current law does not include such a mandate, and some folks with disabilities already use accessible voting machines or vote absentee without generating a paper ballot.



Last year, a coalition of 20 disability-rights groups voiced their opposition to the mandate, arguing it would disenfranchise voters with disabilities and stifle innovation to develop voting systems better suited to their needs.



Beckert added voting-rights legislation is important to ensure fair access for Wisconsinites. Her group thinks future efforts should include provisions for screen-reader-accessible and ADA-compliant absentee ballots.



"And that would allow equitable access to absentee voting for voters who are blind, or have other disabilities, where they do not have the ability to physically mark the ballot and need assistive technology," Beckert emphasized.



According to the Brennan Center for Justice, at least 19 states passed laws restricting voting access in 2021. Some similar bills in Wisconsin were vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.



During this week's Senate debate, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., criticized her counterpart, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., for encouraging Wisconsin's Legislature to take control of the state's elections. Baldwin, quoting reporting from the New York Times, alleged Johnson had said the process was legally permissible.



"'An extraordinary legal argument debunked by a 1932 Supreme Court decision and a 1964 ruling from the Wisconsin Supreme Court,' end quote from the New York Times," Baldwin said.



In a statement, Johnson argued Democrats, in attempting to bypass the filibuster to get the voting-rights legislation passed, were mounting a federal takeover of elections, calling the move a "naked power grab."



A wave of new Arizona voters in the 2020 election changed the normally conservative state to one where progressive candidates and ideas have a fighting chance, but some are feeling deserted by a vote Wednesday night from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., against changing the Senate filibuster.



The move blocked an effort by Democrats to pass new voting-rights legislation. Dozens of supporters, including the powerful Emily's List Political Action Committee, said they are reevaluating or outright pulling their support.



Roy Tatem, political director for the group Our Voice Our Vote Arizona, said Sinema has left many of her supporters scratching their heads.



"We feel that she's abandoned those of us who supported her," Tatem stated. "I've had a number of conversations with her directly around some of the specific issues that we were dealing with, and I had no idea that she would just be so distant."



Sinema said while she supports the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, she refuses to modify the filibuster in order to pass them with a simple majority.



Sinema's election to the Senate, along with Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., was hailed as proof conservatives had lost their tight grip on Arizona politics.



Tatem thinks Sinema has alienated many of the people who put her there, including women, and Arizona's Black, Latino and LGBTQ communities.



"In 2018, Kyrsten received over 130,000 African American votes," Tatem recalled. "This is according to the NAACP. And so, we believe that African Americans are completely turned off from her and her position."



Tatem added his group represents a broad spectrum of progressive voters across Arizona, many of whom are now actively searching for a Democratic candidate to run against her in 2024.



"So we don't understand, what is her North Star here?" Tatem questioned. "What is guiding her or advising her to take such a hard position on maintaining the filibuster, when so many of us have articulated the desire to remove it?"



