MA Educators, Parents: Schools Need Comprehensive COVID Protection Plan

Parents, educators and school nurses are calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to take steps toward a comprehensive state-run COVID-19 protection plan.



They say with the Omicron variant causing surges in hospitalizations across Massachusetts, the Commonwealth needs a state-run in-school vaccination program, state-sponsored distribution of high-quality masks and a state-coordinated, state-financed and transparent testing program for every school district.



Jacqueline Velez, parent of a public school student in Springfield, is advocating for change.



"You would not send a fireman into a burning building without protective gear, police on the streets without a means to communicate with their counterparts," Velez asserted. "So during a global pandemic, why would we send teachers and public school staff into school buildings without the best possible accommodations we can send them in with?"



COVID-19 vaccination rates among children five to 11 years old are low in some of the Commonwealth's poorest communities. Fewer than 20% of younger children are vaccinated in Athol, Fall River, New Bedford, Brockton and Springfield.



Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of the Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said some schools and school districts are better prepared than others. She noted while millions of dollars in federal funds are coming to schools, some have critical repair backlogs and ventilation needs, and will not have any leftover funds for personal protective equipment, testing or vaccinations.



"Inequity is inevitable when we do not have a comprehensive strategy and ask districts to take things on themselves, ask families to take things on themselves, and ask 8-year-olds like my daughter to be public health experts," Berg Powers contended.



Baker announced plans last week to provide rapid at-home test kits to schools and child-care providers, as the existing state-run testing system has been strained by the latest surge.



Nearly 1,200 Hoosiers are about to have some of their student-loan debt forgiven, as part of a multistate settlement with the student-loan-servicing company Navient.



The settlement includes more than $31 million for Indiana.



Scott Barnhart, chief counsel and director of consumer protection for the Indiana Attorney General's Office, said more than $26 million of Indiana's cut will go toward loan forgiveness for borrowers. He advised borrowers to visit navientagsettlement.com to determine if they're eligible.



"And that provides a lot of information for consumers who believe that they may be within that group," Barnhart pointed out. "To find details on whether they qualify and what they need to do."



In 2019, Indiana joined a coalition of more than three dozen states and Washington, D.C., in accusing the Delaware-based company of deceptive and unethical lending practices. Navient denied breaking the law and said the allegations were based on unfounded claims.



Barnhart noted the remainder of Indiana's portion of the settlement will go toward compensating more than 16,000 people who have already paid into their Navient-handled loans, and about $700,000 will go directly to the state.



"And I think this is a win for consumers to move forward," Barnhart contended.



The deal also requires Navient to follow several new rules going forward, including changes to its payment processing system, and limiting or reducing certain fees for late payments. Including Indiana borrowers.



More than 400,000 people across the country will have some of their loan amounts forgiven as part of the settlement, and 66,000 will have their loans cancelled.



