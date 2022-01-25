Ohio Families Urged to Act on Nursing-Home Camera Law

It's been two months since the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act, which includes reforms that aim to bring down prescription medication costs, and advocates for people age 50 and older say it's time for the Senate to get the job done. It could be a rare chance for bipartisanship in Congress.



Bob Murphy, director of AARP Colorado, said letting Medicare negotiate with drug companies to lower drug prices has broad support with voters from both major parties.



"Just strictly from a taxpayer's viewpoint, allowing Medicare to negotiate prices on prescription drugs, and it's crazy that they can't, would save taxpayers just billions and billions and billions a year," he said.



All Republicans and two Democratic senators oppose Build Back Better, and President Joe Biden recently conceded that only chunks of the $1.7 trillion measure might advance. Drug companies also have opposed allowing Medicare to negotiate prices, claiming that high profit margins help companies reinvest in research for new medicines.



Murphy noted that the pharmaceutical industry spends $161 million a year lobbying Congress, but it doesn't outnumber AARP's 38 million members. He said older Americans living on fixed incomes require more than four medications a year, on average - and they are tired of paying drug prices three times higher than the rest of the world.



"Many of our members are, in fact over 65, and over 70, and are in that group of people that are taking four-and-a-half prescriptions a year," he said. "We have the people on our side calling into senators' offices to say, 'The time is now, do it.' That's something that 'Pharma' doesn't have, the people. We do."



The price of medicines to treat chronic conditions has risen by 300% since 2005. Murphy said passing drug-price reforms would go a long way to blunt the effects of inflation.



"If a gallon of milk was inflated at the same price as prescription drugs since 2006, it would cost over $12," he said. "And a gallon of milk is not life-saving - prescription drugs are."



Disclosure: AARP Colorado contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Build Back Better Act U.S. Congress 2021

Memorial Sloan Kettering research Health Affairs 3/7/2017



get more stories like this via email



As the cost of living skyrockets in Washington state, people needing in-home care are being squeezed, a state Senate bill would increase the amount of money they can keep after paying for care.



The Personal Needs Allowance is the amount of income left over after the Medicaid copay for long-term care. It's currently set at $1,074 a month in Washington state, far lower than the national average.



Cathy MacCaul, advocacy director for AARP Washington, said lawmakers should support a bill to increase the Personal Needs Allowance to $2,382.



"That will give individuals more money for them to keep to use for rent, food, electricity, prescription drugs, health care," MacCaul outlined. "But still receive the same quality of care that they have in the past."



The average cost of living for older Washingtonians is about $2,900 a month, according to the Elder Index.



Increasing the Personal Needs Allowance would cost the state $25.6 million a year. The bill is scheduled for an executive session today in the Senate Committee on Human Services, Reentry and Rehabilitation.



Cathy Knight, state director for the Washington Association of Area Agencies on Aging, which has 13 area agencies in the state, said people have had to leave their homes and live in residential settings or forgo care because the Personal Needs Allowance amount isn't enough to live on.



She also noted it is more expensive for people to be in nursing homes than to receive care at home.



"It sort of sets up a crazy system," Knight asserted. "People who want to stay at home can't afford to stay at home. And yet it costs the state more, in terms of the Medicaid dollars, for those folks to have to move to a residential setting."



MacCaul pointed out most people want to stay in their homes, and should not have to choose between getting the care they need or covering basic expenses.



"There are a lot of older adults and people with disabilities that are living on very modest levels of income," MacCaul noted. "This is really a recognition by the state of the responsibility we have to care for the most vulnerable in our communities."



She added the legislation would set the allowance according to federal Social Security guidelines, so it would not have to be adjusted year after year.



Disclosure: AARP Washington contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Health Issues, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Senate Bill 5745 2022

Elder Index 2022



get more stories like this via email

