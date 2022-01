Child-Care Crisis: Ohio Parents at "Tipping Point"

Healthcare workers at an Oregon hospital have achieved what they say is a "win" after several strikes in recent months.



Nearly 300 workers and members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield are celebrating increases in their pay, their health subsidies and education fund.



Aaron Green, a certified nursing assistant at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and a member of SEIU Local 49, was among those who went on strike in October and again in December.



"It took a lot for us to go out twice, but it gave management the push to understand where we're coming from, and to see we're out here to support our community," Green asserted. "And our community came out to support us, and that helped get the message through to them."



The workers represent a wide array of professions, including emergency-room technicians, physical therapists and social workers. The average wage increase over the new three-year contract is 22% or more than $6 an hour. A McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center spokesperson said it is pleased it was able to reach an agreement with workers.



Green pointed out competitive wages are a crucial part of properly caring for patients.



"What we saw happening was, we couldn't hire people, or we'd hire people, and then they would turn around and leave in a few weeks," Green recounted. "More competitive market wages will allow us to keep and retain staff to provide the best care for the patients that come here."



Green is also hopeful about the establishment of a committee between labor and management to solve problems in the hospital.



"When labor and management put their heads together, there's almost nothing we can't fix," Green concluded.



Advocates for New Yorkers with disabilities are calling on state lawmakers to take action on policies that would raise earnings for home-care workers.



The Fair Pay for Home Care Act would increase the pay for workers in home- and community-based care services to at least 150% of the minimum wage.



Heidi Siegfried - health policy director with Center for Independence of the Disabled New York - said low pay in this field has contributed to high worker turnover, which could leave people without the care they need.



"So, the person may end up going without care for a day," said Siegfried. "Not able to get out of bed, not able to transfer. Depending on your disability, some people are very dependent on the worker to live their lives."



Siegfried said her group also hopes New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will slate a home-care worker pay raise in the state budget being announced tomorrow.



Federal funding for these workers through the Build Back Better Act is still up in the air since the U.S. Senate hasn't voted on the plan.



According to the home-care staffing company PHI National, in 2020, the median income for care workers in New York was just over $21,000 a year.



Siegfried said the state must tackle the problem of low wages.



"We would really like to see New York step up to the plate and say, 'We are going to provide these services. Our people with disabilities need to be able to get care in their homes,'" said Siegfried.



For many people who require these services, Siegfried noted, another impact of high turnover in home care is the potential loss of independence.



"But the other thing that can happen is that people can end up being unnecessarily put into nursing facilities," said Siegfried. "People would prefer to be living at home, and we need to have a home-care workforce that can support them in that."



The Fair Pay for Home Care Act is now in the Senate Health Committee in Albany.







