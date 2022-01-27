New "Green" Health Center Expands Access in East Pueblo

When the Pueblo Community Health Center opened its 14,000 square-foot facility in 2003, Pueblo's east side, home to mostly minority residents, had the highest level of unmet need for primary health care in the city.



Donald Moore, CEO of the Center, said its new 64,000 square-foot building, which opened this month, will increase the number of patients they can serve from 6,600 to 24,000.



"We're increasing the number of that target population that can be reached with primary care," Moore explained. "If someone has a regular and usual source of primary health care, the outcomes tend to be better, the costs to the community tend to be lower."



Moore pointed out the new building also will enable the center to expand staff from 54 to 162 at full capacity. The east Pueblo facility is one of 20 safety-net health centers across the state, providing medical, dental and behavioral care to Coloradans regardless of their ability to pay. The majority of patients served are working families living at or below the federal poverty level.



Moore noted COVID underscored the need to upgrade ventilation, which will dramatically increase the turnover of air throughout the new facility. An air ionization system has also been installed to reduce the time viruses hang in the air.



Pueblo has committed to run on 100% clean-energy sources by 2035, and Moore added the new building's net-zero energy design will help bolster community health.



"Energy the building uses will be provided entirely by the building itself," Moore emphasized. "Through a solar panel system, geothermal underground well system, and state-of-the-art insulation and lighting controls."



Expanding access to primary care has been shown to dramatically improve health outcomes, but Moore stressed medicine is just one tool in the toolkit. In addition to identifying conditions and courses of treatment, the center helps empower patients to access resources everyone needs in order to live healthy lives.



"So we have navigators and case managers that help the patient access the nonmedical resources they need to be successful; access to healthy food, access to safe places to exercise," Moore concluded.



References: Pueblo Community Health Center 2022



As COVID hospitalization in Arkansas hit their highest levels of the pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is asking the state Legislature to allocate funds to open up more beds.



On Monday, Arkansas reported more than 1,800 people hospitalized for COVID-19, a record high Hutchinson said is straining the health-care system. In his weekly news briefing Tuesday, he called on the Arkansas Legislative Council to approve $4.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to allow the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to purchase and staff 28 additional hospital beds and seven ICU beds.



"Even though we hope that hospitalizations will decline, the number is still very high, and it's really causing a backlog and a challenge for our ambulance drivers," Hutchinson said. "Those that are bringing patients to the emergency rooms, we're challenged there and we need to have that relief."



Despite record-shattering hospitalizations, active cases appear to be on the decline. The state is averaging a little less than 8,000 COVID cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University.



During the latest surge, said Secretary of Health José Romero, Arkansas exceeded its high-water mark for pediatric hospitalizations.



"Although the numbers are going down, other children are still going to be infected and that number will exceed where we are today," Romero said. "So please, get your vaccinations. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do so - and of course, get the vaccinations for your children. It's a safe and effective vaccine. It is the way to protect them."



On Tuesday, the governor also announced a new partnership between Arkansas State Police, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and phone carriers that creates a non-emergency hotline for motorists. By dialing *277, drivers can reach their closest state trooper headquarters to report stranded motorists or suspicious activity.



References: COVID dashboard Arkansas Department of Health 2022

Arkansas data Johns Hopkins University 2022

*277 program Arkansas Department of Public Safety 1/25/2022



