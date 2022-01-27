WA Project Highlights Work Conditions for Custodians

The past year saw American workers reassessing their jobs. However, those shifts did not result in higher union membership at the national level, now back at previous lows.



Minnesota labor leaders say at the state level, the numbers are a little more promising, with 16% of working Minnesotans part of a union, up slightly from the previous year, and the state's highest level in 14 years.



Bill McCarthy, president of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, said apart from more unionized workers being hired for infrastructure projects, there is a growing sense younger workers want their voices heard.



"Whether it's wages or benefits or whatever the case may be, they just want to have a say in that," McCarthy explained.



Not all the organizing is being driven by staff at large employers such as manufacturers. Grocery workers and restaurant staff are formalizing plans to establish unions, and gains are being seen in health care. Despite more activity, experts say laws still make it difficult for these groups to overcome barriers in reaching their goals to successfully bargain.



Labor leaders argued it is why Congress needs to give final approval to the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which is opposed by Senate Republicans and business groups.



Aaron Sojourner, a labor economist at the University of Minnesota, said while the state's latest uptick represents a small difference, he said there is a taste for change within the labor force.



"Through the pandemic, they had the rules of their jobs scrambled and the rules of their lives scrambled," Sojourner pointed out.



He noted some workers felt accommodated, but many others did not, and while existing laws might prevent roadblocks to organizing, Sojourner added workers have a lot of leverage right now with so many open jobs, as well as strong public backing.



Healthcare workers at an Oregon hospital have achieved what they say is a "win" after several strikes in recent months.



Nearly 300 workers and members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 49 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center in Springfield are celebrating increases in their pay, their health subsidies and education fund.



Aaron Green, a certified nursing assistant at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center and a member of SEIU Local 49, was among those who went on strike in October and again in December.



"It took a lot for us to go out twice, but it gave management the push to understand where we're coming from, and to see we're out here to support our community," Green asserted. "And our community came out to support us, and that helped get the message through to them."



The workers represent a wide array of professions, including emergency-room technicians, physical therapists and social workers. The average wage increase over the new three-year contract is 22% or more than $6 an hour. A McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center spokesperson said it is pleased it was able to reach an agreement with workers.



Green pointed out competitive wages are a crucial part of properly caring for patients.



"What we saw happening was, we couldn't hire people, or we'd hire people, and then they would turn around and leave in a few weeks," Green recounted. "More competitive market wages will allow us to keep and retain staff to provide the best care for the patients that come here."



Green is also hopeful about the establishment of a committee between labor and management to solve problems in the hospital.



"When labor and management put their heads together, there's almost nothing we can't fix," Green concluded.



