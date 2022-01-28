Friday, January 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - January 28, 2022
Play

The Indiana House passes a controversial bill barring schools from teaching about Critical Race Theory; and President Biden pledges to place a Black woman on the Supreme Court for the first time.

2022Talks - January 28, 2022
Play

Justice Stephen Breyer formally announces his retirement; the Dept. of Education will help students who fell behind during the pandemic; and AZ lawmakers consider a bill granting them control over elections.

The Yonder Report - January 27, 2022
Play

Free COVID tests by mail but some rural Americans need to go the extra mile; farmer storytellers join national campaign to battle corporate consolidation; specialty nurses want more authority; and rare bat gets credit for the mythic margarita.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

PA Groups Concerned About Maryland Nat'l Guard Flyover Proposal

Play

Friday, January 28, 2022   

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as 100 feet over the Pennsylvania Wilds as part of combat training missions.

Environmentalists worry about the impact on wildlife and community residents. If approved, the Maryland National Guard 175th Wing would control airspace in six northern Pennsylvania counties to fly A-10 Warthog aircraft within 100 to 8,000 feet above ground.

The guard released a draft Finding of No Significant Impact report in October.

Nicole Faraguna, director of the Office of Planning and Policy at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), countered the noise from the aircraft could have a big impact on wildlife and people.

"It's about intensity. It's about frequency, and it's about suddenness," Faraguna outlined. "Those are characteristics of a noise that can cause a lot of health issues, not just in animals but in people. It's an environmental issue, it's an economic issue, it's a quality-of-life issue, it's a health issue."

The Pennsylvania Wilds is home to 2.1 million acres of public land. The guard also published its draft environmental impact assessment and accepted public comments on the proposal through Dec. 31.

Faraguna pointed out DCNR, lawmakers and conservation groups are calling for a complete environmental impact assessment as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process, which should include public meetings in affected communities that may not know about the proposal.

"For example, there is a growing population of Amish," Faraguna observed. "The plain sect community certainly doesn't have access to the website. And so that's why it was so important to really emphasize the need for public meetings, to bring them here to the Pennsylvania Wilds and really explain and answer questions."

The Maryland Air National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Faraguna noted the guard will go through the public comments it received and decide whether to submit a final Finding of No Significant Impact report or to do a full environmental impact assessment.


get more stories like this via email
Solar energy would have been used to replace carbon-based power sources under Arizona's proposed clean-energy plan. (andreiorlov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Regulatory 'No' Vote Sends AZ Back to Square One on Clean-Energy Plan

Frustrated environmental and clean-energy advocates say after four long years of debate and compromise, regulators sent Arizona back to the starting …

Social Issues

Voting Centers Might Stay Around in Some ND Counties

When North Dakotans head out to cast their ballots later this year, there is a chance some will do so in a voting center and not a designated …

Social Issues

Teacher Pay Bill Advances in SD

South Dakota continues to grapple with its low ranking when it comes to paying schoolteachers, but the issue is getting focus in 2022, including a …

Older Washingtonians take more prescription drugs on average and so are disproportionately affected by rising drug costs. (kmiragaya/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

WA Prescription Affordability Board Would Limit Drug-Cost Increases

Washington state lawmakers are considering a measure to limit the growing cost of prescription drugs. Senate Bill 5532 would establish a …

Environment

IL Allocating $220 Million to Support Transit, Ports Projects

The state of Illinois is allocating nearly a quarter-billion dollars to support new downstate transit and ports projects. Roughly half will go …

Drug overdose deaths topped more than 100,000 in 2021, according to the CDC. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

2021 Saw Record Number of NC Overdose Deaths

Advocates and faith groups are calling for more investments in harm reduction across the state, as new provisional data shows overdose deaths have …

Social Issues

KY Officials Urge Expanding 'Farms to Food Banks', Upgrading Pantries

More than 300 Kentucky farmers participated in the state's Farms to Food Banks program last year, and at a recent virtual rally, state officials said …

Social Issues

MT Ranchers: Time is Now to Pass Beef Labeling Act

Farmers and ranchers in Montana and across the nation are calling on Congress to pass the American Beef Labeling Act. Most food is required to have …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021