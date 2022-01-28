PA Groups Concerned About Maryland Nat'l Guard Flyover Proposal

The Maryland Air National Guard is considering a proposal to establish airspace where military planes would fly as low as 100 feet over the Pennsylvania Wilds as part of combat training missions.



Environmentalists worry about the impact on wildlife and community residents. If approved, the Maryland National Guard 175th Wing would control airspace in six northern Pennsylvania counties to fly A-10 Warthog aircraft within 100 to 8,000 feet above ground.



The guard released a draft Finding of No Significant Impact report in October.



Nicole Faraguna, director of the Office of Planning and Policy at the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), countered the noise from the aircraft could have a big impact on wildlife and people.



"It's about intensity. It's about frequency, and it's about suddenness," Faraguna outlined. "Those are characteristics of a noise that can cause a lot of health issues, not just in animals but in people. It's an environmental issue, it's an economic issue, it's a quality-of-life issue, it's a health issue."



The Pennsylvania Wilds is home to 2.1 million acres of public land. The guard also published its draft environmental impact assessment and accepted public comments on the proposal through Dec. 31.



Faraguna pointed out DCNR, lawmakers and conservation groups are calling for a complete environmental impact assessment as part of the National Environmental Policy Act process, which should include public meetings in affected communities that may not know about the proposal.



"For example, there is a growing population of Amish," Faraguna observed. "The plain sect community certainly doesn't have access to the website. And so that's why it was so important to really emphasize the need for public meetings, to bring them here to the Pennsylvania Wilds and really explain and answer questions."



The Maryland Air National Guard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Faraguna noted the guard will go through the public comments it received and decide whether to submit a final Finding of No Significant Impact report or to do a full environmental impact assessment.



A Wildlife Corridors Action Plan for New Mexico identifies 11 priority "safe passage" projects, such as underpasses and overpasses, to improve driver safety and connect more natural habitat for the state's native wildlife.



Garrett Vene Klasen, director of northern conservation for the New Mexico Wilderness Alliance, said the state has a high number of hot spots for wildlife-vehicle collisions, partly because climate change continues to compromise historic wildlife habitats.



"We're seeing all animals having to travel further for dependable food and water," he said. "Elk, deer and other wildlife are being drawn into urban areas because of food availability."



The Wildlife Corridors Action Plan is a joint project of the New Mexico Departments of Transportation and Game and Fish. Public comments about the plan are being taken through March 12. The draft and instructions for how to comment are online at wildlifeactionplan.nmdotprojects.org.



Vene Klasen admitted that the infrastructure needed is expensive, but said so is the damage to vehicles when they hit large animals - and the cost of human life can't be measured.



"I hit an elk last winter on my way to Taos, N.M., and it's a 600-pound animal - and it could have killed me," he said. "So, we need to create safe passage and corridors for them to move back and forth."



The New Mexico Legislature's current 30-day session is primarily devoted to budget issues. Vene Klasen said he believes the state should use its budget surplus to address the recommended projects identified in the report.



"We need to designate significant sums of money annually to address this really, really growing problem," he said. "This should be a priority of our legislators and the governor. This is serious stuff."



The federal Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program was included in the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.



The federal Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program was included in the bipartisan infrastructure package signed into law last November.



A bill before the Michigan Legislature would allocate $2.4 billion dollars in federal funds for repairs to the state's aging water infrastructure.



It would make use of funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, as well as the American Rescue Plan, to improve the state's water supply, replacing old lead water lines, and repairing dams and residential sewer lines.



Tim Minotas, legislative and political coordinator for the Sierra Club's Michigan Chapter, noted most of Michigan's water infrastructure is between 50 and 100 years old.



"We are seeing massive flooding from extreme weather events, because our infrastructure cannot handle it," Minotas observed. "People's water is being contaminated from lead service lines, PFAS and other pollutants. We are also seeing raw sewage discharged into our rivers, lakes and streams."



The state Senate has passed the bill, and it's now up for a House vote. Minotas described the bill as a "great first step," but said even more could be done to get water infrastructure up to par. His group estimated Michigan should be spending more than $2 billion a year on drinking water, storm-water and sewer infrastructure needs.



Even after Flint's water crisis, places like Benton Harbor, a majority-Black city in southwest Michigan, are still facing lead-contaminated water, which has not been a concern in neighboring majority-white suburbs.



Minotas pointed out the bill could make a dent in disparities.



"This is really a reversal in the trend of disinvestment in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater infrastructure that we have seen here in Michigan for decades," Minotas argued. "This bill is a really good down-payment toward addressing our drinking and wastewater needs, especially in a time of climate change."



In addition to water infrastructure, he emphasized it is important for Michigan to prioritize making progress with electric vehicles, community solar and utility accountability, either through federal funds or legislation in Lansing.



