IRS-Certified Tax Prep Volunteers Here to Help

With tax season underway, New Hampshire groups are raising awareness about the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA), an IRS-sponsored program to help people file their income tax returns correctly and maximize their refunds.
Granite Staters who earn less than about $56,000 a year are eligible for VITA.
Cary Gladstone, senior director of asset-building services for Granite United Way, said through online sites, such as myfreetaxes.com, as many as seven in 10 people who file a tax return can do it free.
"The VITA program provides face-to-face and drop-off and remote preparation by IRS-certified volunteers," Gladstone explained. "They can reach that by going to NHtaxhelp.org and finding a site near them."
Gladstone added residents without internet access can call 211 and operators will help them make an appointment. And while the deadline for filing taxes isn't until mid-April, he said it is important to get started as soon as possible, to make sure you maximize your refund.
Gladstone described three major tax credits working households may be eligible for: the Earned Income Tax Credit is for low-income working people. The Child Tax Credit is what many families have already received half of, in advance payments through last year. And the Child and Dependent Care Credit is for working people who have a child under age 13, or someone who lives with them who can't care for themselves.
"As it is in New Hampshire, about one in four people eligible to get the Earned Income Credit do not do so," Gladstone reported. "Based on data provided by the IRS, we calculated that means about $49 million is left on the table, by New Hampshire residents alone."
He added he wants people to know there are still resources for folks struggling financially due to the pandemic. Many organizations offering VITA also have other wraparound services available, from help getting emergency rental assistance and food assistance, to affordable child care and more.
This winter already has seen North Dakotans crank up their thermostats amid some cold stretches. Down the road, certain customers could have to pay more money for heating and other natural-gas uses, so they're now being encouraged to weigh in on a proposed rate hike.
Xcel Energy has a request before state regulators for a 10.5% rate increase. Consumer advocates worry some bills could increase by as much as 15%.
Under the plan, the fixed charge for delivering gas would go up nearly six dollars. AARP North Dakota's State Director Josh Askvig said that's too much considering what residents already are paying.
"The current charge is already too high," said Askvig, "and we understand how that can decrease a household's control over their heating bills."
The current monthly charge is more than $18.
Xcel says it hasn't made this kind of request in the state in 15 years. It argues it needs to maintain a reliable system as more customers come on board.
The Public Service Commission hosts two public input sessions this Wednesday - one at noon and one at 5:30 pm.
You can either participate online or by phone. More details are on the agency's website.
AARP North Dakota's volunteer state president Kathi Schwan said they urge regulators to avoid any unnecessary hikes at a time when many older residents are struggling to cover their monthly expenses.
"There's a lot of seniors that say, 'Well, I can pay my bills because I'm going to a food bank or a food pantry,'" said Schwan. "But when some of those other areas you thought you had covered start rising, where do you draw the line?"
If you can't participate in the sessions, written comments are accepted from Wednesday through February 9.
Regulators recently approved an interim rate hike for Xcel as the larger increase is considered. A final decision isn't expected until later this year.
Farmers and ranchers in Montana and across the nation are calling on Congress to pass the American Beef Labeling Act.
Most food is required to have country-of-origin labeling, but not beef and pork. From 2011 to 2015, beef and pork were included in the requirement, so consumers would know where their meat was born and raised.
Gilles Stockton, president of the Montana Cattlemen's Association and a cattle rancher from Grass Range, said when the law was repealed, prices in his community went from roughly $2.50 a pound to a $1.50 a pound, and have stayed at the lower end.
"That's put a lot of pressure on the ranching community, especially the younger ranchers trying to get into the business," Stockton pointed out. "Then you compound those poor prices with the effects of COVID and supply chains and a drought," he added. "We're looking at a real catastrophe for Montana ranchers right now."
Opponents of country-of-origin labeling for beef include the World Trade Organization, who argued it is a trade barrier. A bipartisan group of 10 senators have expressed their support for this bill, including Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., and this week, groups who want consumers to be able to choose to support American ranchers are coming together to put pressure on the rest of Congress.
Stockton noted country-of-origin labeling would not single-handedly solve the challenges ranchers are facing. He said in addition, the Packers and Stockyard Act needs to be enforced as intended. It aims to ensure competition in the meatpacking and livestock markets.
"Quite obviously, there is little if none competition in the cattle industry market," Stockton asserted. "Country of Origin Labeling is an important part of restoring transparency to that market competition."
The Biden administration this month announced a new partnership for enforcing the Packers and Stockyards Act between the Department of Justice and the Department of Agriculture (USDA).
When people complained about errors on their credit reports last year, the big three credit-reporting agencies provided relief in just 2% of cases monitored by the feds - compared with 25% in 2019, according to the latest report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The report said Equifax, Experian and Transunion often failed to respond substantively to an error, especially if the consumer hired a third party, such as a credit-repair company or law firm. John Heath, directing attorney at Lexington Law, specializes in credit cases and said unresolved errors can keep people from buying their first home or car - and even from getting a job.
"Potential employers are looking at credit reports as a way to determine whether somebody is going to be a good fit," he said.
Heath would like to see Congress change the Fair Credit Reporting Act to require credit-reporting agencies and companies that offer credit terms to respond to third-party inquiries. The three credit-repair agencies did not respond by deadline to a request for comment.
The Rev. Andre Chapple, senior pastor at Faith Church Los Angeles and chief executive of the African American Empowerment Coalition, said problems with credit block many people from building wealth as homeowners, and many aren't sure where to turn for assistance.
"We help people to understand that whole ecosystem of credit and credit responsibility," he said. "We help them get free credit repair for three months. As a result, their credit scores are increasing significantly."
Consumers submitted more than 700,000 complaints to the CFPB about the credit-reporting firms from January 2020 to September 2021, which is more than half of all complaints the bureau received.