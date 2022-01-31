Doctors Speak Out Against FL Fast-Tracking 15-Week Abortion Ban

Republicans in the Florida Legislature are fast-tracking a 15-week abortion ban over the objections of activists and medical professionals.
get more stories like this via email
Last Thursday, students activists chanted "Let us speak," after the committee chairperson, Rep. Bryan Avila - R-Miami Springs - cut off public comment to give committee members time to debate.
The bill was approved on a party-line vote. It states a "physician may not perform a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks."
Dr. Guy Benrubi, a Jacksonville-based obstetrician and gynecologist, said the rule is problematic for a number of reasons.
"We have some women that only have three cycles a year," said Benrubi. "How is this woman doing to know that she hasn't had a cycle this month because she's pregnant? And, you know, 15 weeks is three-and-a-half months. She may not have a period during the three-and-a-half month period."
The ban includes an exception if the pregnant person's health is at risk, but there are no exceptions for rape or incest.
The legislature has a GOP majority and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has already signaled his support for the ban. The bill has one final committee stop this week before a House vote.
Dr. Benrubi predicted if the bill becomes law, it would have the most impact on the state's most vulnerable populations - including some who would have to drive up to 570 miles to the nearest clinic.
"Worst impact for women of color, for women who do not have a lot of resources, for rural women," said Benrubi, "because its difficult to get to providers. There are not that many providers in the state, and there are a lot of counties that have absolutely no providers."
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Florida issued this statement: "Like all medical matters, decisions regarding reproductive medical care should be made between a patient and their health care provider - not lawmakers."
The bill's next hearing is Wednesday in the Health and Human Services Committee.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
A coalition of advocates for reproductive freedom has filed a ballot proposal to affirm that every Michigan resident will have reproductive rights, free from government interference. That includes the right to an abortion, birth control, prenatal care. and care when giving birth.
get more stories like this via email
As a Supreme Court decision looms on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that established a person's right to an abortion, Merissa Kovach, a policy strategist for the ACLU of Michigan, said it's important that all Michiganders are protected regardless of the outcome. She noted that the state has a law on the books criminalizing virtually all abortions, but it's been dormant since the Roe decision.
"If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade or puts enough of a dent in it, that means abortion in Michigan could very well be illegal," she said. "So, we need to do everything possible and use every single tool in our toolshed to ensure that that doesn't happen."
More than two-thirds of Michigan voters have said they want the Supreme Court to uphold Roe, and think Michigan should repeal its 1931 law banning abortion, in the latest poll from the Detroit News and WDIV-TV. In the same survey, almost one in five voters said they believe Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
Bonsitu Kitaba, ACLU of Michigan's deputy legal director, said it's important that the effort is a ballot measure for a constitutional amendment instead of legislation. She explained that the Legislature can't reverse an amendment passed by voters; the only way to change it would be another constitutional amendment. Kitaba said she thinks politicians shouldn't be able to make decisions about their constituents' bodies.
"This constitutional amendment would pave the way for greater access and greater autonomy for people to make decisions, and those decisions to be respected in their health-care choices," she said.
To get a petition onto the ballot, the campaign has to collect more than 425,000 signatures. Other groups in support include
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan and
Michigan Voices.
South Dakota has taken a step in trying to mirror Texas' strict abortion law, potentially paving the way for citizens to sue those involved in a procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, tied to rhetoric over whether states should pursue these paths.
get more stories like this via email
Last Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem introduced a bill which would ban abortions around the sixth week of pregnancy and gives residents an avenue to sue for civil damages if they suspect individuals of aiding or abetting a procedure.
Nina Ginsberg, a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers (NACDL), said even if supporters of such bills assure it is not about arresting people, they do set the stage for such an approach.
"The more support and momentum these anti-abortion statutes have, the greater the impetus is going to be in jurisdictions that are supportive of these types of laws to bring these types of prosecutions," Ginsberg contended.
She recently took part in a panel discussion hosted by the NACDL, which issued a report last year warning about the growing environment to criminalize reproductive rights based on laws in other states.
Noem argued the efforts should be viewed as a Constitutional duty to defend the lives of the people, including the rights and lives of unborn children.
Lynn Paltrow, founder and executive director of the group National Advocates for Pregnant Women, said while a number of these laws and proposals include exceptions for medical emergencies, it is not enough protection. She pointed out there are examples of providers still being leery of performing an emergency procedure out of fear of the other provisions.
"Doctors are too afraid. Healthcare providers are much too afraid," Paltrow explained. "They don't know what they mean. "
These debates are happening as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule this year on a Mississippi case viewed as a direct threat to the Roe v. Wade decision.
South Dakota is one of eleven states where abortions would be banned if the landmark federal law was overturned. But Noem said the state still should pursue more restrictions in the meantime. Her administration is currently being sued by the ACLU over limits on abortion medication.
As Nebraska's GOP leaders work to further restrict and even ban access to abortion services, Sen. Megan Hunt, D-Omaha, has introduced two bills designed to improve women's access to reproductive health care.
get more stories like this via email
Legislative Bill 715 would allow insurers to cover abortion services. Legislative Bill 716 would allow Certified Nurse-Midwives, RNs and physician assistants to perform abortions.
Jo Giles, executive director of the Women's Fund of Omaha, believes the best way to reduce unwanted pregnancies is to protect women's health.
"What we're advocating for is barrier-free access to affordable health care, to comprehensive sex education, and access to birth control, not more restrictions on health care," Giles asserted.
Republicans say their legislation is in sync with the state's pro-life constituencies, but according to Pew Research, a majority of Nebraskans surveyed said abortion should not be banned or restricted.
Fifty percent of Nebraska adults say abortion services should be legal, compared with 46 % who said the procedure should be illegal, in all or most cases.
Legislative Bill 933 would ban abortions in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Legislative Bill 781, a Texas-inspired measure, would make abortions illegal after six weeks, before most women learn they are pregnant.
Giles said ultimately women, not lawmakers, should have the right to make decisions about their own bodies.
"And when you remove access, when you restrict abortion rights and access, you're saying that you don't trust women to make the decisions for themselves, their livelihood and their family," Giles contended.
Giles added women need regular access to birth control in order to determine the right time to start a family. Her group is also working to pass Legislative Bill 20, which would allow health providers to prescribe an entire year of birth control in a single visit.
"Someone who has limited access to transportation or doesn't have paid time off work, that's a barrier to being able to receive care," Giles emphasized. "Because they may not be able to get transportation and time off work to go and see a medical provider every month."