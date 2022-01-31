Spurred by New Report, MN Explores Boat-Safety Policy

Boat shows are taking place around the country as water recreation enthusiasts look ahead to this summer's season.



A new Minnesota report underscores discussions on how to keep people on the lakes safe, while protecting natural settings. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently issued findings from a survey of nearly 3,000 recreational boaters.



In the metro area, nearly 45% of respondents cited high wakes from other boaters as a problem. Those concerns coincide with the popularity of wake-surfing.



Jeff Forester, executive director of Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, said in talking with lake associations, the marine industry and other stakeholders, it is clear something needs to be done.



"All the groups are coming around to the idea that we need to take action to protect public safety," Forester stated. "To ensure that people that are out recreating on the lakes are having a good time, and we don't negatively impact the resource while we're doing it."



Forester said it is important to remember high wakes can create environmental damage, such as shoreline erosion. His group prefers mandating all watercraft operators obtain a permit.



A bill was introduced last year but did not get a hearing. Its sponsor, along with the DNR, said expanding the requirement could be part of broader talks this year to add safety measures.



Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR, said concerns about certain boat activity comes as sales surge during the pandemic. Over the past two years, Minnesotans have purchased more than 16,000 new motorized watercraft.



With a number of them larger and faster, he said they are taking a fresh look at how to approach the boating experience, and education is a part of it.



"We continue to see many new boaters brought into this sport," Block observed. "And this is not just for Minnesota, this is happening across the nation."



Block noted the overall effort follows a near record summer last year in boater fatalities. He added talks can be expected in the legislative session, but it is unclear if action will be taken, and what the scope would be. Lawmakers are expected to be focused on other matters, including a bonding bill.



The Great Lakes hold about one-fifth of the Earth's fresh water, but a new report indicates they're getting saltier - and says that's reason for concern.



Lake Michigan used to sit at a salinity level of one to two milligrams of chloride per liter of lake water. Now, that concentration has risen to nearly 15 milligrams per liter.



Hilary Dugan, an assistant professor in the Center for Limnology at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said it's still a relatively low level for a water body as large as Lake Michigan. But rising chloride levels could pose problems for plants and animals in the smaller lakes and tributaries that feed into it.



"If anything, we're just hurting those native freshwater species that are adapted to, you know, Wisconsin waters that basically have no salt in them," said Dugan. "And now, you know, we've increased the salt ten-, hundredfold, depending on what body of water we're looking at."



She said salt levels have to hit roughly 250 milligrams per liter to pose a serious risk to plants, animals and humans, and notes virtually all the chloride pollution is from road salt.



Dugan added that people can reduce pollution in lakes and streams this winter by limiting their use of salt on roads, driveways and sidewalks.



Unlike other chemical pollutants, Dugan said salt pollution isn't irreversible. She explained that over the course of their life cycle, lakes and streams will gradually flush it out of their system.



"Salt stays dissolved in water, and so lakes and rivers will naturally flush themselves out," said Dugan. "So what it takes to reduce the salinity is just to stop the amount of salt that's going into these bodies of water."



The report found about 70% of the salt flowing into Lake Michigan comes from just five of the body's 300 tributaries.



Dugan said if nothing's done to address the issue, salt concentration in the lake will rise by about one milligram per liter, every two to three years.







