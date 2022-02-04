SD is Latest State to Adopt Transgender Sports Law

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill making South Dakota the tenth state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in team sports matching their gender identity.



LGBTQ advocates said it was a harmful process which will only have negative impacts. The bill cleared its final legislative hurdle this week, and its passage came less than a month after the session began.



Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director for the Human Rights Campaign, feels it is clear Noem was trying to score political pointed with her base and special-interest groups in quickly pushing for the bill's passage.



Oakley contended the measure is not something the public was clamoring for, especially at this stage of the pandemic.



"The last thing that any of us want right now is more divisiveness, more fear and more isolation," Oakley asserted.



A recent Associated Press analysis found almost no examples of transgender sports participation being an issue in the states where such bills have been proposed.



Supporters contended there is a broader need for fair competition for future generations of athletes, while opponents countered the only things the bills do is add more trauma for trans youth, compelling them to leave the state.



Policy experts say South Dakota's LGBTQ community has been very active in efforts to defeat past bills deemed hostile to its members.



Oakley emphasized when individuals make efforts to speak with lawmakers, there is a missed opportunity if the Legislature still fails to see them as human beings.



"They're normal kids who are going through all of the things that normal kids go through," Oakley observed. "And on top of that, they have a Legislature that continues to attack them year after year after year."



Oakley added this year's debate brought even more harm with a member of the governor's staff comparing the sport's issue to terrorism during testimony.



Noem made the plan a priority after a similar effort stumbled last year, prompting her to sign executive orders until lawmakers reconvened. Opponents also stressed such a law opens the door to legal action, pointing to lawsuits elsewhere in the country.



New Mexico's short, 30-day legislative session starts today with a focus on budget issues. Nonetheless, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer or Questioning supporters are urging the governor to take up equality issues, even as other states consider more restrictive laws.



Three of the issues came up at the Roundhouse last year, says Marshall Martinez, executive director of Equality New Mexico, including prohibition of the "panic defense" against LGBTQ people.



"We're ready to make sure that people can't use, 'I panicked when I found out they were queer' - as an excuse for their physical violence," said Martinez.



Already, lawmakers in seven states have proposed laws in this year's sessions that would limit the rights of transgender and non-binary young people - including Arizona, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Hampshire and South Dakota.



Martinez said Equality New Mexico also would like to see the state modernize its 40-year-old rule that requires anyone seeking to change their name to purchase a 14 day newspaper notice announcing their intention.



He said that's not only an economic issue requiring an attorney to get involved, but also can present physical danger.



"For trans people, that means 'outing' themselves to everyone in their community," said Martinez. "It also impacts victims of domestic violence and victims of stalking. If you're changing your name because your former partner was abusive, you're posting an ad in the newspaper letting them know that you're changing your name."



In 2021, New Mexico's governor signed an executive order requiring state agencies collect information about sexual orientation and gender identity as part of a larger effort to address barriers faced by the LGBTQ community in accessing government services.







