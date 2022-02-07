Facility Suspected of Holding Immigrants En Route to WA Detention Center

Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police last Wednesday. Beyond accountability at the city level, some demonstrators urge state lawmakers to take comprehensive action.



Locke, a Black man, was shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team while sleeping on a couch. Officers had carried out a "no-knock" search warrant, although Locke was not someone they were looking for.



Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), said in the time since George Floyd's murder, city and state leaders have failed to make real changes.



"The state of Minnesota has done nothing to hold police accountable," Hussein told fellow demonstrators in a speech captured by Unicorn Riot, an independent news organization. "The city of Minneapolis has done nothing to hold police accountable."



Protesters want the officers involved charged, and for Mayor Jacob Frey to resign after he campaigned on a promise to weed out "no-knock" warrants. State lawmakers approved police-reform bills in 2020 and in 2021, but activists and accountability groups said most are watered down versions of what they are demanding.



Locke had no criminal history in Minnesota. He had a gun with him on the couch, but his family noted he was a licensed owner who wanted to protect himself when making food deliveries. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus also has questioned police action in the case.



Meanwhile, Hussein added unless serious reforms are enacted, it's only a matter of time before another Black person is killed by police.



"Amir's time is over, but it is a clock that's started for one of us," Hussein contended. "That clock's started for one of us. It's gonna happen again."



In Minneapolis, activists have different views on what reform should look like. Last fall, voters rejected a measure which would have replaced the police department with a Department of Public Safety, emphasizing a public-health approach.



But some reform advocates countered competing ideas should not get in the way of establishing accountability at all levels. In the Legislature, some GOP lawmakers have characterized recent changes as a way to demonize law enforcement.



Iowa policymakers are debating a number of politically divisive issues, and as the legislative process plays out, they are being urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism.



This week, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa sent a letter to the governor and state lawmakers asking them to be better role models, suggesting language stoking extremism will harm democracy. The letter cited recent incidents the group said intersect with divineness seen around the state.



Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, spoke at a news conference, saying through his experience as a Black person, it's nothing new, but he added it does not mean recent events should be overlooked.



"These attacks aren't just to cause fear, but some individuals have the intent to follow through," Smith cautioned.



Smith noted he has received threatening emails and was part of a recent Zoom meeting infiltrated by agitators who displayed racist images and language. The letter was signed by more than 500 people and noted educators have been harassed when addressing diversity issues. It coincides with legislative efforts to limit certain curriculum and materials in schools, with sponsors arguing the need for transparency in the classroom.



Rev. Meg Wagner, missioner for congregational development, communications, and reconciliation for the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, said as these incidents and debates escalate, they are likely to embolden people who feel the need to spread hate and fear.



"We cannot allow these things to be normalized, and we see them all as interconnected," Wagner asserted. "We're calling on our lawmakers and all Iowans to do better and to be better."



Among the requests detailed in the letter is a call for lawmakers and residents to seek out verified facts and to not promote misinformation. The signees also said dismantling racism should involve open dialogue about U.S. history and how certain events have impacted communities of color over time.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



