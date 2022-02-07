Facility Suspected of Holding Immigrants En Route to WA Detention Center

Protesters are staging weekly vigils around a facility in a northwest Washington town that they say is a short-term holding facility for immigration law enforcement.
The organization Community to Community Development, or C2C, discovered the facility - an unmarked building in Ferndale - through public records and testimony from community members.
Liz Darrow, legislative advocate with C2C, said in January, they believe a restaurant worker from Bellingham was taken to the building before being transferred to the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.
She said time is of the essence when someone is detained.
"If we could get some transparency here in Whatcom County and a family could have access to their family member," said Darrow, "then we think that we could slow down the number of folks that are deported here because we could get mobilized and that kind of thing."
David Yost, a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, says the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma is the only detention center of its kind in Washington state.
The agency says the individual in question, a restaurant worker, was deported in 2019 and then returned to the community.
Yost says specific details of the transportation process are not available for safety and privacy reasons, but notes that it's not uncommon during transport to make several stops.
C2C has raised concerns that ICE isn't following its 2021 guidance to focus only on people who pose a threat to "national security, public safety and border security."
Brenda Bentley coordinates Dignity Vigils every Monday near the unmarked building in Ferndale. She said removals have instilled fear in the local community.
"When you're not able to contact your loved ones," said Bentley, "and this can continue all the way through to being in Tacoma, where the loved ones won't know where the person has gone for three days, possibly more - it's like that person has been disappeared off the streets."
Bentley said the road to detention and deportation starts in facilities like the one they suspect in Ferndale. She said the Dignity Vigils take place on a highway with high visibility.
"Community members, once they found out about this ICE location, were really committed to coming every week and putting a spotlight on this site," said Bentley. "Because it shouldn't be allowed to be hidden in our community like this. The public has the right to know what's going on."
Riley Sweeney, a spokesperson for the city of Ferndale, says the city is aware of the Border Patrol facility located within the city limits but, since it's a federal facility, they are not involved with or responsible for the operations at that location.
Disclosure: Community to Community Development contributes to our fund for reporting on Human Rights/Racial Justice, Livable Wages/Working Families, Poverty Issues, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Protesters walked the streets of Minneapolis over the weekend calling for justice for Amir Locke, who was fatally shot by police last Wednesday. Beyond accountability at the city level, some demonstrators urge state lawmakers to take comprehensive action.
Locke, a Black man, was shot by a Minneapolis SWAT team while sleeping on a couch. Officers had carried out a "no-knock" search warrant, although Locke was not someone they were looking for.
Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN), said in the time since George Floyd's murder, city and state leaders have failed to make real changes.
"The state of Minnesota has done nothing to hold police accountable," Hussein told fellow demonstrators in a speech captured by Unicorn Riot, an independent news organization. "The city of Minneapolis has done nothing to hold police accountable."
Protesters want the officers involved charged, and for Mayor Jacob Frey to resign after he campaigned on a promise to weed out "no-knock" warrants. State lawmakers approved police-reform bills in 2020 and in 2021, but activists and accountability groups said most are watered down versions of what they are demanding.
Locke had no criminal history in Minnesota. He had a gun with him on the couch, but his family noted he was a licensed owner who wanted to protect himself when making food deliveries. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus also has questioned police action in the case.
Meanwhile, Hussein added unless serious reforms are enacted, it's only a matter of time before another Black person is killed by police.
"Amir's time is over, but it is a clock that's started for one of us," Hussein contended. "That clock's started for one of us. It's gonna happen again."
In Minneapolis, activists have different views on what reform should look like. Last fall, voters rejected a measure which would have replaced the police department with a Department of Public Safety, emphasizing a public-health approach.
But some reform advocates countered competing ideas should not get in the way of establishing accountability at all levels. In the Legislature, some GOP lawmakers have characterized recent changes as a way to demonize law enforcement.
Iowa policymakers are debating a number of politically divisive issues, and as the legislative process plays out, they are being urged to avoid rhetoric faith leaders argue intertwines with extremism.
This week, the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa sent a letter to the governor and state lawmakers asking them to be better role models, suggesting language stoking extremism will harm democracy. The letter cited recent incidents the group said intersect with divineness seen around the state.
Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, spoke at a news conference, saying through his experience as a Black person, it's nothing new, but he added it does not mean recent events should be overlooked.
"These attacks aren't just to cause fear, but some individuals have the intent to follow through," Smith cautioned.
Smith noted he has received threatening emails and was part of a recent Zoom meeting infiltrated by agitators who displayed racist images and language. The letter was signed by more than 500 people and noted educators have been harassed when addressing diversity issues. It coincides with legislative efforts to limit certain curriculum and materials in schools, with sponsors arguing the need for transparency in the classroom.
Rev. Meg Wagner, missioner for congregational development, communications, and reconciliation for the Episcopal Diocese of Iowa, said as these incidents and debates escalate, they are likely to embolden people who feel the need to spread hate and fear.
"We cannot allow these things to be normalized, and we see them all as interconnected," Wagner asserted. "We're calling on our lawmakers and all Iowans to do better and to be better."
Among the requests detailed in the letter is a call for lawmakers and residents to seek out verified facts and to not promote misinformation. The signees also said dismantling racism should involve open dialogue about U.S. history and how certain events have impacted communities of color over time.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
It's been nearly a year since North Dakota began collecting racial data on people accused of committing crimes - a process that paves the way for a review to address potential bias in the state's criminal-justice system.
In March 2021, a rule was established for prosecutors around the state to include the defendant's race, as perceived by law enforcement, when filing a criminal complaint.
In an era of racial reckoning, said Judge Anthony Swain Benson, chairman of the Minority Justice Implementation Committee, it's vital to know if North Dakota's system favors certain populations over others.
"Our justice system is, everybody is treated equally under the law," he said. "That's what we're based on, and so if that's not the case, we need to take steps to address that."
He said a review of the initial data is expected to begin this spring. Watchdogs have noted that North Dakota has had among the highest general incarceration rates in the world, let alone the nation, with large disparities for the state's Native American and Black populations.
Groups such as Legal Services of North Dakota have said the effort coincides with issues of representation, since people often subjected to bias also have difficulty getting an attorney. The initial look might focus on how reliable the data-collection process is, but Swain Benson said it could dovetail into broader subjects "to determine if there is a higher percentage of a certain ethnicity that are being arrested."
He added that the upcoming analysis won't be a one-time event - that the spirit of the rule is to set up a method for ongoing data collection in determining racial bias. The findings for this specific project will apply only to defendants age 18 and older.