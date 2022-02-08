FL Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of graduation.



University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state, and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.



Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College, with the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college in the country.



She said about 85% of her students also work, and have to balance jobs and family with their studies. So, her school offers a number of ways to boost retention.



"Via stipends and other financial aid, so that maybe they don't have to work while they study," said Pumariega, "and they can focus their efforts to be a full-time student. We know if you're full time, you tend to complete your degree faster."



Nationally, about 10% of all students who leave college without a degree are only a few credits shy of graduation.



Pumariega said in Florida, those with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining can apply for the "Last Mile Scholarship," a waiver program to help them complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.



Pumariega is no stranger to the life of a community college student. She was a student athlete at Miami Dade College, and is now the first female president appointed to lead the institution.



"We know that sometimes, our students are doing their homework at 10:00 PM or at 1:00 AM, not necessarily at noon or after class," said Pumariega. "So, we've partnered up with different learning specialists to be able to offer those services to students in a virtual environment."



In the study, 17% of former students said a health emergency contributed to their early exit. That increased to more than 20% for those over 50.



The study recommends schools do more to provide students with better information and advising, as well as targeted financial assistance.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







High school students who attend college expand their future career options, and a free tuition program at five San Antonio community colleges is making a difference for hundreds of students.



Known as "AlamoPROMISE," five community colleges selected 25 city high schools for the program where a majority of students haven't gone on to postsecondary education. In addition, more than half are economically disadvantaged.



Alamo Colleges District AlamoPROMISE Chief Program Officer Stephanie Vasquez said the "last-dollar" scholarship pays whatever costs remain after financial aid.



"That means students from participating high schools," said Vasquez, "when they graduate can attend one of the Alamo colleges and earn an academic certificate or associates degree and incur no charge for their tuition and fees."



There are an estimated 400 "promise" programs nationwide, including 10 in Texas.



Vasquez said institutions participating in the Alamo Colleges District also provide a wide array of services to students - from low-cost health care to food pantries and day-care programs at a significantly reduced rate.



In order to foster a college-going culture in San Antonio, Vasquez said the Promise program covers students for up to three years so they have time to complete their credentials.



"With Alamo Promise, it means they don't have to ask their mom or dad or grandparents for money," said Vasquez. "They can come to classes knowing that's one less burden on their families, knowing that it's going to lead them to a stronger future."



She noted the program aims to drive more first-generation and lower-income students to higher education.



"Many of our students fall into that scenario where they are first ones to attend college," said Vasquez, "and they possibly wouldn't have done so otherwise."



By last fall, overall enrollment had declined 5.5% percent at the five participating Alamo colleges, but enrollment from the 25 high schools in the Promise program climbed 17%.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.







