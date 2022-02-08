FL Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of graduation.
get more stories like this via email
University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state, and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.
Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College, with the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college in the country.
She said about 85% of her students also work, and have to balance jobs and family with their studies. So, her school offers a number of ways to boost retention.
"Via stipends and other financial aid, so that maybe they don't have to work while they study," said Pumariega, "and they can focus their efforts to be a full-time student. We know if you're full time, you tend to complete your degree faster."
Nationally, about 10% of all students who leave college without a degree are only a few credits shy of graduation.
Pumariega said in Florida, those with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining can apply for the "Last Mile Scholarship," a waiver program to help them complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.
Pumariega is no stranger to the life of a community college student. She was a student athlete at Miami Dade College, and is now the first female president appointed to lead the institution.
"We know that sometimes, our students are doing their homework at 10:00 PM or at 1:00 AM, not necessarily at noon or after class," said Pumariega. "So, we've partnered up with different learning specialists to be able to offer those services to students in a virtual environment."
In the study, 17% of former students said a health emergency contributed to their early exit. That increased to more than 20% for those over 50.
The study recommends schools do more to provide students with better information and advising, as well as targeted financial assistance.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
UPDATE: Added comment from Gov. Tom Wolf's office. (10:00 a.m. EST, Feb. 7, 2022)
A corporate tax break in Pennsylvania funding scholarship programs for K-12 private and religious schools lacks sufficient data to determine its success, according to a new report.
The program, worth about $280 million annually, includes the Educational Improvement Tax Credit and the Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit.
Supporters contended the programs help low-income students in underperforming public schools.
Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said the report from the state's Independent Fiscal Office (IFO) paints a troubling picture of lack of accountability for the programs. He is concerned some lawmakers want to increase the tax credits.
"The bottom line is this: From that report, we do not know if it's working for students," Askey asserted. "That brings us to the question of why would we dramatically expand these programs to the point they want to expand them, when we're not sure if they're even working?"
Companies donating to a scholarship organization can receive a 75% to 90% credit on their taxes. A bill which cleared the Senate Education Committee last month would automatically increase the annual number of tax credits available by 25%.
The IFO report recommends obtaining data on student outcomes after switching to private schools and tracking scholarship awards by family income, among other metrics, but state law prohibits the collection of such data.
Susan Spicka, executive director of the group Education Voters of Pennsylvania, argued it is time for the law to change.
"It is really extraordinary that there are lawmakers in Harrisburg who claim to be fiscal conservatives, and who claim to be looking out for taxpayers, who support a program that has zero accountability for how over a billion dollars in tax money has been spent over the years on these scholarships," Spicka remarked.
Funds from the tax credits also go to pre-K and educational improvement programs. A spokesperson for the governor's office says the administration believes scholarship organizations and schools should be more accountable to families and taxpayers. The administration expects a bill to be introduced soon that would reduce the amount of tax dollars scholarship organizations can keep for themselves and improve transparency.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
High school students who attend college expand their future career options, and a free tuition program at five San Antonio community colleges is making a difference for hundreds of students.
get more stories like this via email
Known as "AlamoPROMISE," five community colleges selected 25 city high schools for the program where a majority of students haven't gone on to postsecondary education. In addition, more than half are economically disadvantaged.
Alamo Colleges District AlamoPROMISE Chief Program Officer Stephanie Vasquez said the "last-dollar" scholarship pays whatever costs remain after financial aid.
"That means students from participating high schools," said Vasquez, "when they graduate can attend one of the Alamo colleges and earn an academic certificate or associates degree and incur no charge for their tuition and fees."
There are an estimated 400 "promise" programs nationwide, including 10 in Texas.
Vasquez said institutions participating in the Alamo Colleges District also provide a wide array of services to students - from low-cost health care to food pantries and day-care programs at a significantly reduced rate.
In order to foster a college-going culture in San Antonio, Vasquez said the Promise program covers students for up to three years so they have time to complete their credentials.
"With Alamo Promise, it means they don't have to ask their mom or dad or grandparents for money," said Vasquez. "They can come to classes knowing that's one less burden on their families, knowing that it's going to lead them to a stronger future."
She noted the program aims to drive more first-generation and lower-income students to higher education.
"Many of our students fall into that scenario where they are first ones to attend college," said Vasquez, "and they possibly wouldn't have done so otherwise."
By last fall, overall enrollment had declined 5.5% percent at the five participating Alamo colleges, but enrollment from the 25 high schools in the Promise program climbed 17%.
Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.
Pennsylvania schools have faced an uphill battle in the omicron variant surge, which led to temporary virtual learning after the winter break. But a new poll finds parents feel overwhelming support for teachers, and for schools' handling of COVID-19.
get more stories like this via email
In the national survey of 1,300 parents of kids in public schools, 72% said their child's school provides them with an "excellent or good-quality" education.
Despite the pandemic challenges of the last two years, said Dan Alderson, a teacher at Chartiers-Houston School District in Washington County, he's never been more proud to be an educator.
"Students in our classrooms, they're getting to see firsthand what it is to be a lifelong learner just by looking at their teachers," he said, "and they've stepped out of their comfort zones, some of the teachers that weren't familiar with technology, and they've really taken it upon themselves to learn as much as they can."
In the poll, a big concern among parents is the nationwide teacher shortage, with 65% saying they were "fairly or very concerned" about it. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a bill into law in December that allows the state to expand its pool of eligible substitutes.
Alderson said one of many things made more clear about teaching during the pandemic has been the importance of communicating with parents. With lots of contact amid last-minute switches to remote learning, he said he thinks it's given parents a better appreciation for the job of being a teacher.
"You have to be able to turn on a dime and you have to be able to be flexible," he said. "I think if anything, this thing has strengthened the bonds between that teacher-and-home connection with students and parents. I really think that it's allowed me to reach my students and get to know my students better."
Other pressing issues for parents that surfaced in the polling include concern over a lack of support staff, such as counselors and nurses, and worries about their children falling behind academically.