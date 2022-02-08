Tuesday, February 8, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 7, 2022
Play

New research shows six in 10 Florida community-college students drop out before they finish; plus Election Day 2022 is still nine months off, but Texans already are choosing their candidates.

2022Talks - February 8, 2022
Play

Another COVID milestone is marked at the Capitol, new redistricting maps are approved for Alabama and rejected in Ohio, and the White House presents a united front on Russia with international leaders.

The Yonder Report - February 3, 2022
Play

Oklahoma pilots digital divide improvements; 5G technology rollout has more unintended consequences; USDA partners with Native Americans on climate change; and small towns in Pennsylvania benefit from American Rescue funds.

Social Issues  |  Education    News
FL Community Colleges Zero In on Dropout Prevention

Play

Tuesday, February 8, 2022   

New research shows six in ten Florida community-college students drop out before they finish - even with good grades and only a few credits shy of graduation.

University of Florida researchers surveyed 27,000 former community-college students in the state, and found tuition and fees, living expenses, and no longer being eligible for financial aid were the top reasons for not finishing.

Madeline Pumariega is president of Miami Dade College, with the largest undergraduate enrollment of any college in the country.

She said about 85% of her students also work, and have to balance jobs and family with their studies. So, her school offers a number of ways to boost retention.

"Via stipends and other financial aid, so that maybe they don't have to work while they study," said Pumariega, "and they can focus their efforts to be a full-time student. We know if you're full time, you tend to complete your degree faster."

Nationally, about 10% of all students who leave college without a degree are only a few credits shy of graduation.

Pumariega said in Florida, those with 12 or fewer credit hours remaining can apply for the "Last Mile Scholarship," a waiver program to help them complete their first associate or baccalaureate degree.

Pumariega is no stranger to the life of a community college student. She was a student athlete at Miami Dade College, and is now the first female president appointed to lead the institution.

"We know that sometimes, our students are doing their homework at 10:00 PM or at 1:00 AM, not necessarily at noon or after class," said Pumariega. "So, we've partnered up with different learning specialists to be able to offer those services to students in a virtual environment."

In the study, 17% of former students said a health emergency contributed to their early exit. That increased to more than 20% for those over 50.

The study recommends schools do more to provide students with better information and advising, as well as targeted financial assistance.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.




Over the past year, school boards and certain state legislatures have seen growing debate over what is taught in public schools, including the nation's legacy of systemic racism. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ND's Intersection of CRT Ban and Black History Month

During Black History Month, North Dakota teachers highlight the work of iconic figures, like Martin Luther King, Jr. But the state is also one of …

Social Issues

Economic Relief or Budget Pain? IA Tax-Cut Plans Debated

Iowa's legislative session is nearly a month old and the state income tax remains a focal point. Republicans want tax cuts by establishing a flat tax …

Social Issues

MD Bill Would Curb Price Hikes by Health-Care Staffing Agencies

A bill in the Maryland General Assembly would address price-gouging among health care staffing agencies increasing their rates amid a national worker…

Michigan would join 16 other states in making sure immigration status isn't a barrier to getting a driver's license if state lawmakers pass a couple of bills they're now considering. (Elroi/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Groups Urge Dropping Barriers to Drivers Licenses for MI Immigrants

A coalition of immigrants and allies in Michigan has kicked off a week of action, urging the Legislature to take up bills to restore the ability of …

Environment

Black Farmers are Rebuilding Agriculture in Coal Country

By Natalie Peart for Yes! Media.Broadcast version by Nadia Ramlagan for West Virginia News Service reporting for the YES! Media-Public News Service …

If Kentucky were to cut its income-tax rate to 4%, it would need to boost the sales tax rate from 6% to 7.4% to make up lost revenue, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Experts: KY Should 'Clean Up' Tax Code, Not Slash Income Tax

Amid talk of slashing the state's income tax, experts say Kentucky's tax-code reforms should focus instead on eliminating tax breaks for the wealthy …

Social Issues

PA Rethinks Funding Methods for Road, Bridge Repairs

Gov. Tom Wolf delivers his final budget proposal today, and transportation leaders are hopeful he'll discuss funds for infrastructure, after last …

Social Issues

Report: Pandemic Policies Reduce Poverty in Massachusetts

A new report shows financial supports made available in the pandemic have led to a direct reduction in poverty in Massachusetts. From expanded …

 

