2021 Winter Storm Uri Repercussions Still Felt – in Minnesota

The grid failure in Texas this time last year went far beyond the state's border, and consumer advocates say it means the country needs to shore up its energy infrastructure.
Brian Edstrom, senior regulatory advocate for the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board in Minnesota, said the infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden provides a start. But there was considerable damage to consumers in northern states when Texans cranked up their electric heaters to cope with Winter Storm Uri.
"During that storm when it was so cold in Texas, it was also extremely cold up here," Edstrom recounted. "Minnesotans were using a lot of gas to heat their homes and many of those costs are now being passed through to Minnesotan customers."
Edstorm pointed out in Minnesota, gas prices rose to 70 times their normal level while gas prices in western Wisconsin rose from $2.60 to more than $200 on February 17. In Texas, at one point more than three million people were without power, resulting in 246 deaths across 77 counties.
The Texas electric grid is separate from two other major grids serving the U.S., leaving consumers at risk because it is unable to borrow power from neighboring states.
But Edstrom noted vulnerabilities are not exclusive to Texas, and more severe weather events due to climate change are likely.
"While Minnesotans share in sympathy for Texas residents, I think there's a lot of frustration and anger up here about how the lack of regulation and preparation for these winter weather events in Texas contributed to the costs that we're now seeing," Edstrom contended.
The infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for states to upgrade, harden, and modernize their transmission lines, but Edstrom said the Build Back Better Act, now stalled in Congress, would go one step further to transition the country to diversified renewable energy sources and build climate resilience.
Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change, according to a new study from Stanford University.
Researchers found in the United States each year, gas stoves emit 2.6 million tons of methane in carbon dioxide equivalents, which is the same amount of greenhouse gas as 500,000 cars.
Eric Lebel, senior scientist at PSE Energy in Oakland and co-author of the study, said the 53 gas ranges they measured leaked about three-quarters of their emissions while turned off.
"Over about 20 years, the total climate impact of the same weight of methane gas is 86 times more than the same weight of carbon dioxide," Lebel reported. "Methane leaks are very important, even small leaks."
Multiple cities in California, including Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco, have banned gas ranges in new construction in future years. Critics countered electric ranges can be more expensive.
Lebel argued as California's electric grid is powered more and more by renewable sources, electric appliances are much "greener" than those burning natural gas.
"If you burn gas, you're going to be emitting carbon dioxide, and then, the methane just added, on top of that, to the climate impact," Lebel asserted. "But if you do have an electric stove, then it is possible to have a cleaner source of energy for the stove."
The study found most of the emissions are below the odor threshold, so families wouldn't necessarily notice the gas leak because they cannot smell it. Gas stoves also contribute to indoor air pollution, so experts advised people to always turn on the range hood fan when they are in use.
Backers of a bill in the Kentucky Legislature say it would streamline regulatory procedures to allow utilities to more easily adjust rates, but critics say House Bill 341 would eliminate rate-hike protections for residential and business customers.
The bill would reduce the number of days opponents of a rate-hike proposal could challenge it - down from 30 days to 15.
Tom Fitzgerald - senior staff attorney with the Kentucky Resource Council - said it also eliminates evidentiary hearings, and allows more so-called "riders," which are add-on costs to ratepayers for certain types of projects.
"This bill is not good for ratepayers," said Fitzgerald. "And that includes not only residential customers, not only those folks with fixed or low incomes. It strikes at the heart of our competitive advantage in Kentucky, which is our low electric utility rates."
State Rep. Jim Gooch - R-Providence - who sponsored the bill, did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
According to the Mountain Association, Kentucky's Public Service Commission receives around 500 applications from utility companies requesting changes to rates and services each year. Nearly 85% of these cases go unchallenged.
The bill would allow any state-regulated utility to file a streamlined case to adjust rates as often as once a year. Fitzgerald added that the bill would also place limits on the types of information rate-case interveners could ask for.
"They can't ask for the data, they can't ask for the worksheets, they can't ask for what's behind the assertions that are provided by the utility," said Fitzgerald. "They have to take it all on face value and can only ask for quote/unquote 'clarification.'"
Carrie Ray - energy programs coordinator of the Mountain Association - said currently, rate hikes must be considered "fair, just and reasonable" to be approved. She said she's concerned the bill could harm local economies in the pandemic-driven recession.
"If you want to be a restaurant or a grocery store, or city hall, you have to pay your electric bill, you have to have water," said Ray. "These aren't negotiable bills. If you can't pay those bills, then that can be the line between staying open and shutting down."
The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects Americans to pay 30% more on average to heat their homes with gas, and 6% more with electricity, this winter compared to last year.
Frustrated environmental and clean-energy advocates say after four long years of debate and compromise, regulators sent Arizona back to the starting line with their rejection of a clean-energy plan.
The Arizona Corporation Commission voted down a proposal this week which would have, through interim steps, required energy producers to be 100% carbon-free by 2050. The measure had drawn widespread support from community and environmental groups, local governments, power companies and faith leaders.
Amanda Ormond, director of the Western Grid Group, said the vote leaves critical clean-energy advancements on the table.
"By not passing this comprehensive rule, there now is no direction to utilities on what to do for energy efficiency and low-income customers, what to do related to clean energy and many other aspects," Ormond pointed out.
The five-member panel voted 3-to-2 in favor of the plan last fall, but this week, Republican member Jim O'Connor backed away from an earlier compromise and voted against the final measure. He said the plan would cost the state's utilities too much to implement.
Proponents of the plan countered the setback puts Arizona years behind other states in implementing a clean-energy plan.
Ormond contended the move further delays economic and environmental justice for Arizona's marginalized groups, including communities of color and native tribes.
"The comprehensive package included energy efficiency and would have extended and made sure that the utilities were thinking about people who couldn't pay their electric bills well," Ormond noted. "Now, the state has no policy on that."
Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club's Grand Canyon Chapter, said failure to implement the plan tosses years of work out the window and shifts power back to the utilities and away from Arizona ratepayers.
"The Commission did nothing to protect our houses, not to conserve water, give us cleaner air, nothing to help provide additional jobs and reduce carbon emissions, nothing to put our state on track for a clean-energy future," Bahr outlined.
A recent study showed in addition to the environmental and climate benefits, Arizona energy users would have saved more than $2 billion under the new regulations.