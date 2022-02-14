Monday, February 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2022
Federal funding could help speed up the replacement of Missouri's 330,000 lead water service lines, and the Trump Organization's former accountants say they can no longer vouch for them.

2022Talks - February 15, 2022
The U.S. says there is still time for diplomacy with Russia over Ukraine, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes bold action to stop the trucker blockade, and Washington, D.C. drops its vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

2021 Winter Storm Uri Repercussions Still Felt – in Minnesota

Monday, February 14, 2022   

The grid failure in Texas this time last year went far beyond the state's border, and consumer advocates say it means the country needs to shore up its energy infrastructure.

Brian Edstrom, senior regulatory advocate for the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board in Minnesota, said the infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden provides a start. But there was considerable damage to consumers in northern states when Texans cranked up their electric heaters to cope with Winter Storm Uri.

"During that storm when it was so cold in Texas, it was also extremely cold up here," Edstrom recounted. "Minnesotans were using a lot of gas to heat their homes and many of those costs are now being passed through to Minnesotan customers."

Edstorm pointed out in Minnesota, gas prices rose to 70 times their normal level while gas prices in western Wisconsin rose from $2.60 to more than $200 on February 17. In Texas, at one point more than three million people were without power, resulting in 246 deaths across 77 counties.

The Texas electric grid is separate from two other major grids serving the U.S., leaving consumers at risk because it is unable to borrow power from neighboring states.

But Edstrom noted vulnerabilities are not exclusive to Texas, and more severe weather events due to climate change are likely.

"While Minnesotans share in sympathy for Texas residents, I think there's a lot of frustration and anger up here about how the lack of regulation and preparation for these winter weather events in Texas contributed to the costs that we're now seeing," Edstrom contended.

The infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for states to upgrade, harden, and modernize their transmission lines, but Edstrom said the Build Back Better Act, now stalled in Congress, would go one step further to transition the country to diversified renewable energy sources and build climate resilience.

