Monday, February 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 15, 2022
Play

Federal funding could help speed up the replacement of Missouri's 330,000 lead water service lines, and the Trump Organization's former accountants say they can no longer vouch for them.

2022Talks - February 15, 2022
Play

The U.S. says there is still time for diplomacy with Russia over Ukraine, Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau takes bold action to stop the trucker blockade, and Washington, D.C. drops its vaccine mandate.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Environment  |  Rural/Farming    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Study: Rural Communities Could Struggle to Access Infrastructure Dollars

Play

Monday, February 14, 2022   

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress is directing a historic amount of funds to climate resilience. But some rural communities risk being left behind on these investments.

Headwaters Economics, which is based in Montana, has created a map of areas that could struggle to compete for climate resilience funds.

Patty Hernandez, director of the organization, hopes communities use the Rural Capacity Index to advocate for resources. She described what can limit communities' capacity to access funding.

"Some of the factors that create those barriers," said Hernandez, "have to do with local staffing and technical expertise that enables communities to do the planning and figure out what are the revenue streams to fund the projects that need to happen to keep communities safe."

Headwaters Economics also measured factors like civic engagement and voter turnout, which signal the ability of community members to engage in local decision-making. The infrastructure law include $47 billion to help communities prepare for extreme droughts, fires, floods and storms.

Hernandez said Montana stands out for its capacity limitations. Indigenous communities, like Browning and Lame Deer, lack the resources to access funding at a far higher rate than other communities and also are at high risk of floods and wildfires.

She said Montana communities that are being discovered as outdoor recreation destinations - which is creating high demand for housing - are in similar situations.

"So it's really important to be able to look at where social and economic vulnerability, climate risk and capacity limitations are all occurring in the same community," said Hernandez.

Hernandez said it's important for federal and state infrastructure programs to keep this in mind and that funding for technical assistance is another key. She said these entities also should encourage applications from across multiple jurisdictions.

"The most effective projects for addressing climate change, like reducing flood and wildfire risk often involve regional solutions," said Hernandez. "So the dollars actually go further when smaller and mid-sized or larger communities band together."

Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.



get more stories like this via email
As a case about Florida election-law changes that went into effect in 2021 is heard in federal court, state lawmakers are advancing even more voting restrictions. (Trimmel Gomes)

Social Issues

FL Lawmakers Double Down on Voting Restrictions

Florida Republicans are proposing yet another sweeping change to state election laws. The new bill would establish an Office of Election Crimes and …

Social Issues

Small Businesses Want Fair Representation in New NC Voting Maps

A big deadline is coming up this week for North Carolina legislators, who have yet to spell out the process for redrawing new electoral maps…

Environment

Experts Propose New Methods for Managing WI Wildlife

A federal judge has restored endangered species protections to gray wolves across much of the Lower 48, including Wisconsin. While conservation …

The last seven years have been the hottest on record, according to Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service, leading to extended drought in the western states. (Anatoly Vartanov/Adobe Stock)

Environment

A Valentine Wish: Can Feds Pledge their Love...to the Earth?

This Valentine's Day, climate advocates want policymakers to show the planet some love. More than 450 local lawmakers from the nonprofit group …

Social Issues

Internet Safety: How to Have "The Talk" with Your Kids

It's already been one week since Safer Internet Day, and in case you missed it, the National Parent-Teachers Association is helping families have …

More than 910,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States since the pandemic began. (Yimei Shao/Trade Justice Education Fund)

Social Issues

Valentines on Display for Loved Ones Lost to COVID-19

To mark the losses of the past two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are posting Valentine's Day cards in Portland. A wall in the city has …

Health and Wellness

Community Health Centers Celebrate One Year of COVID Vaccinations

February marks one year of community health centers giving COVID vaccines, playing a crucial role in protecting populations disproportionately …

Environment

Giving Tribes More Support to Maintain Wildlife Habitat

Native American tribes manage millions of acres of wildlife habitat but face inequities in securing conservation funds. A bill in Congress would …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021