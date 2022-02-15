Wednesday, February 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 16, 2022
Play

3.7 million people with disabilities live in New York, and they just got a new advocate in the governor's office; COVID poses more problems for hunger relief.

2022Talks - February 16, 2022
Play

Biden again warns Putin to de-escalate; the January 6th committee digs deeper into reports of false electors; and Sandy Hook families reach a historic settlement with a gun-maker.

The Yonder Report - February 10, 2022
Play

South Texas community steps up support for mental health among struggling teens; in Mississippi, a one-woman crusade to eradicate food deserts; a new digital tool maps America's Black townships; and social media users help rescue dinosaur history in Utah.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
WV Bills Aim to Lower Drug Costs, Prevent Medicaid "Cliff"

Play

Tuesday, February 15, 2022   

West Virginia groups are pushing state lawmakers to pass several bills related to health care, bills they say would lower copays and increase access to health insurance.

Legislators are considering a bill which would allow people who make a small amount of money over Medicaid's income limit to "buy in" to the program.

Gary Zuckett, executive director of the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, thinks the bill would incentivize people to work more hours, or get a better job or a second job, without fear of losing their Medicaid coverage.

"What's happening now is, they basically either have to not take that new job, or lose their health insurance," Zuckett explained.

According to the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, for a person working full-time making $10 an hour, just a 25-cent raise would push them above the income eligibility threshold for receiving Medicaid benefits.

Zuckett also pointed to House Bill 4252, which would lower the cost of copays on insulin and related supplies, with the goal of shrinking costs for patients down to around $35 a month. He added, more than one in 10 West Virginians live with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

"West Virginia has some of the highest rates of diabetes in the country, so this will affect a lot of folks," Zuckett noted.

People with diabetes have medical expenses more than twice as high as those without. Total direct medical expenses for West Virginians diagnosed with diabetes top more than $1 billion a year, according to the American Diabetes Association.

People with diabetes have medical expenses more than twice as high as those without. Total direct medical expenses for West Virginians diagnosed with diabetes top more than $1 billion a year, according to the American Diabetes Association.


