Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Finds Bipartisan Support from IN Lawmakers

With $100 million in federal funding on the way, Indiana lawmakers are laying the groundwork for a new, statewide electric vehicle-charging network.
The Biden-Harris administration is allocating $5 billion over the next five years to create a nationwide system of charging stations, to help encourage electric vehicle use across the nation.
Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, lead sponsor of a bill outlining how Indiana's charging network could operate, said the proposal is just a starting point.
"This is an iterative bill, this is not a complete answer to how we're going to handle electric vehicles," Soliday explained.
Among other things, the legislation sets standards for pricing at charging stations, and establishes new parameters the state utility commission must consider when approving new charging-station projects. The measure has bipartisan support in the General Assembly, where it has passed several committees and the House of Representatives with unanimous votes.
The bill also would allow private companies to launch pilot charging networks for public-use electric vehicles, such as school buses. Utilities could recoup the cost of the pilot networks by raising their base charges to customers.
Kerri Garvin, executive director of the nonprofit Greater Indiana Clean Cities, said the pilot programs could streamline bigger projects down the line.
"Pilots allow companies and stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility, design, associated costs and benefits for larger-scale deployments," Garvin pointed out.
According to the Pew Research Center, electric vehicle sales in the U.S. doubled from 2020 to 2021, and carmakers are planning to put an additional one million electric vehicles on the road before year's end. The transportation sector accounts for nearly a third of America's greenhouse-gas emissions.
With Intel's plans to make central Ohio the Silicon Heartland, public-transportation advocates are calling on leaders to ensure development plans include multimodal transportation options.
The tech giant announced a plan to build a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant near Columbus, which already is home to data centers for Google and Facebook, as well as Amazon warehouses.
Josh Lapp, chair of Transit Columbus, said with an initial 3,000 jobs expected to be created, considerations need to be made to maximize access.
"So we have this chance, right now, right now is the time, the inflection point to really plan for and invest in a different type of growth," Josh Lapp asserted. "That includes transit and pedestrians and cyclists and more walkable communities."
Ohio committed nearly $700 million in local infrastructure improvements, including $290 million to support transportation issues related to the Intel Facility. Given the historic nature of the investment, Lapp contended state funding should focus on minimizing congestion and promoting sensible land use.
Lapp added local and state leaders are being encouraged to create robust transit infrastructure to connect individuals of all income levels to the jobs developed around the area.
"Whether it's a larger-scale regional bus service that's run by COTA (Central Ohio Transit Authority), whether it's further investments in things like Go-Bus that connects rural communities or investments and things like Amtrak that would help on a regional scale," Lapp outlined. "That's the core of what needs done and something that our state and our region is just not doing."
He urged leaders to get ahead of challenges faced by burgeoning cities such as Austin, Texas, which is struggling with affordable housing and other issues tied to rapid growth.
Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
The state of Illinois is allocating nearly a quarter-billion dollars to support new downstate transit and ports projects.
Roughly half will go toward 37 transit systems outside of Chicago, and the other half will invest in a dozen of the state's ports.
Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news conference Wednesday the investment will benefit organized labor across the state.
"None of this progress would be possible without the highly skilled men and women of organized labor," Pritzker remarked. "With these funds, workers across the state are rebuilding mass transit systems."
The money is the latest round of funding from the $45 billion dollar Rebuild Illinois program. Including the newest round of investments, Illinois has devoted a combined $601 million to ports and downstate transit via a six-year initiative, which began in 2019.
Among other locations, the grants announced by Pritzker will fund improvements at ports in Granite City, Chicago, New Athens and Quincy.
Omer Osman, secretary of transportation, said the state moves about 108 million pounds of goods over water annually, at a value of $31 billion.
"We are not only turning around projects and putting people to work more quickly, but we are creating opportunities for long-term job growth," Osman asserted.
According to the governor's office, another round of funding for downstate transit projects will likely be announced later this year.
OWYHEE, Nev. -- There's a light at the end of the tunnel for rural Nevadans struggling with slow, spotty internet service as the Biden administration's infrastructure bill has allocated $65 billion for broadband improvements.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program just started taking applications for grants and loans to companies willing to build out networks to underserved areas.
Lynn Manning John, vice-principal of Owyhee Combined School on the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, said her community desperately needs better coverage and more bandwidth.
"In the building, we struggle with the internet going out regularly because the kids are on Chromebooks," Manning John explained. "And because of our location, which is a hundred miles from Elko, it sometimes takes us a day or two to get our internet back up."
She pointed out the area has only a single cell tower, and pre-pandemic 90% of families had no home-based internet service. Rural areas often lack communication infrastructure, because the customer base is too small to provide a return on a telecom company's investment.
Manning John said the future of her community, part of the Shoshone Paiute Tribe, depends on better broadband.
"It cannot be left up to the market," Manning John contended. "These kids have a need. Internet is just as essential as indoor plumbing and electricity. It needs to be provided on the scale that we do any type of public service."
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., voted against the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, saying it favors urban over rural and suburban areas and creates red tape.
Jenny Miller, vice president of states and industry relations with the nonprofit advocacy group Connected Nation, said the country needs to make distance learning and telemedicine available to all, and to close the digital divide.
"It's really a once-in-a-generation amount of money that is coming down the pipe," Miller emphasized. "There is a ton of political pressure to get this moving quickly. We needed this yesterday."