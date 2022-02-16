NY Governor Appoints New Chief Disability Officer

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has led to the greatest spike of the virus in Montana since the start of the pandemic. While some might consider getting the virus inevitable when cases are so high, it still has more dangerous consequences for certain populations.



People who have compromised immune systems - such as people receiving treatment for cancer, recent organ-transplant recipients or those with rare disorders - still have a higher risk of severe reaction to COVID-19.



Billings Clinic Epidemiologist Dr. Neil Ku said the relaxed attitude toward the pandemic has potentially harmful consequences for some.



"Especially kind of exacerbated by the notion that, 'Well, this disease is milder and we're going to get it anyway, so why bother?" It's troubling," said Ku, "because it may not be as big a deal for you but [there's] a good chance it could be a very big deal for someone else."



Nearly 3,000 Montanans have died from the virus and there are nearly 20,000 active cases across the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.



About seven million Americans are immunocompromised, although Ku said we aren't necessarily able to identify them just by looking at them. And he noted that COVID-19 is not like heart disease, for instance, where it only hurts one person.



"COVID-19, on the other hand, being infected by SARS-CoV-2, has greater implications," said Ku, "because it's not just the person who's sick, infected with the virus, but it certainly can affect everyone else around them."



Ku says getting the vaccine is important because it helps prevent spread of the virus. According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, nearly 550,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated.







The most common housing discrimination issue in Montana is landlords not making accommodations for service and assistance animals, according to Pam Bean, executive director of Montana Fair Housing, a private nonprofit that addresses housing discrimination.



Bean said accommodations in housing in the state are protected under the federal Fair Housing Act and Montana Human Rights Act, allowing for both service and assistance animals. She said people with disabilities can request accommodations for disability-related needs.



"Any animal that is needed for a person with a disability is considered a service or assistance animal," she said, "regardless of what the doctor or the household might call it."



Bean noted that service animals help people perform tasks, while assistance animals can help with things such as emotional support. She said housing providers can't charge fees for approved service or assistance animals, even if they normally charge a pet deposit, for instance. Bean said she expects there likely will be a marked increase over the next month in the number of filings with state and federal agencies over the issue of service and assistance animals.



In most cases, Bean said, requests for animal accommodations are meant for people with permanent disabilities. Those in need of assistance on a shorter-term basis can run into issues. Bean gave the example of someone who needs an assistance animal for a year, but is living in a place where pets aren't allowed. She said people have to sort out how the lease is going to be handled, and what will happen to the animal and its owner at the end of that time.



"Can we set the lease up so that it's not interfering with the anticipated expiration of this request? Because we don't want to see the household get slammed with lease-break fees or something like that," she said.



Bean said housing providers have a right to know how a person's disability affects their life, that it will be for a substantial amount of time, and the animal's role in aiding that person. However, they are not entitled to know a person's specific diagnosis. Unfortunately, she said many people look online and pay for a statement saying their pet is an "emotional support animal."



"Obviously, a lot of those are fraudulent, and so consumers are really wasting money by going to those sites," she said. "And housing providers are wondering, 'Is this an acceptable form to verify disability?'"



