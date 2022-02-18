At-Home Caregivers Say It's 'Time for $20' in WA

At-home caregivers in Washington state have experienced a boost in wages to weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and a new campaign is urging lawmakers to make the pay increase permanent.



Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 775's "Time for $20" campaign calls on lawmakers to raise hourly wages for workers who care for people in their homes and long-term care facilities in this year's budget.



Julie Sparkman, a home-care aide who looks after children who mostly have underlying health conditions, was diagnosed with cancer last year.



"There was no time to put off what needed done and if it hadn't been for hazard pay, I don't know how I would have kept living indoors," Sparkman recounted. "Honestly. I took every paycheck that I got and paid a month's worth of rent because I knew I would be out of work for some time."



Hazard pay put about an extra $3 per hour into caregivers' pockets. The temporary increase was set to expire at the end of 2021 for individual providers, but SEIU Local 775 got it extended through March. With the session scheduled to end in March, state lawmakers are beginning to craft the budget.



Sparkman explained fortunately the cancer was caught in time, in what she called the best of a bad scenario, but her situation is not unique.



"I know that there are other people walking around right now in a scenario similar to that for whom immediate action will be the only thing that saves their lives," Sparkman asserted.



Sparkman added workers needs to be at their best, so they can best care for the state's most vulnerable population.



"It translates into safer clients, which is why our jobs exist in the first place," Sparkman contended. "And if we can't take care of ourselves, then how are we taking care of anyone else?"



Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Time for $20 campaign SEIU 775 2022



get more stories like this via email



A little-known Iowa program continues to pave the way for local coordination for flood-prevention strategies, and backers of the initiative are emphasizing there is an opportunity this year to enhance funding.



Watershed Management Authorities (WMAs) have been around for more than a decade, and program supporters hope lawmakers do not exclude a funding provision tied to the current Republican tax plan in the state Senate.



WMAs bring together cities, counties, and soil and water conservation districts to better manage flooding and other issues within a watershed.



Kate Hansen, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs, said there is so much more these coalitions can do with consistent state support.



"On farm practices or educational programs for watershed planning, staffing, there's so much potential here," Hansen asserted. "We would really like to see this element stay in place."



Income tax changes, opposed by advocates for low-income Iowans, are at the center of the Senate plan. It also calls for moving forward on a voter-approved sales-tax hike from several years ago for a natural resources trust fund. While it would depend on a final formula, supporters hope there would be money for WMAs, so they wouldn't have to mainly rely on competitive grants and fundraising.



Cara Morgan, coordinator for the East and West Nishnabotna Watershed Coalitions, formed in 2017 in southwestern Iowa, said local voices coming together through the program have allowed them to plan and study solutions for a range of flooding issues.



"We really felt that we accomplished a lot," Morgan recounted. "But we also have a lot left to accomplish and that's shown in our watershed plan."



Morgan pointed out local governments and agencies offer up volunteers to be their representatives in the WMAs. But there is often turnover, and a dedicated coordinator still brings it all together. She noted it is difficult to fund such positions without state support.



"A lot of the grants are for funding specific projects, but not funding for people to assist or lead those projects," Morgan stressed.



Disclosure: Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: WMA information Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources 2022

Senate File 2206 2022



get more stories like this via email

