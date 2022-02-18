Paid Family Leave Coalition to Host Annapolis Rally for Time To Care Act

With the Maryland legislative session in full gear, advocacy groups are planning to host a rally in Annapolis Monday to push lawmakers to pass paid family and medical leave.



The Time To Care Act of 2022 would create a family and medical leave insurance program, allowing employees to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from their jobs to care for new children, address a family member's health concern or care for themselves.



Myles Hicks, executive director of Maryland Rise, one of the 100-plus businesses and organizations in the Time To Care Coalition, said workers need to take time off without it affecting their ability to pay bills.



"Too many Marylanders are being faced with the impossible decision of having to choose between family health concerns or choosing to have to go to work and receive a paycheck," Hicks asserted. "This legislation would ensure that if you are facing a health issue, that you take that time, and you don't have to sit there and say, 'Man, if I don't go to work I'm not going to get paid.' "



Opponents argued most large private employers already provide paid time off, and said the measure would be a burden on businesses. Employees would receive a minimum of $50 to a maximum of $1,000 a week in partial wage replacement.



Among registered voters in the state, 88% support a paid-family-leave program.



Tammy Bresnahan, director of advocacy for AARP Maryland, said the pandemic has amplified the need for workers such as nursing-home employees and caregivers to have benefits such as paid leave.



"What this bill would do is keep them in the workforce," Bresnahan explained. "They would have at least the ability to return to work because it's protected when they are on FMLA (Family Medical Leave Act) but have a little bit of a wage replacement so that they don't have to [become] destitute themselves."



Nine states and Washington D.C. have paid-family- and medical-leave laws. The legislation was cross-filed in the House and Senate and had hearings in both chambers this month. The act was introduced last session but never made it out of committee.



Performing the same motion over and over on the job can increase workers' risk of getting hurt, and now a bill in Olympia aims to protect them with training on better practices.



An initiative from 2003 prohibits the Department of Labor and Industries from putting regulations in place to prevent repetitive-motion injuries. House Bill 1837 would repeal it.



Trudi Hobbs, a school custodian at the Othello School District in southwest Washington and a member of Public School Employees of Washington, has testified in favor of the measure. She said she has sacrificed her health to serve the kids in her district.



"I've been an employee in my district since 1993, you know, approaching 30 years," Hobbs explained. "And I would like to be able to complete my service with my district in fair health, because right now it's not looking very good."



Hobbs recounted she has sustained several injuries from work, including a shoulder tear and a knee injury which required surgery. The measure would allow for ergonomic training, so workers learn how to perform physical tasks without hurting themselves. Opponents say the bill would lead to costly and overly burdensome rules for businesses.



Hobbs acknowledged the legislation likely will not affect her, since she could retire soon, but noted it would help workers down the road. She also pointed out custodians and other workers have been essential during the pandemic.



"I just think that we need a little assistance to do our jobs smarter, and there's got to be some help on the horizon," Hobbs urged. "And I hope that the House Bill 1837 is part of that answer."



The bill has garnered support from education and health-care unions like Hobbs' Public School Employees and Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1948, as well as statewide unions. Opposing groups include the Building Industry Association of Washington and Washington Food Industry Association. The bill is currently in the House Rules Committee.



