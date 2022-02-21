IN Steelmakers Push Feds to Preserve Trump-era Tariff Policy

Indiana steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to leave in place a tariff on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration.



In 2018, former President Donald Trump placed a 25% levy on imported steel, in a bid to stabilize domestic production.



Nathan Fraser, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Indiana, said the move gave companies confidence to reinvest in their operations, including a planned $290 million expansion of Nucor's Crawfordsville plant. Fraser noted it will add 75 or more jobs in the next two years.



"These investments that Nucor and other Indiana steel producers are making are transforming our old Rust Belt into a hub for a modern, sustainable steel industry that's going to be providing the advanced, 'clean steel' products that our nation needs to build for the 21st century," Fraser asserted.



The Biden administration has rolled back the blanket 25% tariffs over the past several months, in an effort to ease supply-chain woes. New agreements with the European Union and Japan call for tariff rate quotas, where higher levels of imports come with higher tariffs, a measure the administration said will prevent those nations from flooding U.S. markets with steel.



Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, agreed the Trump-era tariffs have created stability for Hoosier plants, which accounted for more than a quarter of the nation's overall steel production in 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Indiana has been the number one steel producer in the U.S. for the past 40 years.



"To be able to have some certainty and to know that they have the resources available to be able to put more money into plants, upgrades and things like that, is really very beneficial for our economy here in northwest Indiana," Ennis contended.



Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is also pushing to keep the tariffs in place, and said they are an important measure to support U.S. steel. He argued import quota agreements with allied countries can be managed while protecting domestic steel production, but when it comes to more hostile nations, he said the administration should move carefully.



"Dealing with Japan and the E.U. is a much different venture, because it's got a little bit of a handshake and trust to it," Braun explained. "I don't know if there's any of that with the relationship with China."



According to the World Steel Association, China is the number one producer of steel in the world, although its production outstrips domestic demand. In August 2021, China produced more than 83 million tons of steel, compared to 7.5 million tons in the U.S.



Out-of-state solar companies are using aggressive marketing tactics in Kentucky to lure potential customers, and experts say anyone interested in having solar panels installed should do their homework.



People should never end up with solar panels installed in the shade, for instance, or with overpriced systems lacking basic safety requirements or proper permits.



Rachel Norton, energy specialist for the Mountain Association, said one major red flag is an installer who promises a government check or offers to lower their price based on a federal tax credit.



"And you're never going to receive that federal tax credit as a check. That operates differently. You shouldn't be expecting to receive a check in the mail," Norton explained. "Anything that seems strange around how you may receive money in the form of your tax credit, that's shady."



She pointed to the Kentucky Solar Energy Society's website as a good resource. The Mountain Association also provides business owners, local governments, and nonprofits with third-party energy audits, which can help determine which energy changes could save the most money.



Ben Tatum, owner of Appalachian Energy Works, a solar installer and energy efficiency company, encouraged people to avoid any business providing an estimate without visiting the property in person.



"I would want to make sure that someone actually visits me onsite before I ever sign a contract or do a deal," Tatum advised. "Because there's so many more things they can figure out onsite."



Norton added public education about solar power is critical to ensuring panels are installed at a fair price by reputable installers, and the buyer receives realistic savings estimates.



"It really hinders a lot of the things that we've worked on," Norton pointed out. "Like creating this community and ecosystem around how powerful energy efficacy and clean energy and renewables can be, for Kentucky and specifically, the Appalachian region."



People also can report questionable bids or suspicious activity to law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau.



Disclosure: The Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

