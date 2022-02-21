IN Steelmakers Push Feds to Preserve Trump-era Tariff Policy

Indiana steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to leave in place a tariff on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration.
In 2018, former President Donald Trump placed a 25% levy on imported steel, in a bid to stabilize domestic production.
Nathan Fraser, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Indiana, said the move gave companies confidence to reinvest in their operations, including a planned $290 million expansion of Nucor's Crawfordsville plant. Fraser noted it will add 75 or more jobs in the next two years.
"These investments that Nucor and other Indiana steel producers are making are transforming our old Rust Belt into a hub for a modern, sustainable steel industry that's going to be providing the advanced, 'clean steel' products that our nation needs to build for the 21st century," Fraser asserted.
The Biden administration has rolled back the blanket 25% tariffs over the past several months, in an effort to ease supply-chain woes. New agreements with the European Union and Japan call for tariff rate quotas, where higher levels of imports come with higher tariffs, a measure the administration said will prevent those nations from flooding U.S. markets with steel.
Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, agreed the Trump-era tariffs have created stability for Hoosier plants, which accounted for more than a quarter of the nation's overall steel production in 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Indiana has been the number one steel producer in the U.S. for the past 40 years.
"To be able to have some certainty and to know that they have the resources available to be able to put more money into plants, upgrades and things like that, is really very beneficial for our economy here in northwest Indiana," Ennis contended.
Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is also pushing to keep the tariffs in place, and said they are an important measure to support U.S. steel. He argued import quota agreements with allied countries can be managed while protecting domestic steel production, but when it comes to more hostile nations, he said the administration should move carefully.
"Dealing with Japan and the E.U. is a much different venture, because it's got a little bit of a handshake and trust to it," Braun explained. "I don't know if there's any of that with the relationship with China."
According to the World Steel Association, China is the number one producer of steel in the world, although its production outstrips domestic demand. In August 2021, China produced more than 83 million tons of steel, compared to 7.5 million tons in the U.S.
Out-of-state solar companies are using aggressive marketing tactics in Kentucky to lure potential customers, and experts say anyone interested in having solar panels installed should do their homework.
People should never end up with solar panels installed in the shade, for instance, or with overpriced systems lacking basic safety requirements or proper permits.
Rachel Norton, energy specialist for the Mountain Association, said one major red flag is an installer who promises a government check or offers to lower their price based on a federal tax credit.
"And you're never going to receive that federal tax credit as a check. That operates differently. You shouldn't be expecting to receive a check in the mail," Norton explained. "Anything that seems strange around how you may receive money in the form of your tax credit, that's shady."
She pointed to the Kentucky Solar Energy Society's website as a good resource. The Mountain Association also provides business owners, local governments, and nonprofits with third-party energy audits, which can help determine which energy changes could save the most money.
Ben Tatum, owner of Appalachian Energy Works, a solar installer and energy efficiency company, encouraged people to avoid any business providing an estimate without visiting the property in person.
"I would want to make sure that someone actually visits me onsite before I ever sign a contract or do a deal," Tatum advised. "Because there's so many more things they can figure out onsite."
Norton added public education about solar power is critical to ensuring panels are installed at a fair price by reputable installers, and the buyer receives realistic savings estimates.
"It really hinders a lot of the things that we've worked on," Norton pointed out. "Like creating this community and ecosystem around how powerful energy efficacy and clean energy and renewables can be, for Kentucky and specifically, the Appalachian region."
People also can report questionable bids or suspicious activity to law enforcement and the Better Business Bureau.
The grid failure in Texas this time last year went far beyond the state's border, and consumer advocates say it means the country needs to shore up its energy infrastructure.
Brian Edstrom, senior regulatory advocate for the nonprofit Citizens Utility Board in Minnesota, said the infrastructure bill recently signed into law by President Joe Biden provides a start. But there was considerable damage to consumers in northern states when Texans cranked up their electric heaters to cope with Winter Storm Uri.
"During that storm when it was so cold in Texas, it was also extremely cold up here," Edstrom recounted. "Minnesotans were using a lot of gas to heat their homes and many of those costs are now being passed through to Minnesotan customers."
Edstorm pointed out in Minnesota, gas prices rose to 70 times their normal level while gas prices in western Wisconsin rose from $2.60 to more than $200 on February 17. In Texas, at one point more than three million people were without power, resulting in 246 deaths across 77 counties.
The Texas electric grid is separate from two other major grids serving the U.S., leaving consumers at risk because it is unable to borrow power from neighboring states.
But Edstrom noted vulnerabilities are not exclusive to Texas, and more severe weather events due to climate change are likely.
"While Minnesotans share in sympathy for Texas residents, I think there's a lot of frustration and anger up here about how the lack of regulation and preparation for these winter weather events in Texas contributed to the costs that we're now seeing," Edstrom contended.
The infrastructure bill includes billions of dollars for states to upgrade, harden, and modernize their transmission lines. Proponents of the Build Back Better Act, now stalled in Congress, say it would go one step further to transition the country to diversified renewable energy sources and build climate resilience.
Gas stoves in home kitchens are leaking a lot more methane gas than previously known, which has implications for the fight against climate change, according to a new study from Stanford University.
Researchers found in the United States each year, gas stoves emit 2.6 million tons of methane in carbon dioxide equivalents, which is the same amount of greenhouse gas as 500,000 cars.
Eric Lebel, senior scientist at PSE Energy in Oakland and co-author of the study, said the 53 gas ranges they measured leaked about three-quarters of their emissions while turned off.
"Over about 20 years, the total climate impact of the same weight of methane gas is 86 times more than the same weight of carbon dioxide," Lebel reported. "Methane leaks are very important, even small leaks."
Multiple cities in California, including Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco, have banned gas ranges in new construction in future years. Critics countered electric ranges can be more expensive.
Lebel argued as California's electric grid is powered more and more by renewable sources, electric appliances are much "greener" than those burning natural gas.
"If you burn gas, you're going to be emitting carbon dioxide, and then, the methane just added, on top of that, to the climate impact," Lebel asserted. "But if you do have an electric stove, then it is possible to have a cleaner source of energy for the stove."
The study found most of the emissions are below the odor threshold, so families wouldn't necessarily notice the gas leak because they cannot smell it. Gas stoves also contribute to indoor air pollution, so experts advised people to always turn on the range hood fan when they are in use.