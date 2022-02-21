Monday, February 21, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 21, 2022
Play

Indiana steel producers push President Biden to leave a tariff in place on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration, plus an update on federal protections to limit surprise medical bills.

2022Talks - February 21, 2022
Play

The Ukrainian President proposes meeting with Vladimir Putin, former president Trump's social media network "Truth Social" debuts, and one in four women experiences domestic violence before age 50, a new study says.

The Yonder Report - February 17, 2022
Play

High tech in the Hawkeye State - 3D printed affordable houses to solve supply chain shortages; childcare options inch back in Maine due to a business incubator program; and AgSec Vilsack earmarks $1 billion to help reduce climate pollution due to agriculture.

Environment  |  Energy Policy    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IN Steelmakers Push Feds to Preserve Trump-era Tariff Policy

Play

Monday, February 21, 2022   

Indiana steel producers are pushing President Joe Biden to leave in place a tariff on foreign-made steel adopted during the Trump administration.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump placed a 25% levy on imported steel, in a bid to stabilize domestic production.

Nathan Fraser, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel Indiana, said the move gave companies confidence to reinvest in their operations, including a planned $290 million expansion of Nucor's Crawfordsville plant. Fraser noted it will add 75 or more jobs in the next two years.

"These investments that Nucor and other Indiana steel producers are making are transforming our old Rust Belt into a hub for a modern, sustainable steel industry that's going to be providing the advanced, 'clean steel' products that our nation needs to build for the 21st century," Fraser asserted.

The Biden administration has rolled back the blanket 25% tariffs over the past several months, in an effort to ease supply-chain woes. New agreements with the European Union and Japan call for tariff rate quotas, where higher levels of imports come with higher tariffs, a measure the administration said will prevent those nations from flooding U.S. markets with steel.

Heather Ennis, president and CEO of the Northwest Indiana Forum, agreed the Trump-era tariffs have created stability for Hoosier plants, which accounted for more than a quarter of the nation's overall steel production in 2020, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Indiana has been the number one steel producer in the U.S. for the past 40 years.

"To be able to have some certainty and to know that they have the resources available to be able to put more money into plants, upgrades and things like that, is really very beneficial for our economy here in northwest Indiana," Ennis contended.

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is also pushing to keep the tariffs in place, and said they are an important measure to support U.S. steel. He argued import quota agreements with allied countries can be managed while protecting domestic steel production, but when it comes to more hostile nations, he said the administration should move carefully.

"Dealing with Japan and the E.U. is a much different venture, because it's got a little bit of a handshake and trust to it," Braun explained. "I don't know if there's any of that with the relationship with China."

According to the World Steel Association, China is the number one producer of steel in the world, although its production outstrips domestic demand. In August 2021, China produced more than 83 million tons of steel, compared to 7.5 million tons in the U.S.


get more stories like this via email
Michigan is second only to California as the states with the most diverse agriculture industry.(Michael/Adobe Stock)

Environment

MI Farmers Encouraged to Apply for New USDA "Climate-Smart" Program

Michigan farmers say the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) new, billion-dollar investment in projects by "climate-smart" farmers, ranchers and …

Environment

Voters in AZ, West Worried About Water, Climate Change

Voters in Arizona and across the West are increasingly concerned about the effects of climate change on the natural beauty of the Rocky Mountains…

Environment

EPA Could Restore States’ Authority to Regulate Tailpipe Emissions

States will soon be able to set their own tailpipe-emissions limits stricter than the federal government's, thanks to an expected rollback of a Trump-…

The American Association of Pediatric Dentists recommends children receive a regular dental cleaning and exam every six months, starting when their first tooth comes in. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Pediatric Dentists See Uptick in Cavities

February is Children's Dental Health Month, and some pediatric dentists say cavities appear to be on the rise in North Carolina kids. If left …

Environment

Expanded Tax Credit Could Provide Boost for Low-Income MT Families

By Liz Carey for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Eric Tegethoff for Big Sky Connection reporting for The Daily Yonder-Public News Service Colla…

AARP Wyoming's Virtual Fitness Program is free, open to the public, and you don't have to be an AARP member to participate. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Older Wyomingites Dance, Write to Keep Winter Blues at Bay

As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect …

Social Issues

Hispanic Nurses: Mentorship Key to Diversifying TN Nurse Workforce

The Tennessee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses is recruiting new members. The focus on diversifying the nursing workforce comes …

Social Issues

Calls for Ohio to Make Plan on Remaining ARPA Dollars

Ohio still has billions of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on the table, and advocates are calling for a public planning process to ensure the …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021