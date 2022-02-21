As IA Session Moves Forward, Elder-Abuse Law Still Pursued

A groundswell of senior advocates and law enforcement say Iowa has gone far too long without an elder-abuse law that has real teeth to it. With the legislative session now in its next phase, supporters hope their plan will still get a look.



Last week saw the deadline for the legislative funnel, where bills that aren't deemed major priorities are weeded out. Those behind the elder-abuse law feel the plan is still alive and are appealing to lawmakers to hear stories behind their movement.



Crystal Doig, elder rights/family caregiver supervisor with Aging Resources of Central Iowa, said there are many heartbreaking examples that mainly center around financial exploitation.



"We have individuals who use their parent's money to pay child support, paying their own house payments, paying for cars," said Doig.



This goes on without the elder parent's knowledge and can be especially problematic when the victim is suffering from dementia. Bill supporters say the existing statute is too narrow, making it harder for authorities and state agencies to investigate.



The measure has no stated opposition from lobbyists, and groups such as AARP hope it survives the next legislative cutoff later in March.



Doig said one of the more recent examples that stands out is an 82-year-old woman who was not aware her adult son put her $80,000 in debt, likely forcing her from her home. She said the trauma that stems from these cases can't be ignored.



"When there's financial abuse happening," said Doig, "then most likely there's emotional abuse, psychological abuse and quite possibly physical threats and violence."



She said the fallout usually means these parents will have fractured relationships with their adult children, and possibly won't see them again.



Meanwhile, AARP staff say the bill has been updated to address any concerns on how adding criminal provisions would impact issues such as charitable giving.



They add that even though Iowa is behind other states in updating the policy, the current plan is more aggressive than other laws around the country.







As winter's cold and dark days settle in, AARP Wyoming has launched a series of fitness, writing and other creative classes to help people connect and have fun.



AARP Wyoming's Associate State Director of Community Outreach Jennifer Baier said after surveying its 80,000 members, it was clear that fitness classes were a big priority.



She said people have been signing up for stretch, strength and balance, chair and restorative yoga, Tai Chi and line-dance classes.



"And all of those classes are taught by instructors with decades of experience," said Baier. "Because that's the other thing that our members told us, is that they really wanted fitness instructors who looked like them. So, for example, our line dance instructor is 71, and she is fabulous."



All classes are free and open to the public, and can be accessed remotely from the comfort of your own home at AARP.org/WY.



Baier said folks who don't have broadband internet can still participate. She said most local libraries offer fast internet and study rooms.



People can also participate in events by telephone.



Baier said gathering for classes, even remotely, helps introduce participants to new friends, whether they are in Cheyenne, Sheridan or anyplace in between. Baier said it's also a good way to keep the risks of social isolation at bay.



"Social isolation, it is a death sentence for some people," said Baier. "It has been likened to smoking multiple packs of cigarettes a day. It's basically very detrimental, especially as we age."



A six-week writing class, taught by published Wyoming author Carole Martin, will focus on participants' personal stories set in Wyoming. Baier said the results will be published in a book and there are plans for a series of public readings at libraries.



Baier said the feedback so far has been nothing but positive. She said the chat window was overflowing after this week's line-dance class.



"So many people said this made them feel young again," said Baier. "They said that they hadn't danced in years, this is so much fun. They look forward to coming next week and mastering the steps they might have missed this week. And so they're really forming a community around it, we're really excited about it."







A bill designed to eliminate state taxes on Social Security benefits by 2025 is making headway in the Nebraska Legislature.



Sen. Brett Lindstrom, R-Omaha, introduced LB 825 and pointed out that states such as Florida and Texas are a lot warmer in the winter, and do not tax Social Security benefits. He said he sees the measure as an important step to keep retirees in Nebraska.



"Not only are they engaged in community service, philanthropy, they want to stick around with their kids and grandkids," said Lindstrom. "And I don't want it to be where the state is burdensome from a taxation standpoint to force them out to other states that don't have that."



Nebraska is one of only 12 states that currently taxes Social Security benefits. Last year after some lawmakers voiced concerns about lost revenues, they approved cutting taxes on benefits by just half by 2025.



The new law would eliminate the tax altogether in the same timeframe. LB 825 cleared its first reading with a 42 to nothing vote, and will need to clear the Appropriations Committee before it can get a final reading.



Lindstrom said the state can afford to put money back into the pockets of Social Security beneficiaries, because government spending has been held near the average rate of inflation. He added that economic forecasts are strong based on revenues over the last 12 to 18 months.



"And we have $400 million plus in revenues above that forecasting," said Lindstrom. "And because we have been prudent with how we spend, it allows us to take the steps to eliminate the tax on Social Security income."



Nebraskans age 50 and older made up just 34% of Nebraska's population in 2018 but supported 566,000 jobs across the state and generated $33 billion in wages and salaries, according to analysis by AARP.



Older Nebraskans also contributed more than $2 billion in unpaid caregiving for family members.



Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.







