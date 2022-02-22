Proposal to Move LGBTQ Kids' Book Sparks Censorship Fears

Efforts to move children's and young adult books with LGBTQ content to the adult section of a Northeast Arkansas public library have some local residents concerned about censorship.



At the Jonesboro Public Library, the latest book in a monthslong battle over children's books mentioning sexuality and other themes is "All Boys Aren't Blue," a young adult memoir by George M. Johnson which follows his journey growing up gay and Black.



Valerie Carroll, former library employee, organizer with Citizens Defending the Craighead County Library and a parent, thinks having such stories accessible while young people explore their own identities is crucial.



"When it comes to the library and Arkansas, LGBTQ youth in this area know that the community and the culture is, in a lot of ways, actively hostile to them," Carroll pointed out. "I think it's hugely important that there is some place where a teenager can go to see themselves. And if that place is the library, that's a beautiful thing."



The Jonesboro Library board voted three-to-two against a proposal to move the book to the adult section. "All Boys Aren't Blue" has been removed from libraries in several states, where its critics have argued the subject matter is too explicit, and parents should be the ones to decide if it's appropriate reading for their kids.



Vanessa Adams, director of the Jonesboro Public Library, said she doesn't think the issue will end with the vote to defeat the proposal. She predicts it will likely come up again at next month's board meeting.



"Moving the books is actually a form of censorship," Adams asserted. "And the reason that we hesitate to do that is because that's just the beginning. It's a slippery slope, and we don't know where it would end up. And so, that's what concerns librarians."



Adams said the library hopes to reach a compromise, with plans already in the works to create a focus group to discuss options. She hopes the issue can be resolved in the coming months when the library returns to in-person programming as COVID cases wane.



Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill making South Dakota the tenth state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in team sports matching their gender identity.



LGBTQ advocates said it was a harmful process which will only have negative impacts. The bill cleared its final legislative hurdle this week, and its passage came less than a month after the session began.



Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director for the Human Rights Campaign, feels it is clear Noem was trying to score political pointed with her base and special-interest groups in quickly pushing for the bill's passage.



Oakley contended the measure is not something the public was clamoring for, especially at this stage of the pandemic.



"The last thing that any of us want right now is more divisiveness, more fear and more isolation," Oakley asserted.



A recent Associated Press analysis found almost no examples of transgender sports participation being an issue in the states where such bills have been proposed.



Supporters contended there is a broader need for fair competition for future generations of athletes, while opponents countered the only things the bills do is add more trauma for trans youth, compelling them to leave the state.



Policy experts say South Dakota's LGBTQ community has been very active in efforts to defeat past bills deemed hostile to its members.



Oakley emphasized when individuals make efforts to speak with lawmakers, there is a missed opportunity if the Legislature still fails to see them as human beings.



"They're normal kids who are going through all of the things that normal kids go through," Oakley observed. "And on top of that, they have a Legislature that continues to attack them year after year after year."



Oakley added this year's debate brought even more harm with a member of the governor's staff comparing the sport's issue to terrorism during testimony.



Noem made the plan a priority after a similar effort stumbled last year, prompting her to sign executive orders until lawmakers reconvened. Opponents also stressed such a law opens the door to legal action, pointing to lawsuits elsewhere in the country.



