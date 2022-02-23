Connecting NH Minority-Owned Businesses with Capital, Advice

The goal of a program through the Community Loan Fund is to connect with and support more minority-owned businesses in New Hampshire.



The Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Initiative is a pilot program, launched to increase access to technical assistance, training and loans for Black and Brown business owners.



Zachery Palmer - community business lender with the Community Loan Fund - said many businesses may not be in need of a loan or access to capital, but might be looking for advice, or the chance to help create a network of minority-owned businesses in the state.



"It's really important to have representation," said Palmer, "specifically for new Americans and people of color, who are essentially a generation or two behind from their white counterparts in knowing what is out there for assistance, and having a great relationship with your bank, and your CPA and lawyers, et cetera."



New Hampshire's population is more than 90% white, and Palmer said even though that is slowly changing over time, BIPOC business owners don't encounter many people at financial firms and banks who look like them.



James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said it's important that business owners themselves are identifying the needs in their communities.



"How we could truly bring the resources needed for businesses to be successful to minority-owned businesses," said McKim, "who are not tied into the business and the economic development ecosystem of the state, and of their communities."



An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found Black and Brown businesses were much harder hit in the early months of the pandemic - Black-owned small businesses experienced a 41% drop.



Even so, only 20% of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program reached areas with a high concentration of Black-owned companies.











A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success.



An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% drop in police killings through November 2021, compared with the previous two years.



Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, was the prime sponsor of two bills last year updating use of force by police in the wake of George Floyd's death. He said he has seen a change, especially among new police recruits.



"You can just see the officers coming in with an entirely different kind of 'guardianship' mindset, versus this 'warrior-cop' mentality in our communities, and I think that's great," Johnson observed. "They're asking more questions before going to physical force. They are doing deeper investigations."



But Johnson noted there has been criticism from some officers, who say the new standards are too restrictive. He is sponsoring a bill which allows for physical force in certain situations, such as transporting people to mental-health treatment.



The measure has received support from groups like the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, which supported reforms last year. Another measure, which allows force when a person flees questioning, has support from Johnson, but critics argued it could roll back last year's progress.



Johnson countered it is needed to clarify language in the laws. He added there are still checks on force, which must be considered "reasonable" and with an emphasis on de-escalation.



"Essentially, it said that law enforcement has to use available and appropriate less-lethal options," Johnson explained. "They have to de-escalate. They have to have time, distance and space between them and the suspect. They have to take all these considerations into account, the totality of the circumstances."



He added some of those factors include whether a person is pregnant, if English is their first language or if they appear to be having a mental-health crisis.



Johnson noted there was no universal standard for use of force in the state before last year's bills, so each community had a different standard. He emphasized said for some, like Seattle, the new standards did not change things much, but in rural Washington, it was not the case.



"When you have totally different standards across the state, and you put it all into one standard that everyone has to abide by, you're going to have people that challenge it because this is different from past practice, and others, it's not very different at all," Johnson concluded.



