Wednesday, February 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - February 23, 2022
Play

A new survey of students at HBCUs finds almost half have struggled with food insecurity; and Indiana lawmakers have their eyes on a post-fossil-fuel future.

2022Talks - February 23, 2022
Play

Biden says Russia is at the beginning of an invasion; Democrats continue their calls to suspend the federal gas tax; and personal security becomes a costly expense for congressional campaigns.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Connecting NH Minority-Owned Businesses with Capital, Advice

Play

Wednesday, February 23, 2022   

The goal of a program through the Community Loan Fund is to connect with and support more minority-owned businesses in New Hampshire.

The Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Initiative is a pilot program, launched to increase access to technical assistance, training and loans for Black and Brown business owners.

Zachery Palmer - community business lender with the Community Loan Fund - said many businesses may not be in need of a loan or access to capital, but might be looking for advice, or the chance to help create a network of minority-owned businesses in the state.

"It's really important to have representation," said Palmer, "specifically for new Americans and people of color, who are essentially a generation or two behind from their white counterparts in knowing what is out there for assistance, and having a great relationship with your bank, and your CPA and lawyers, et cetera."

New Hampshire's population is more than 90% white, and Palmer said even though that is slowly changing over time, BIPOC business owners don't encounter many people at financial firms and banks who look like them.

James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said it's important that business owners themselves are identifying the needs in their communities.

"How we could truly bring the resources needed for businesses to be successful to minority-owned businesses," said McKim, "who are not tied into the business and the economic development ecosystem of the state, and of their communities."

An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found Black and Brown businesses were much harder hit in the early months of the pandemic - Black-owned small businesses experienced a 41% drop.

Even so, only 20% of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program reached areas with a high concentration of Black-owned companies.






get more stories like this via email
Wisconsin has 11 federally recognized tribes, which are collectively represented by the Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI "State of the Tribes" Address Covers Environmental, Voting Issues

From environmental issues to voting rights, Wisconsin's 2022 State of the Tribes address tackled a number of issues the state faces this year…

Environment

Radio Station Shares Bilingual News with Gorge Farmworkers

A unique radio station in the Columbia River Gorge provides information in English and Spanish, on topics ranging from the environment to immigration…

Environment

Charting a Path for Energy Efficiency in MN Commercial Buildings

Minnesota is in the process of adopting the latest standard for energy efficiency in commercial buildings. There are calls for a specific approach …

Elizabeth Jennings started New York City's first kindergarten for African American children, which she ran from her home until her death in 1901. A monument in Manhattan to honor her is in the works. (Photo courtesy Jerry Mikorenda)

Social Issues

Telling the Story of Elizabeth Jennings, NY's 19th-Century Freedom Rider

One hundred years before Rosa Parks ignited a 13-month bus boycott, Elizabeth Jennings led the way for New York. A presentation this evening at a …

Social Issues

Report: Thousands of Ohio Kids Risk Losing Medicaid/CHIP Coverage

Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program have been a lifeline for struggling families during the pandemic - and a new report suggests more…

The annual cost for child care of a four-year-old is $4,000 higher than the annual cost of college. (Rawpixel.com/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WA Child-Care Providers Call for More Help to Support Families, Workers

Washington state lawmakers passed a measure last year that made historic investments in child care. This year, providers want their representatives …

Social Issues

Report: Students at HBCUs Face Steep Challenges

A new survey of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions finds that lmost half have struggled with f…

Social Issues

'Growing Together CT' Aims at State's Affordable Housing Crisis

A new alliance has formed to address Connecticut's affordable housing crisis, with a focus on its urban centers. "Growing Together Connecticut" is …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021