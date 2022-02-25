VA Groups Urge Feds to Protect Old-Growth Forests

The George Washington and Jefferson national forests cover 1.8 million acres of land across several states, including Virginia. Now, advocates are pushing for new protections for the oldest residents of the forests.



A coalition of environmental groups is urging the Biden administration to establish new rules safeguarding old-growth trees on federal lands.



Elly Boehmer, director of Environment Virginia, said such trees play a critical role in forest ecologies.



"They moderate temperatures, improve our soil health and then obviously provide habitat for countless [numbers] of our favorite wildlife species," Boehmer outlined.



According to the Climate Forests campaign, 17.2 billion metric tons of carbon are stored in the country's national forests, and older trees can store more carbon than their younger counterparts.



A 2019 report from the Ecological Society of America found forests offset more than 11% of America's greenhouse-gas emissions each year.



Virginia has lost much of its old-growth woodland to centuries of logging. Boehmer explained while a complete moratorium on future logging in national forests is unlikely, establishing some form of federal guidance for timber harvesting is critical.



"So the U.S. Forest Service right now doesn't actually have a policy to coordinate the actions to protect and grow our mature trees that provide all of these wonderful benefits," Boehmer pointed out.



The Biden administration said tackling climate change is a major item on its policy agenda. Last January, the president issued an executive order which, in part, promised to create new jobs through reforestation and conservation efforts.



References: Climate Forests campaign 2022

Carbon report Ecological Society of America March 2019

Executive Order White House 01/27/2021



get more stories like this via email



A new project in the Florida panhandle is ensuring military readiness while conserving one of the most biodiverse regions in the country.



Federal agencies have designated 7.7 million acres from Tallahassee to the Alabama border as a Sentinel Landscape. The area encompasses multiple military bases, including Eglin Air Force Base and a hub for training operations in the Gulf of Mexico.



Kent Wimmer, senior Northwest Florida representative for Defenders of Wildlife, said Sentinel Landscapes are conservation partnerships between the military, state, local and nonprofit organizations.



"What we're trying to do is, we're trying to protect base missions," Wimmer explained. "We're trying to protect working lands, so working farms and forests. And we're also trying to protect habitat for threatened and endangered species."



Wimmer pointed out the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape provides an important opportunity to conserve the panhandle rather than clear the way for more development.



Wimmer emphasized the project also will build more resilience against the impacts of a changing climate, such as flooding. The region already is experiencing more extreme weather. Tyndall Air Force Base received a direct hit from Hurricane Michael in 2018, resulting in a rebuilding price tag which could reach $5 billion.



In addition, Wimmer noted the panhandle is home to the highest species diversity of reptiles and amphibians north of Mexico.



"We're also looking for opportunities where we can protect some of the last remaining habitats for endangered species like the eastern indigo snake or flatwood salamanders or the Okaloosa darter or the gopher tortoise," Wimmer outlined.



Other Sentinel Landscape designations have been announced in Texas and Indiana. Next Wednesday, the Sentinel Landscapes Partnership, composed of the U.S. departments of Agriculture, Defense and Interior, will host a webinar on the new conservation projects.



Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species and Wildlife, Energy Policy, and Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Sentinel landscapes webinar USDA 2022



get more stories like this via email

