MN Asian American Coalition Builds on Policy, Including Anti-Hate

As it closes in on its first decade, a Minnesota organization connecting Asian American communities looks to have more of its voices included in policy matters. A key priority includes legislation to address hate crimes toward its members.
ThaoMee Xiong, executive and network director for the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), founded in 2013, said they are entering their next phase.
She noted CAAL has seen policy victories in the past. But with her background, including being one of the first Hmong American lobbyists in Minnesota, she hopes to see more success at the state Capitol.
Xiong pointed to a bill which would broaden current statutes in responding to hate crimes.
"Our communities continue to experience individualized hate crimes as well as organizational hate crimes by individuals who feel like they're entitled to blame, shame and discriminate against Asian Americans," Xiong explained.
Supporters said the bill closes loopholes in investigating these incidents, including whether vandalized property is owned by the intended victim. Xiong added they hope it also encourages people to report something when they've been targeted in a hate crime.
It was nearly a year ago when six women of Asian descent were killed in a string of shootings in Georgia. While many elected leaders pledged support following the attacks, Xiong emphasized the public needs to have a greater understanding of what communities are experiencing.
"It's hard to elevate the concerns of hate crimes against Asians, when Asians themselves are invisible," Xiong stated.
Xiong stressed another legislative priority is expanding post-conviction relief. The change they are seeking would allow immigrants to fight a past conviction without fear of deportation. The bill has bipartisan support, but has been mired in a legislative logjam. Meanwhile, CAAL's longtime director, Bo Thao-Urabe has transitioned to an advisory role with the group.
The goal of a program through the Community Loan Fund is to connect with and support more minority-owned businesses in New Hampshire.
The Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Initiative is a pilot program, launched to increase access to technical assistance, training and loans for Black and Brown business owners.
Zachery Palmer - community business lender with the Community Loan Fund - said many businesses may not be in need of a loan or access to capital, but might be looking for advice, or the chance to help create a network of minority-owned businesses in the state.
"It's really important to have representation," said Palmer, "specifically for new Americans and people of color, who are essentially a generation or two behind from their white counterparts in knowing what is out there for assistance, and having a great relationship with your bank, and your CPA and lawyers, et cetera."
New Hampshire's population is more than 90% white, and Palmer said even though that is slowly changing over time, BIPOC business owners don't encounter many people at financial firms and banks who look like them.
James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said it's important that business owners themselves are identifying the needs in their communities.
"How we could truly bring the resources needed for businesses to be successful to minority-owned businesses," said McKim, "who are not tied into the business and the economic development ecosystem of the state, and of their communities."
An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found Black and Brown businesses were much harder hit in the early months of the pandemic - Black-owned small businesses experienced a 41% drop.
Even so, only 20% of loans from the Paycheck Protection Program reached areas with a high concentration of Black-owned companies.
A year after their passage, police accountability bills in Washington state are showing signs of success.
An ACLU Washington analysis found a 62% drop in police killings through November 2021, compared with the previous two years.
Rep. Jesse Johnson, D-Federal Way, was the prime sponsor of two bills last year updating use of force by police in the wake of George Floyd's death. He said he has seen a change, especially among new police recruits.
"You can just see the officers coming in with an entirely different kind of 'guardianship' mindset, versus this 'warrior-cop' mentality in our communities, and I think that's great," Johnson observed. "They're asking more questions before going to physical force. They are doing deeper investigations."
But Johnson noted there has been criticism from some officers, who say the new standards are too restrictive. He is sponsoring a bill which allows for physical force in certain situations, such as transporting people to mental-health treatment.
The measure has received support from groups like the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, which supported reforms last year. Another measure, which allows force when a person flees questioning, has support from Johnson, but critics argued it could roll back last year's progress.
Johnson countered it is needed to clarify language in the laws. He added there are still checks on force, which must be considered "reasonable" and with an emphasis on de-escalation.
"Essentially, it said that law enforcement has to use available and appropriate less-lethal options," Johnson explained. "They have to de-escalate. They have to have time, distance and space between them and the suspect. They have to take all these considerations into account, the totality of the circumstances."
He added some of those factors include whether a person is pregnant, if English is their first language or if they appear to be having a mental-health crisis.
Johnson noted there was no universal standard for use of force in the state before last year's bills, so each community had a different standard. He emphasized said for some, like Seattle, the new standards did not change things much, but in rural Washington, it was not the case.
"When you have totally different standards across the state, and you put it all into one standard that everyone has to abide by, you're going to have people that challenge it because this is different from past practice, and others, it's not very different at all," Johnson concluded.
To mark the losses of the past two years from the COVID-19 pandemic, people are posting Valentine's Day cards in Portland.
A wall in the city has been dedicated to valentines to loved ones people have lost and thanks to folks on the front lines, such as first responders and teachers.
Betsy Zucker is a retired nurse practitioner and chair of the health-care committee for Portland Jobs with Justice. She said in order to act on the pandemic, we have to recognize how much it has affected our lives.
"This action around Valentine's Day, when we think tenderly about people we love and things that we love to do together," said Zucker, "is just a time to bring that forward and let people resonate with it."
In Oregon, there have been more than 6,300 deaths from COVID-19 and 672,000 cases. The action is part of a larger movement called End the Pandemic Now, which is urging the U.S. government to do more to increase access to the vaccines globally.
Hillary Haden, organizing director with the Trade Justice Education Fund, said billions of people around the world don't have access to vaccines, which is not only leading to more deaths but also allowing new variants to take hold.
She said one way to ensure more people can get access is to temporarily waive intellectual property rules around vaccines with the World Trade Organization, which the Biden administration came out in favor of last year.
"But they're not doing a lot to move that waiver forward," said Haden. "And so, part of our actions in these Valentine's Day spaces and also the other actions that our organization works on are really pressing the Biden administration to do more at the WTO to really push forward."
Haden said Congress also can take action by passing the "End the Pandemic Now" plan.
The resolution calls for temporarily waiving intellectual property rules for vaccines, sharing technology and funding other countries' efforts to ramp up production.
Disclosure: Trade Justice Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.