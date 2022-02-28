Legal Aid Among Services to Take On Youth Homelessness in MT

A federal grant is helping Montana tackle homelessness among the state's young people.



The Treasure State was chosen as a rural recipient of a $3.4 million grant from the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.



Nichole Heyer is navigator of the project for Montana Legal Services Association. She said it's unique for a legal organization to be associated with the project - and important because legal services can be barriers to getting housed.



Heyer said working with a landlord, for instance, can be tough for young people.



"The power dynamics within the relationship of a landlord and a tenant are pretty skewed," said Heyer, "just given that this person decides whether you get to remain in their rental or not."



Heyer said young people don't always understand their legal rights or responsibilities when they enter a contract with a landlord.



The lack of responsiveness from landlords to habitability issues - such as water not working properly or leaks - is common, she said. Emancipation for people under the age of 18 so they can seek mental-health care is another common issue.



The effort also is getting input from young people with lived experiences. Brandon Anderson is part of the Youth Action Board and said it would have been nice to know resources existed for him and others on the board.



"We all struggled with homelessness when we were younger," said Anderson. "And none of us knew about any of the services that we could really find, because it just felt like we were forgotten. So we're just trying to make sure that we can help other people that are caught in a similar situation and make it a little bit easier."



Dani Mayeaux also is on the board. She said treating people who are struggling with homelessness with kindness is key.



"The most important thing is just realizing that they're still people," said Mayeaux. "They're not just homeless. They could be an artist, they could be a musician, they could be a chemist for all we know, and it's just when life gets tough we just have to be empathetic and supportive of people."



Heyer said housing advocates in the program provide a range of services to young adults as part of the program, including case management and work readiness.



"When you've got a team of people working from different angles to address these barriers," said Heyer, "that's when things really get done and we can get kids housed and keep them safe."



According to project data, a quarter of participants have exited to permanent housing.







A new report shows financial supports made available in the pandemic have led to a direct reduction in poverty in Massachusetts.



From expanded unemployment benefits and Child Tax Credit payments to increases in food assistance, the report said targeted benefits have shown there is a way to cut childhood poverty in half.



Nancy Wagman, research and Kids Count director for the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center and the report's author, contended today's poverty and racial disparities are partly a result of past policies. She cited decades of low wages, housing discrimination and denying Black veterans GI benefits after World War II, and said major investments are needed to reverse those impacts.



"There's really an opportunity to learn from some of these investments during the pandemic emergency that we can take and move forward," Wagman urged. "We can ensure that every family, regardless of their immigration status, has enough to make ends meet."



In addition to federal supports, Wagman pointed out the state has a role as well, to help promote building generational wealth, through supporting small businesses, homeownership programs or student debt cancellation, for instance.



She added Massachusetts should invest in universal child care, make sure schools are well-funded and address the root causes of unaffordable and unstable housing.



Laura Meisenhelter, executive director of North Shore Community Action Programs in Peabody, said when a crisis happens, the first people to take the hit are those who are low income, and they are the last to recover.



"Many of the government-funded programs increased their income guidelines, so people who ordinarily would not have been able to get help can," Meisenhelter explained. "It's a struggle getting the word out to them."



Joe Diamond, executive director of the Massachusetts Association for Community Action, said as Community Action Agencies work to let people know about what's available to them, it is important to make sure critical policies are extended.



"Our experience with the pandemic, and the way that we've reacted to it as nonprofits and working with partners in government, reinforces the fact that certain policies like strengthening the Earned Income Tax Credit can become a sustainable platform for stability and prosperity for low-income workers," Diamond stated.



