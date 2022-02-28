Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Legal Aid Among Services to Take On Youth Homelessness in MT

Monday, February 28, 2022   

A federal grant is helping Montana tackle homelessness among the state's young people.

The Treasure State was chosen as a rural recipient of a $3.4 million grant from the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Project, created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Nichole Heyer is navigator of the project for Montana Legal Services Association. She said it's unique for a legal organization to be associated with the project - and important because legal services can be barriers to getting housed.

Heyer said working with a landlord, for instance, can be tough for young people.

"The power dynamics within the relationship of a landlord and a tenant are pretty skewed," said Heyer, "just given that this person decides whether you get to remain in their rental or not."

Heyer said young people don't always understand their legal rights or responsibilities when they enter a contract with a landlord.

The lack of responsiveness from landlords to habitability issues - such as water not working properly or leaks - is common, she said. Emancipation for people under the age of 18 so they can seek mental-health care is another common issue.

The effort also is getting input from young people with lived experiences. Brandon Anderson is part of the Youth Action Board and said it would have been nice to know resources existed for him and others on the board.

"We all struggled with homelessness when we were younger," said Anderson. "And none of us knew about any of the services that we could really find, because it just felt like we were forgotten. So we're just trying to make sure that we can help other people that are caught in a similar situation and make it a little bit easier."

Dani Mayeaux also is on the board. She said treating people who are struggling with homelessness with kindness is key.

"The most important thing is just realizing that they're still people," said Mayeaux. "They're not just homeless. They could be an artist, they could be a musician, they could be a chemist for all we know, and it's just when life gets tough we just have to be empathetic and supportive of people."

Heyer said housing advocates in the program provide a range of services to young adults as part of the program, including case management and work readiness.

"When you've got a team of people working from different angles to address these barriers," said Heyer, "that's when things really get done and we can get kids housed and keep them safe."

According to project data, a quarter of participants have exited to permanent housing.



Disclosure: Montana Legal Services Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, Poverty Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


The California Department of Public Health's new mask guidance still recommends masks for the unvaccinated indoors at school settings, but does not require them. (Drubot Dean/Adobestock)

CA School Districts Can Drop Mask Mandate in 2 Weeks

School districts across California can stop requiring students and staff to wear masks in two weeks, since the state announced Monday it is dropping …

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems. CivicLab, a national nonprofit …

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

The Ross County Courthouse served as Ohio's first statehouse in 1803. (Ohio History Connection)

Happy Statehood Day, Ohio!

Ohio's heritage is on display as the Buckeye State marks 219 years since its founding. On March 1, 1803, our first governor, Edward Tiffin, and the …

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

The bill also calls for establishing a study committee to research the feasibility of a statewide "Safe Streets" initiative. (Adobe Stock)

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

 

