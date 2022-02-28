Transit Coalition: MBTA Riders Need Low-Income Fare Option

Advocates for equitable public transit are urging the Legislature to take action on free buses and low-income fares.



At last week's Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board meeting, officials shared results of a free bus pilot program in Boston, on Route 28.



They reported making the line free boosted ridership, but more than two-thirds of riders did not experience any savings, because they had to transfer to the T or the commuter rail and pay a fare there.



Stacy Thompson, executive director of the LivableStreets Alliance and co-chair of the Transit is Essential Coalition, recommended a low-income fare program, where low-income Commonwealth residents could purchase reduced-cost tickets across the system.



"The Transit is Essential Coalition has been a strong vocal and consistent advocate for systemwide low-income fares being implemented as soon as possible," Thompson asserted.



Thompson emphasized it does not mean Massachusetts should not also separately offer free buses. She argued there are 15 regional transit authorities and some municipalities spending so much on collecting fares it is not worth it to have them.



Some cities, such as New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, have low-income fare programs, and officials have estimated a similar program in Massachusetts could serve up to 70,000 low-income residents, and cost tens of millions annually. Thompson added free buses and low-income fares are often pitted against each other, but they are complementary.



"The 28 pilot in Boston has shown that making buses free reduces the dwell time or waiting time at a bus stop by 20%, increased ridership by 22%, and 5% of those riders were converted car trips, which is a really big deal in the climate sphere," Thompson outlined.



MBTA bus fares have increased by more than 200% since 1991. The Transit is Essential Coalition formed during the pandemic to ensure full MBTA service was restored following cuts. They contended the transit system has long been underfunded, and it is important for the Legislature to step up with additional resources long-term.



References: Board meeting MBTA 02/24/2022

Free bus pilot program City of Boston 02/14/2022

LivableStreets Alliance 2022

Transit Is Essential Coalition 2022



get more stories like this via email



With $100 million in federal funding on the way, Indiana lawmakers are laying the groundwork for a new, statewide electric vehicle-charging network.



The Biden-Harris administration is allocating $5 billion over the next five years to create a nationwide system of charging stations, to help encourage electric vehicle use across the nation.



Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, lead sponsor of a bill outlining how Indiana's charging network could operate, said the proposal is just a starting point.



"This is an iterative bill, this is not a complete answer to how we're going to handle electric vehicles," Soliday explained.



Among other things, the legislation sets standards for pricing at charging stations, and establishes new parameters the state utility commission must consider when approving new charging-station projects. The measure has bipartisan support in the General Assembly, where it has passed several committees and the House of Representatives with unanimous votes.



The bill also would allow private companies to launch pilot charging networks for public-use electric vehicles, such as school buses. Utilities could recoup the cost of the pilot networks by raising their base charges to customers.



Kerri Garvin, executive director of the nonprofit Greater Indiana Clean Cities, said the pilot programs could streamline bigger projects down the line.



"Pilots allow companies and stakeholders to evaluate the feasibility, design, associated costs and benefits for larger-scale deployments," Garvin pointed out.



According to the Pew Research Center, electric vehicle sales in the U.S. doubled from 2020 to 2021, and carmakers are planning to put an additional one million electric vehicles on the road before year's end. The transportation sector accounts for nearly a third of America's greenhouse-gas emissions.



References: Electric vehicle plan White House 12/13/2021

House Bill 1221 2022

Electric vehicle data Pew Research Center 01/24/2022



get more stories like this via email

