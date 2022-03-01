Tuesday, March 1, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 1, 2022
President Biden's State of the Union address will focus on Ukraine, climate, infrastructure and the economy, Texas holds 2022's first primary, and more abortions are now done with medication than surgery. ***Due to unforeseen events we have been training our new host Gina this week, and it has obviously resulted in a later upload time. We are working on this but might continue to slightly miss our usual 10pm ET deadline. We apologize for the inconvenience.***

2022Talks - March 1, 2022
Ukraine's U.N. envoy describes disturbing scenes from the Russian invasion, President Biden faces a tough audience for his first State of the Union address, and a trucker convoy upset over COVID-19 rules heads east.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

FL Coalition Wins National Grant to Improve Rural Higher Ed

Tuesday, March 1, 2022   

Some national funding is headed toward Southwest Florida to help boost rural learning and workforce systems.

CivicLab, a national nonprofit promoting civic collaboration, announced today five rural partnerships will get to divvy up a $750,000 grant to help facilitate training, provide technical assistance and direct financial support to benefit low-income learners, including adults entering or reentering workforce training programs.

Tessa LeSage, director of the FutureMakers Coalition, which plans to use the grant funds to improve education outcomes in Hendry County.

"We're very excited," LeSage remarked. "We're at the very beginning stages of this. Nothing like this has really been done in Hendry before, so we're happy to have such amazing partners including Florida Gulf Coast University, The Joseph Project, the Hendry County EDC (Economic Development Council)."

LeSage's coalition includes more than 300 different stakeholders, including people from the business and education community coming together to help solve the complete challenges in workforce and education in rural counties. Other states receiving grants include Texas, Indiana, New Mexico and California.

Dakota Pawlicki, director of Talent Hubs for CivicLab, said the application process for the grant was very competitive. However, they felt the FutureMakers Coalition demonstrated they had the relationships, capacity and capability to make real change.

"They have a great opportunity to work with their local school system," Pawlicki explained. "Their superintendent is on board and there to make sure that people have the kind of education skills they need, particularly as new business start coming into southwest Florida."

With funding support from Ascendium Education Group, partnerships will now work together to accomplish a system- and program-level plan to improve education and workforce outcomes for their residents, including helping with job placements, credential completion and social mobility. Each partnership will receive support during a two-year cycle of the initiative.


The report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that an estimated 3% to 14% of all land species may face a high risk of extinction at 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Report: BBB Would Put U.S. Carbon Emissions-Reduction Goals Within Reach

Ahead of tonight's State of the Union address and on the heels of a new United Nations' climate change report, a new analysis found clean-energy …

Social Issues

Colorado's Clean-Energy Goals Hinge on Skilled Workforce

This story was produced with original reporting from Ramona Schindelheim for WorkingNationBroadcast version by Eric Galatas for Colorado News Connecti…

Environment

IN Advocates Push for New Protections for 'Vulnerable Road Users'

Cyclists in Indiana are pushing for new protections on the road, and are urging lawmakers to pass a bill which would ensure drivers who injure or …

Missouri has been taking up to 70 days to process Medicaid applications, despite the federal requirement that they be processed within 45 days. (niyazz/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Groups Push Back Against Attempt to Repeal Medicaid Expansion

Groups advocating for health-care access for all Missourians urged the state Senate to reject a proposed constitutional amendment to undermine Medicai…

Social Issues

Baltimore Co. Ordered to Resubmit Redistricting Plan In Compliance With VRA

A federal judge has ordered the Baltimore County Council to scrap its redistricting plan after a lawsuit brought by Black residents and civil-rights g…

Ending Nebraska's lifetime ban on food assistance for people convicted of drug felonies is projected to result in 23 fewer individuals recidivating, saving upwards of $1 million for taxpayers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bill to End Lifetime Ban on Food Assistance Before Nebraska Lawmakers

Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill to end a lifetime ban on federal food assistance for people convicted of federal drug felonies. Proponents …

Social Issues

Texans Head to Polls in First Primary of 2022

Texans of both political parties go to the polls today for the first primary election of the year. In a closely watched congressional race in south …

Health and Wellness

TX Patients Find Creative Ways to Get Abortion Pills Online

This story was produced with original reporting from Carrie N. Baker for Ms. MagazineBroadcast version by Lily Böhlke for Texas News Service/…

 

