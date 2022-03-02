Stop the Stopgap: Groups say Ohioans Deserve More Certainty, Dignity

Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups say it's time for Congress to stop "stopgap" funding.



Out of nearly 200 federal programs tracked by the Coalition on Human Needs between fiscal years 2010 and 2021, nearly two-thirds have not kept pace with inflation. Without an updated omnibus spending bill, said Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, there isn't enough assistance to meet the need. For example, she explained, monthly WIC benefits for fresh produce for children would decrease from $24 to $9.



"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like," she said, "and we want public policy that provides them with more certainty, more dignity, so that they'll be able to meet the needs of themselves and their kids."



Eleven percent of Ohio adults with children report sometimes not having enough to eat in the past week, and nutrition funding for the elderly has dropped nearly 5% in the past decade.



When it comes to assistance for housing, child care, mental health, nutrition and other programs, Novotny said, there isn't enough to go around.



"In addition to these programs being funded at inadequate levels," she said, "it also creates a lot of uncertainty for providers, for states, for localities, for nonprofits like ours and many others that interact with these programs and services, and help deliver them to people in need."



With rising prices, Novotny said foodbanks and food pantries have to raise more funds than ever to keep shelves stocked.



"Not only because of the supply chain issues and different pressure on household budgets, and larger macroeconomics," she said, "but also because we're not even accounting for basic inflation adjustments."



More than 350 organizations have signed a letter to Congress asking that a full-year Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill be passed.



Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill to end a lifetime ban on federal food assistance for people convicted of federal drug felonies.



Proponents say Legislative Bill 121 would help Nebraska move past 1990s-era laws passed during the so-called war on drugs, which led to mass incarceration across the U.S.



Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy for the group RISE, said the ban on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the program formerly known as food stamps, benefits no one.



"It does nothing but put another barrier up, invisible handcuffs if you will, for individuals who have already completed their sentence," Harris asserted. "So why are we now putting another sanction on them, when they did what the court told them to do?"



Federal law imposes a lifetime ban on SNAP benefits for people convicted of drug felonies, but states can opt out. Nebraska allows some exemptions, depending on criminal history and the completion of substance-abuse programs. A full ban remains for anyone who served time for felony drug distribution.



Sen. Megan Hunt, D-Omaha, who has made the measure a priority, said Nebraskans leaving prison need to be able to meet their basic needs to successfully reintegrate into their communities. She pointed out food assistance is not only important for the individual who qualifies.



"We're also talking about, typically, children in the household. This is another safeguard that we can have to prevent many children who live in deep poverty from losing access to SNAP benefits. And poverty and food insecurity comes at a considerable cost to the state, as well."



When people cannot access food, Harris explained they are more likely to revert to criminal activities to support themselves. It costs $46,000 per year to keep someone behind bars. Harris contended the bill would save taxpayers money by reducing the number of people reentering prison, and provide relief for facilities currently operating at 146% of capacity.



"Which helps alleviate that overcrowding situation," Harris stressed. "If we can get people out, help them with their basic necessities, get them on the right path, they are less likely to go back into our correctional system."



