Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2022
Play

President Joe Biden addresses nation on economy and Ukraine; Biden's SCOTUS nominee gets another nod; groups in WI call for more action into a Senator's alleged unethical behavior; and Maine looks to create more clean energy jobs.

2022Talks - March 2, 2022
Play

President Biden gives his first State of the Union address; Congress debates a measure to support veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; a Wisconsin election probe pushes to decertify election results.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Social Issues  |  Hunger/Food/Nutrition    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Stop the Stopgap: Groups say Ohioans Deserve More Certainty, Dignity

Play

Wednesday, March 2, 2022   

Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups say it's time for Congress to stop "stopgap" funding.

Out of nearly 200 federal programs tracked by the Coalition on Human Needs between fiscal years 2010 and 2021, nearly two-thirds have not kept pace with inflation. Without an updated omnibus spending bill, said Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, there isn't enough assistance to meet the need. For example, she explained, monthly WIC benefits for fresh produce for children would decrease from $24 to $9.

"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like," she said, "and we want public policy that provides them with more certainty, more dignity, so that they'll be able to meet the needs of themselves and their kids."

Eleven percent of Ohio adults with children report sometimes not having enough to eat in the past week, and nutrition funding for the elderly has dropped nearly 5% in the past decade.

When it comes to assistance for housing, child care, mental health, nutrition and other programs, Novotny said, there isn't enough to go around.

"In addition to these programs being funded at inadequate levels," she said, "it also creates a lot of uncertainty for providers, for states, for localities, for nonprofits like ours and many others that interact with these programs and services, and help deliver them to people in need."

With rising prices, Novotny said foodbanks and food pantries have to raise more funds than ever to keep shelves stocked.

"Not only because of the supply chain issues and different pressure on household budgets, and larger macroeconomics," she said, "but also because we're not even accounting for basic inflation adjustments."

More than 350 organizations have signed a letter to Congress asking that a full-year Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill be passed.


get more stories like this via email
Environmental groups are circulating a petition asking elected officials to oppose a mining exploration project at Conglomerate Mesa near the town of Lone Pine, Calif. (Brian Ferwerd/BLM)

Environment

Groups Fight Proposed Mining Exploration Near Death Valley

Local environmental groups are voicing their concerns about a proposed mining exploration project about two miles west of California's Death Valley…

Social Issues

Study: Gender-Affirming Care Decreases Depression for Trans Youth

Depression and thoughts of suicide are higher among transgender youth. But studies show that gender-affirming care improves their mental health…

Health and Wellness

Weaving Personal Stories into IA Mental-Health Policy Debates

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; …

In a new survey, Arkansas Medicaid applicants said they've experienced such issues as no one answering the phone or calls being dropped, trouble navigating the website, and long wait times for support. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Report: Arkansans Face Barriers to Medicaid Enrollment

Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and …

Social Issues

Groups Push for Greater Accountability for WI Senator

Members of social-justice organizations gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to allegations of uneth…

Candidate Joe Biden won Wisconsin's presidential election in November 2020 by a margin of more than 20,000 votes, which was reaffirmed by partial recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Special Counsel: WI Partisan Election Review Not Over Yet

The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election r…

Health and Wellness

Poll: Voters Favor Candidates Who Support Medical Aid in Dying

As Connecticut considers legalizing medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, a new poll reveals voters are more likely to back …

Social Issues

Report Recommends Slew of Climate, Labor Policies for Maine

A new report outlines steps Maine could take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and pollution, create new jobs and build more equitable and resilient …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021