Stop the Stopgap: Groups say Ohioans Deserve More Certainty, Dignity

Federal programs that help struggling Ohioans are running on a temporary spending bill that expires in 10 days, on March 11, and hundreds of groups say it's time for Congress to stop "stopgap" funding.
Out of nearly 200 federal programs tracked by the Coalition on Human Needs between fiscal years 2010 and 2021, nearly two-thirds have not kept pace with inflation. Without an updated omnibus spending bill, said Joree Novotny, director of external affairs for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks, there isn't enough assistance to meet the need. For example, she explained, monthly WIC benefits for fresh produce for children would decrease from $24 to $9.
"People struggling with food insecurity are really uncertain about what the future looks like," she said, "and we want public policy that provides them with more certainty, more dignity, so that they'll be able to meet the needs of themselves and their kids."
Eleven percent of Ohio adults with children report sometimes not having enough to eat in the past week, and nutrition funding for the elderly has dropped nearly 5% in the past decade.
When it comes to assistance for housing, child care, mental health, nutrition and other programs, Novotny said, there isn't enough to go around.
"In addition to these programs being funded at inadequate levels," she said, "it also creates a lot of uncertainty for providers, for states, for localities, for nonprofits like ours and many others that interact with these programs and services, and help deliver them to people in need."
With rising prices, Novotny said foodbanks and food pantries have to raise more funds than ever to keep shelves stocked.
"Not only because of the supply chain issues and different pressure on household budgets, and larger macroeconomics," she said, "but also because we're not even accounting for basic inflation adjustments."
More than 350 organizations have signed a letter to Congress asking that a full-year Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bill be passed.
Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill to end a lifetime ban on federal food assistance for people convicted of federal drug felonies.
Proponents say Legislative Bill 121 would help Nebraska move past 1990s-era laws passed during the so-called war on drugs, which led to mass incarceration across the U.S.
Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy for the group RISE, said the ban on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, the program formerly known as food stamps, benefits no one.
"It does nothing but put another barrier up, invisible handcuffs if you will, for individuals who have already completed their sentence," Harris asserted. "So why are we now putting another sanction on them, when they did what the court told them to do?"
Federal law imposes a lifetime ban on SNAP benefits for people convicted of drug felonies, but states can opt out. Nebraska allows some exemptions, depending on criminal history and the completion of substance-abuse programs. A full ban remains for anyone who served time for felony drug distribution.
Sen. Megan Hunt, D-Omaha, who has made the measure a priority, said Nebraskans leaving prison need to be able to meet their basic needs to successfully reintegrate into their communities. She pointed out food assistance is not only important for the individual who qualifies.
"We're also talking about, typically, children in the household. This is another safeguard that we can have to prevent many children who live in deep poverty from losing access to SNAP benefits. And poverty and food insecurity comes at a considerable cost to the state, as well."
When people cannot access food, Harris explained they are more likely to revert to criminal activities to support themselves. It costs $46,000 per year to keep someone behind bars. Harris contended the bill would save taxpayers money by reducing the number of people reentering prison, and provide relief for facilities currently operating at 146% of capacity.
"Which helps alleviate that overcrowding situation," Harris stressed. "If we can get people out, help them with their basic necessities, get them on the right path, they are less likely to go back into our correctional system."
Advocates warn that low-income families may have to cut back on fruits and vegetables starting in April - if Congress allows part of their food benefits to expire.
President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan bumped up the amount families get to buy fruits and vegetables as part of the Women Infants and Children program, called WIC.
Shannon Whaley - director or research and evaluation for Public Health Foundation Enterprises WIC program, a part of Heluna Health in LA - said unless Congress extends that bump by March 11, benefits go back to $9 a month for kids younger than five.
"For a child to intake all their monthly vegetables, 5 fruits and vegetables a day, a child would need $48 a month," said Whaley. "What the cash-value benefit bump has done is enable the WIC program to provide half of those fruits and vegetables, so $24 a month."
In California, almost a million low-income pregnant women, mothers of newborns and children younger than five depend on WIC.
Brian Dittmeier - senior director of public policy for the National WIC Association - said the benefit helps families afford healthy food, and boosts farmers and retailers in the process.
"Access to healthy foods in early childhood can shape lifelong taste preferences and build healthier diets in the long run," said Dittmeier.
UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Professor of Community Health Sciences May Wang is an expert on WIC. She said in the past, adding more vegetables to the program produced measurable results.
"When WIC had that change in the food package in 2009," said Wang, "we saw a decrease in childhood obesity in the 3- to 5-year-olds."
Kiran Saluja - the executive director for the PHFE WIC Program in LA - said Congress should extend the benefit until September and then make the new rates permanent.
"When Congress goes in," said Saluja, "whether they do an omnibus bill which would take us through September or they do a continuing resolution through September, we want to make sure that this fruit and vegetable benefit continues to stay."
Children's advocates are sounding the alarm about the expiration of a program they say has been key to keeping low-income children fed during the pandemic.
Child nutrition waivers were created by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of March 2020, which gave the U.S. Department of Agriculture the power to approve more than two dozen provisions allowing state and local organizations flexibility to run free meal programs during COVID-19.
Patty Barker, No Kid Hungry campaign director for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, said the waivers are vital to the ongoing pandemic recovery.
"We already had a drop-off on meal participation during the pandemic because of the way kids were attending school, many of them virtually," Barker observed. "The struggle will continue to reach those kids if suddenly there's just a change, 'Oh, well, let's just drop off from pandemic to back to normal.' "
About 65% of Arkansas children qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, according to recent data. The waivers are set to expire June 30. Waiver provisions include universal free meals for students and permitting parents to pick up food from school- and community-based sites to bring home to their children.
Crystal FitzSimons, director of school and out-of-school programs for the Food Research and Action Center, said if the waivers end June 30, it would dramatically impact the free Summer Food Service Program many families rely on when school is not in session.
"The grab-and-go meals would disappear," FitzSimons pointed out. "The availability of it in communities of Arkansas, the sponsors would have a more difficult time operating the program, so we'd see sites have to close. Summer food sponsors would have to completely change how they operate their program."
The Keeping School Meals Flexible Act, bipartisan legislation introduced in the House this month, would extend the waivers.
FitzSimons noted the hope is Congress will extend the waivers through the next federal funding bill, which must be passed by March 11.