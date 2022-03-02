Wednesday, March 2, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 2, 2022
Play

President Joe Biden addresses nation on economy and Ukraine; Biden's SCOTUS nominee gets another nod; groups in WI call for more action into a Senator's alleged unethical behavior; and Maine looks to create more clean energy jobs.

2022Talks - March 2, 2022
Play

President Biden gives his first State of the Union address; Congress debates a measure to support veterans exposed to toxic chemicals; a Wisconsin election probe pushes to decertify election results.

The Yonder Report - February 24, 2022
Play

COVID-19 infections drop in rural America while intrepid healthcare workers keep on caring for the sick; diversity on the upswing despite overall rural population decline; a new data tool to identify what exactly makes a rural-serving institution; and Americans are warned not to leave money on the table this tax season.

Environment  |  Public Lands/Wilderness
Groups Fight Proposed Mining Exploration Near Death Valley

Play

Wednesday, March 2, 2022   

Local environmental groups are voicing their concerns about a proposed mining exploration project about two miles west of California's Death Valley.

The company Mojave Precious Metals wants to drill more than 100 holes to look for gold at Conglomerate Mesa, and to revive some roads in what is now considered a roadless landscape.

Kayla Browne, desert-lands organizer for the group Friends of the Inyo, said the area is important to migrating mule deer and is prime habitat for the Townsend's western big-eared bat and the Inyo rock daisy.

"This particular daisy is only found in the southern Inyo Mountains," she said, "and specifically Conglomerate Mesa and Cerro Gordo."

The Bureau of Land Management soon will release an environmental analysis. The agency previously allowed helicopter-based drilling and now will decide whether to permit more of the same. On its website, Mojave Precious Metals said it would comply with "regulations that require projects to avoid unnecessary and undue environmental degradation."

Browne acknowledged that the BLM has to take into consideration an 1872 mining law that allows prospecting on public lands and allows companies to stake claims.

"There are a lot of environmental groups that are trying to get that law changed," she said, "because in 1872, mining was very different than what it is today. They weren't industrial-scale, heavy machinery, large open-pit like they are now."

The lands are part of the traditional homeland of the Timbisha-Shoshone and the Paiute-Shoshone Native American tribes. In a statement, the tribes said they're disappointed in the way the prior drilling was carried out, and vow to oppose any future development.

Disclosure: Friends of the Inyo contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


A recent study found as many as three-quarters of trans youths are depressed, but gender-affirming care has been proven to reduce that number. (pikselstock/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Study: Gender-Affirming Care Decreases Depression for Trans Youth

Depression and thoughts of suicide are higher among transgender youth. But studies show that gender-affirming care improves their mental health…

Health and Wellness

Weaving Personal Stories into IA Mental-Health Policy Debates

Iowa is considering proposals to address access issues for people seeking mental-health care. And it isn't just lobbyists meeting with lawmakers; …

Health and Wellness

Report: Arkansans Face Barriers to Medicaid Enrollment

Some Arkansans who are eligible for Medicaid have trouble applying for it, according to a new report. Community advocates want administrators and …

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has previously opposed other measures to alter the U.S. Tax Code, including the expanded Child Tax Credit, which he referred to as "economic or social engineering" in a tweet last year. (Jonah Chester)

Social Issues

Groups Push for Greater Accountability for WI Senator

Members of social-justice organizations gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to allegations of uneth…

Social Issues

Special Counsel: WI Partisan Election Review Not Over Yet

The leader of a partisan probe into Wisconsin's November 2020 election says lawmakers should consider decertifying the state's presidential election r…

Connecticut's Senate Bill 88 would allow patients diagnosed with a terminal illness and less than six months to live the option of medical aid in dying. They would first need to be diagnosed by two different doctors who could speak to their mental capacity to make the decision. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Poll: Voters Favor Candidates Who Support Medical Aid in Dying

As Connecticut considers legalizing medical aid in dying for people with terminal illnesses, a new poll reveals voters are more likely to back …

Social Issues

Report Recommends Slew of Climate, Labor Policies for Maine

A new report outlines steps Maine could take to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and pollution, create new jobs and build more equitable and resilient …

Social Issues

Bill Would Restore Rights for West Virginians on Probation, Parole

West Virginians with past felonies who are on probation and parole currently are barred from voting, but new legislation aims to change that…

 

