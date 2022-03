Groups Fight Proposed Mining Exploration Near Death Valley

Landowners in Colorado could play a major role in President Joe Biden's efforts to conserve 30% of the nation's undeveloped lands by 2030, and make money at the same time.



Jay Fetcher's family has been ranching cattle since 1994. He said when his family looked into the idea of a conservation easement for their property near Steamboat Springs, his father was immediately sold.



He did not want to see the land developed for the service industry; he wanted it to remain land that produced food.



"Because here is property that could be developed into condominiums, golf courses," said Fetcher. "But we as a family had a passion for keeping it forever as 2,000 acres of undeveloped land."



The family's decision to conserve the land for ranching caught on, and led to Fetcher founding the Colorado Cattlemen's Agricultural Land Trust.



The America the Beautiful project is challenging local communities to find the best ways to conserve, connect and restore lands, waters and wildlife that local economies depend on.



Conservation efforts also are seen as critical for protecting clean-water supplies, especially during times of severe drought. Melissa Daruna, executive director of the group Keep it Colorado, said some strategies already under way could provide a path for communities across the West.



She pointed to local stakeholders on the Eastern Plains outside Pueblo who are taking the lead to reckon with current and future impacts of a warming climate.



"And so what are the opportunities to work collectively across the community and conserve the most valuable landscapes?" asked Daruna. "Making sure that we don't have a situation where the local agricultural economy collapses or falls apart because the water resources are gone."



Roughly 60% of all land in Colorado is privately owned, and owners who opt for easements could see big payouts given rising land values across the state.



In 2008, lawmakers allowed the donated value of the land set aside for conservation to be considered a state tax credit which can be resold to Colorado taxpayers with outstanding tax burdens.



"So all of a sudden, I do an easement, I can sell the value of that easement to a Colorado taxpayer," said Fetcher. "And I get a check in my pocket. You know, we're not going to develop the land anyway, but all of a sudden I get paid for not doing it."









Native American tribes manage millions of acres of wildlife habitat but face inequities in securing conservation funds. A bill in Congress would provide a boost in carrying out projects.



The Tribal Wildlife Corridors Act would set aside $50 million each year for a grant program. Bill sponsors say it would ensure Tribal Nations have the resources to implement and maintain corridors for various species.



Shailyn Miller - wildlife connectivity coordinator with the Native American Fish and Wildlife Society - said roads and other development interfere with wildlife migration, and tribes often don't have funds to shield lands from these disruptions.



"Tribes are severely underfunded and at a huge disadvantage due to extremely limited resources," said Miller, "especially when compared to state or federal wildlife agencies."



The plan also calls for coordination among federal and state agencies with respect to property rights of tribes. It's unclear yet if the proposal faces any opposition.



It was introduced back in August and last week the National Wildlife Federation sent a letter to Congress urging lawmakers to support the bill. The South Dakota chapter is among those joining calls for its passage.



Chris Hesla is the executive director of the South Dakota Wildlife Federation. He said he sees this as a vital initiative as the state continues to see wetlands dry up.



"It's just important that there's a tool out there for the tribes to be able to enter into these agreements and work projects on their land," said Hesla.



He suggested it could aid existing projects like one that's been developing on the Lower Brule Indian Reservation.



In recent years, conservationists have been trying to boost the population of a threatened species known as the black-footed ferret. Project leaders say it's been difficult to compete for grants through other federal programs.







