Thursday, March 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 10, 2022
Play

NY may approve funding for electrified buildings; VA House of Delegates may face another election if last year's results get thrown out; and today is National Women and Girls HIV AIDS Awareness Day.

2022Talks - March 10, 2022
Play

U.S. rejects Poland's plan to transfer fighter jets; Congress proposes sending Ukraine $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid; and Biden administration may extend freeze on student loan payments.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Ensuring Voter Access Within NE's New District Lines

Play

Thursday, March 10, 2022   

Nebraska voters may be casting ballots at unfamiliar polling sites for the upcoming midterm elections after the Nebraska Legislature established new district maps, which have recently come under scrutiny.

Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska, said politicians worked to ensure rural areas maintained seats that could have gone to urban areas seeing the greatest population growth, according to the 2020 census.

"And the way that was accomplished was by spreading out those rural districts, and putting fewer voters in those districts," Geis explained. "And then packing as many urban voters together as they could get away with."

The majority of Nebraska's communities of color reside in the state's urban centers. Recent independent analysis by two Nebraska mathematics professors found several flaws in the final maps.

Of the 15 overpopulated districts, 13 were in Lincoln or Omaha. Geis noted the variance in population distribution was kept under 5%, the legal limit.

Common Cause and other groups will be working to ensure Nebraskans voting in new districts for the first time can cast ballots. Geis added volunteers will be on-site on Election Day to make sure people are in the right polling place.

"And I think a big part of this year will be helping direct people who may have showed up at the wrong place," Geis stressed, "Assuming 'this is where I always voted,' only to find out that it shifted because those lines have shifted."

Geis pointed out his group and others also will continue efforts to create an independent commission to draw the once-a-decade maps after the next census. Under the current system, politicians who stand to benefit directly from how districts are drawn essentially create maps behind closed doors.

"With a citizen's commission, there would be more direct engagement with people," Geis emphasized. "And just that additional level of accountability to what people in communities want, versus what politicians want their districts to look like."


get more stories like this via email
According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, arrests continue to decline in Florida and are down 51% in the last five years. (ottawagraphics/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Will DeSantis Veto FL Juvenile-Expungement Bill?

When it comes to second chances, a bill related to expunging juvenile arrest records is back before the governor for a second chance at becoming law…

Environment

New Camera Study Tracks Wildlife Migration to Reduce Collisions Along I-395

A new study aims to reduce wildlife collisions in one of the biggest hotspots for them - Highway 395 from Reno, Nevada, through Tahoe up to …

Health and Wellness

Evaluating College Campuses on Suicide-Prevention Resources

The academic year is winding down for college students, and in South Dakota, some might notice a more responsive campus in terms of suicide …

Fifty-nine percent of Black domestic-violence survivors surveyed said they avoided calling the police out of fear of further violence from their abuser. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Marginalized Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of …

Environment

Coalition: Building Electrification Policies Key in NY Budget

The New York Legislature will approve Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget by April 1. Environmental advocates are pushing for the fiscal plan to include …

In the United States, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate-partner physical violence. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

New Grants Part of Evolution of Domestic-Violence Work in MN

As Women's History Month takes shape, some Minnesota groups are getting added support to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The state …

Social Issues

Faith Groups Work to Reduce Stigma Around HIV Testing

Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and one in nine women with HIV are unaware they have it. Faith leaders in North Carolina …

Social Issues

"You Matter:" Messages of Support Follow Passage of 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021