Marginalized Survivors Report Bias When Seeking Help in Ohio

A new survey reveals instances of bias in the ways police, courts and social services respond to domestic-violence survivors in Ohio in times of crisis.
According to the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, victims from marginalized communities - women of color, immigrants, LGBTQ+ and hearing-impaired - were more likely to report difficulty in getting help, and to feel their concerns weren't taken seriously.
And among the roughly one in three who said they were not likely to call the police again, there were varying reasons. Emily Kulow - director of Housing and Meaningful Access with the network - explained that for white survivors, the primary concern was the stigma.
"Whereas African American and Black survivors and other survivors of color said that overwhelmingly their concern was their actual physical safety from the police," said Kulow, "if the police were called, and then the safety of also their abusive partner."
More than one-third of those who said they were fearful to call the police in the future said it was because they were worried their children would be removed from the home.
Women of color were more likely to have child protective services involvement than white women, and LGBTQ+ parents were the group threatened most often with their children being taken away.
Kulow added that another significant finding is that difficulty accessing interpreters with police, courts and social-service providers was common among hearing-impaired survivors.
"Then sometimes even survivors who were deaf and hard of hearing were not interviewed," said Kulow. "Police officers would interview their abusive partner and not them, and in some instances they would have the abuser translate for them, which of course would be very problematic."
Kulow said the network is sharing the results with those involved in Ohio's domestic-violence response system to better understand and improve safety for marginalized survivors and their children.
"At the end of the day," said Kulow, "we want survivors to feel comfortable in accessing these systems and feel that justice has been served and that it's equitable. And that they're receiving the same support and the same help as anybody else."
Overall, regardless of race, two thirds of the survivors said they were satisfied with their experiences with law enforcement, prosecutors, courts and social services.
As Women's History Month takes shape, some Minnesota groups are getting added support to assist survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
The state has seen pioneering work in the field before, and the new funding helps others carve out their own approaches. In the early 1980s, the Duluth area began to receive global recognition for a comprehensive approach to responding to domestic violence.
The lasting effects of the model still are debated, and it is not the only effort seeking to address gaps.
Thi Synavone, director of organizational and staff development for the nonprofit Standpoint, which focuses on providing free legal guidance by phone to survivors across the state, said there often are barriers in this area.
"A lot of time, seeking legal advice costs money," Synavone explained. "As victims of domestic violence, financial resources is one of the main reasons that people aren't able to leave their abusers."
And while legal-aid groups exist, there is an intake process to go through. Standpoint is getting an additional $20,000 dollars to carry out this work under a new grant from the Mardag Foundation, an affiliate of the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation.
Standpoint pointed out during the pandemic, it has seen demand for services rise. In the last fiscal year, it served 511 survivors. For the first quarter this year, the number rose to 828. Synavone acknowledged some of it might be due to other programs being stretched thin.
She added they are ready to assist, including emerging programs under Standpoint such as housing assistance.
"Housing assistance for survivors has also been an area that victims have identified as being a huge reason why they're not able to leave their abuser," Synavone emphasized.
Another grant is going to Anna Marie's Alliance, which operates in the St. Cloud area.
Charles Hempeck, executive director of the Alliance, said in recent years, they have focused more on a trauma-informed approach.
"We continue to try to understand people's past trauma and how that might impact what their needs might be, as well as other things that are going on currently," Hempeck stressed. "Because some women have sex trafficking in their background."
As for the Duluth model, it includes a coordinated community response, while addressing the role misogyny plays in domestic-violence cases. While still widely used, some researchers question whether it is the best approach.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and state public health officials said it is important to recognize the warning signs and risk factors of exploitation.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are more than 25 types of human trafficking spanning numerous industries, from sex trafficking within escort services to the labor trafficking of farmworkers.
Tobi Adeyeye Amosun, assistant commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, Division of Family Health and Wellness, said the economic and social distress caused by the pandemic has exacerbated risks and vulnerability.
"From a statistics standpoint, through mid-December 2021, Tennessee had received 1,185 tips for human-trafficking concerns," Amosun reported.
She pointed out those numbers are up from 2020. To report a possible case of human trafficking or suspect someone may need help, call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-558-6484 or text "BEFREE" to 233722.
Amosun noted increased computer time from online school and staying at home has increased the online exploitation of children.
"Tweens in particular get lured into unsavory situations through multiplayer gaming," Amosun asserted. "That's one thing that parents need to be aware of, just constantly checking in with your kids for their social media and internet exposure."
She added red flags for human trafficking include lack of identifying documents such as a drivers' license, excessively long or unusual work hours, and signs of fear, paranoia and depression. She emphasized the pandemic-driven recession has put more individuals in dangerous situations.
"They believe that there's been an increase in forced and coercive labor for some people who can't afford food and rent," Amosun stated.
She stressed staffing shortages in law enforcement and social services have decreased the capacity of state agencies to respond, investigate and prosecute these cases. Last month, the Biden administration released an updated National Plan to Combat Human Trafficking.
Modern-day slavery exists in the form of human trafficking, and Ohio is among the top states with high rates of the crime.
Traffickers use force or fraud to compel both children and adults to provide commercial labor or sexual services.
Rosa Beltré, president and CEO of the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence, explained five major highways with easy access to Canada and the Midwest position Ohio as a hub for human trafficking. She noted the state is also vulnerable because it has both large urban centers and rural areas, as well as a large immigrant population.
"It does happen in our backyard," Beltré emphasized. "We can all help by being in-tune, looking at the signs of physical abuse, of fear. They can also only be empathetic, and just being intentional about being catalysts of change."
Beltré works with the Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, a collaboration of 14 state agencies working to prevent exploitation, support survivors and ensure offenders are brought to justice.
Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, and Beltré encouraged Ohioans to wear blue to support the cause.
According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, in 2020 there were 148 total potential victims of sex trafficking and 94 potential traffickers. Beltré stressed it is a myth all cases involve kidnapping or physical force, since many offenders use psychological manipulation to trick or groom the victim.
"It is not always the white van that is circling around the neighborhood that is abducting people from their homes," Beltré pointed out. "Sometimes we are so focused on the wrong things that we miss the things that are real and are occurring."
Human trafficking is not only prominent among women and young girls, but there is evidence LGBTQ+ individuals and people of color are more likely to be targeted.
Beltré added bystander intervention is important, and encouraged people to report suspected human trafficking by texting 233733 or by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
