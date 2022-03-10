Faith Groups Work to Reduce Stigma Around HIV Testing

Today is National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, and one in nine women with HIV are unaware they have it.
Faith leaders in North Carolina are working to reduce stigma around HIV prevention and testing, especially among Black and Hispanic women.
According to 2018 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women make up 58% of diagnoses of HIV infection among women.
Associate Director for Partners in Health and Wholeness at the North Carolina Council of Churches Elizabeth Brewington said faith groups can help communities talk about the issue and provide resources for individuals to take steps toward prevention and treatment.
"We have seen from recent data that the majority of new HIV cases have been in the South," said Brewington. "And we know that, that church is really kind of a place to talk about a lot of different issues."
She added the pandemic has further reduced opportunities to get tested and raise awareness. One study published in the Lancet found HIV testing dropped by 68% to 97% during each state's stay-at-home order period in early 2020.
Brewington said residents can take the Council's online survey to help address concerns and get a sense of how knowledgeable communities are about HIV and programs and resources available in the state.
She added that faith groups can play a lead role in reducing stigma and bias.
"We had a health lead talk about how she took a group of young adults from her church to go get tested for HIV," said Brewington, "and all of them were so nervous that she she just stepped up and got tested anyway to de-stigmatize it for all the young people who were nervous."
According to state data, In 2020, more than one thousand new HIV diagnoses were reported among adult and adolescents, and more than 34,000 people in the state live with the disease.
Wyoming is known for many "firsts" in women's history.
It was the first state to allow women the right to vote. Wyoming also boasts the nation's first female justice of the peace, jury member, bailiff and governor.
Mary Humstone, board member of the Alliance for Historic Wyoming, said while each is a noteworthy achievement, focusing only on them neglects other important women who contributed in large and small ways to the state's development.
"We don't talk about the other women who homesteaded," said Humstone, "who started hospitals, who started schools and libraries, who brought their families to Wyoming and created communities."
Humstone's group is working to put a spotlight on sites that stand as testaments to the contributions made by Wyoming women.
Currently, only one of the 28 state-owned historic sites in Wyoming celebrates a woman. And just 16 of Wyoming's more than 550 listings in the National Register of Historic Places mentions a woman as significant in their history.
Humstone pointed to the George Ferris Mansion in Rawlins, known for its historic Queen Anne style architecture, as one example.
George Ferris commissioned the construction - but when he died soon after, it was his wife Julia, that ensured its completion. Julia was a Rawlins National Bank board member, and was responsible for building the Ferris Hotel, which she ran for the rest of her life.
"It should be called the Julia Ferris Mansion," said Humstone. "But throughout the history of preservation, we have tended to name properties after men. You have to really dig for the story of the woman associated with them."
Other frequently overlooked women include Elinore Pruitt Stewart, a single woman homesteader in Sweetwater County; Elizabeth Dickson, a nurse who founded Douglas Hospital; and the women of the Lusk Reading Club who secured funds for the Niobrara County Library.
Humstone said women also played an oversized role in Wyoming's nominations for the National Register.
"I was amazed that almost all of them were written by women," said Humstone. "And a lot of these women were not professionals, they were just members of the community who cared enough about a place to do this research, and nominate the properties."
Whether you're hunkered down at home or out on the job today, Ohioans are urged to wear red. The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Day is in its 18th year, drawing attention to the fact cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, ahead of cancer and other diseases.
Brianne Ballard, senior director of communications and marketing for the American Heart Association in Columbus, said you're never too young to be thinking about heart health.
"Heart attacks are on the rise in younger and younger women," Ballard reported. "It's actually the number one killer of women over the age of 20. You know, there's a misconception that it's an old person's disease or an old man's disease, and the research shows us it's just not the case."
She added there are seven key health factors tied to improving cardiovascular health: not smoking, healthy diet and weight, physical activity, as well as controlling cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.
Reducing stress also is beneficial, as it connects to increased blood pressure.
Ballard pointed out women tend to put the health and needs of others above themselves.
"Women are busy. Women are the caretakers for just about everyone in their life," Ballard observed. "They may be juggling a career, they might be juggling a family. We need them to get to the doctor just like they would make sure that their spouse or their kiddo or their parent got to the doctor."
Ballard noted another issue is, for decades, a certain extent of research focused primarily on men.
"We need to do better," Ballard asserted. "We need to get more women enrolled in our research and in our clinical trials. And when we do that, it changes the information we can provide and our guidelines that can be provided to the physicians to better treat women specifically."
Ballard emphasized heart-attack warning signs can be different for women than for men, including extreme fatigue, nausea and pain in the jaw and back. Heart disease claims the life of one in three women.
Many backers of the bipartisan infrastructure package hail the number of jobs it's supposed to create - an average of 1.5 million jobs annually for 10 years. Advocates for equal pay say as those jobs roll out, it's important to make sure women and people of color get access to them.
Wendy Chun-Hoon, director of the Women's Bureau at the U.S. Department of Labor, said women and especially women of color often are often in the lowest-paid jobs - although they're some of the most important, like child care and elder care.
"We have to address raising both wages in these underpaid jobs, undervalued jobs, because of long-held structural racism and sexism in our country," said Chun-Hoon. "And we have to increase the number of women who are in some of these higher-paying jobs."
Fewer than 4% of specialized jobs in construction and extraction fields are filled by women. Chun-Hoon noted the Women's Bureau has a grants program, called "Women in Apprenticeship and Non-Traditional Occupations," to expand women's pathways to these careers.
Sasha Goodfriend - executive director of the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Organization for Women - noted the Commonwealth's equal-pay law means employers cannot request information about a person's past salary before making an offer, and they cannot retaliate against workers for discussing their pay.
She urged workers to have those conversations.
"Before this law, you could be fired for sharing what your salary was," said Goodfriend. "And so, I know it's uncomfortable, because we've been taught that it's not something we're supposed to talk about."
Celia J. Blue, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition, said it's also important to be educated about your industry.
"There's so many tools out there today, that you could easily find out what is your industry, what's the average pay, what's the range?" said Blue. "Arm yourself with [that], going into any job, or even if you're already in the job."