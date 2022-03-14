Monday, March 14, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 14, 2022
Play

The Russian invasion of Ukraine puts added stress on Americans, one in five election workers plans to quit before the next presidential election, and Sunshine Week highlights government transparency.

2022Talks - March 14, 2022
Play

Pressure on Russia builds as missiles hit a western Ukraine training facility, former president Trump rallies in South Carolina, and Texas governor candidate Beto O'Rourke reverses his stance on critical race theory.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Civil Rights    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

IN Group: Redistricting has Long-Term Impact on BIPOC Voters

Play

Monday, March 14, 2022   

It is Sunshine Week, an annual observation of the need for government transparency.

In Indiana, voting-rights groups said transparency was needed in the state's redistricting process, which they claim largely disregarded public input. Redistricting wrapped up last October, but civic-engagement groups argued the new maps will have adverse impacts on communities of color for years to come.

Jalyn Radziminski, founder of the group Count US IN, said many public hearings were either held weekdays during working hours, or were largely inaccessible to working-class and BIPOC voters.

"A lot of the hearings were done before the census was released," Radziminski pointed out. "It would be very difficult even for the community to have time to process and give input, because it was just done so fast without the adequate information."

Republicans countered the maps sought to keep districts as compact as possible. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2020 Census undercounted Black, Hispanic and other minority groups, while over-counting whites. Undercounting of Hispanics, in particular, roughly tripled compared to the 2010 Census.

Voting-rights groups contended the GOP's new voting districts dilute the power of predominantly BIPOC communities in Fort Wayne, Gary and Indianapolis. The Associated Press described Fort Wayne as being "cracked" and folded into several Republican-leaning districts.

Radziminski added people with disabilities also faced difficulties accessing the public hearings.

"There's people who identify with the deaf community that would have needed interpreters at these meetings to be able to participate, as well as spacing for people who need access via wheelchairs," Radziminski explained.

Per last week's census report, whites were overcounted by more than 1.6%. Even with the overcount, census figures for Indiana indicated the state's white population shrunk by 4.1 % from 2010 to 2020.


get more stories like this via email
A new poll shows the mental health of 87% of Americans has been greatly affected by a "constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years," according to the American Psychological Association. (geralt/Pixabay)

Health and Wellness

APA Poll: Americans Report 'Extreme Stress' Since Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has pushed Americans' stress levels higher than ever before, according to a new poll by the American Psychological …

Social Issues

Next Step in CT Redistricting Process: Voting Districts

With the once-a-decade redistricting process finalized in Connecticut, good-government groups say it is time to keep an eye on the next stage…

Social Issues

Arizonans Can 'Follow the Money' on Sunshine Week

This week is the 17th annual Sunshine Week, a national initiative to promote government transparency and make sure the public actually has access to …

The sage grouse is considered a sentinel species, whose health status reflects the state of the entire Western desert ecosystem known as the "Sagebrush Sea." (Jennifer Hall/U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

Environment

Budget Bill Blocks Endangered Species Protection for Sage Grouse

Conservation groups are slamming a spending deal in Congress that's expected to pass this week - because it would forbid Endangered Species Act protec…

Social Issues

MN Latino Community: Census Undercount Hurts

A new analysis of the 2020 Census confirmed the fears of organizers serving Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities. Several racial groups …

A photograph of the Iowa state capitol taken by Adam Reynolds, an aspiring photographer and Des Moines resident who has cerebral palsy. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

From Poetry to Photography, Iowans With Disabilities Show Creative Side

"Worlds Imagined" is the theme of this year's campaign for Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month - which is March. Iowans with disabilities and …

Social Issues

Facing More Harassment, OR Strengthens Election-Worker Protections

In response to an uptick in threats against election workers after the 2020 election, Oregon lawmakers passed a measure this session that gives them …

Health and Wellness

Underage Drinking Prevention Gets Boost from Congress

Programs designed to help curb a prevalent problem among Ohio teens are poised to get a financial boost. The $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021