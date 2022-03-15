Tuesday, March 15, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 15, 2022
Play

A new report says oil companies are making billions from oil and gas price spikes, Equal Pay Day highlights the wage gap, and Illinois could end virtual hearings in juvenile court as Covid-19 wanes.

2022Talks - March 15, 2022
Play

The U.N. Secretary General raises the alarm over the prospect of a nuclear conflict, Ukraine's president is expected to address Congress, and a Biden Federal Reserve nominee hits a roadblock with Sen. Joe Manchin.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Health and Wellness  |  Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

KY Experts: Increasing Fentanyl Penalties Doesn’t Address Overdose Crisis

Play

Tuesday, March 15, 2022   

Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would increase criminal penalties for fentanyl distribution.

But critics say the legislation will only result in people being locked up for longer amounts of time and doesn't include any measures to address the state's overdose crisis.

House Bill 215 passed the House yesterday and now heads to the Senate. It would require individuals convicted of aggravated trafficking or importing of fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for release, and prohibits pre-trial diversion.

Carmen Mitchell - criminal justice policy researcher with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy - explained that it can be challenging in practice to differentiate between importing and possession, and could result in harsher sentences for people who use drugs but have never sold them.

"So there's a lot of discretion with system actors to decide what to charge people with
based on the context," said Mitchell.

She said research shows that as long as demand is high, incarcerating more people for selling drugs does not reduce the supply of drugs or make communities safer.

Under current Kentucky law - people who are convicted of aggravated trafficking of carfentanil, fentanyl, or fentanyl derivatives can be sentenced to between ten to 20 years in prison and must serve at least half of their sentence before being eligible for release.

She added that extending sentences for fentanyl also can potentially exacerbate racial disparities in the criminal justice system, pointing to a 2020 report that found 75% of people serving federal sentences for trafficking fentanyl were people of color.

"And so we know that unfortunately, from the start," said Mitchell, "Black people tend to be charged with the higher, harsher sentences like trafficking and aggravated trafficking."

Mitchell said she believes lawmakers should focus instead on expanding access to mental and behavioral health treatment.

"Kentucky is in the midst of a very serious overdose crisis," said Mitchell. "We stay around the top 10 nationally of all states for overdose fatalities, and it's a very serious problem that continues year after year."

Nationwide, drug overdoses have hit record levels. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, more than 100,000 Americans died of overdoses in 2021 - up almost 30% from the 78,000 deaths in the prior year.



Disclosure: Kentucky Center for Economic Policy contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Criminal Justice, Education, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Natural disasters can upend personal finances, increase debt and affect retirement plans, according to experts from North Carolina's Coastal Credit Union. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC Credit Unions Step Up Resources for Families Affected by Warehouse Fire

Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impact…

Social Issues

Elections Expert: Idahoans Should 'Vote for Democracy' in 2022

In the wake of misinformation about the 2020 election, one expert believes democracy is on the ballot this year. David Levine, elections integrity …

Social Issues

To Help Small Businesses, MN Explores 'Buy-In' Option for Health Coverage

The Minnesota Senate has voted to extend the state's reinsurance initiative, designed to keep health premium costs lower, but backers of a separate …

Legislation recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would tax oil and gas company profits and redistribute funds to Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Big Oil's Claims on Gas Prices Under Scrutiny

A new Accountable.US report suggests the fossil-fuel industry is misleading the American public on the cause of rising gas prices. Kyle Herrig…

Health and Wellness

Montana Center 'Empowers' Parents of Children with Disabilities

Navigating education can be difficult for parents of children with disabilities. An organization in Montana is dedicated to assisting families in …

Health Care Sharing Arrangements are marketed as more affordable alternatives to health insurance, and many offer gold, silver and bronze plans. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Health Insurance Alternative Prompts Calls for Protections

State lawmakers are considering a proposal that aims to ensure that Coloradans signing up for health care cost-sharing arrangements have basic protect…

Social Issues

IL Advocates, Lawmakers Call for Ending Virtual Hearings in Juvenile Court

At the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois transitioned most of its court operations online. Now, two years later, advocates and lawmakers are …

Social Issues

Equal Pay Day: Gap Continues to Hold Up on Women's Wages

Today is Equal Pay Day, representing how far into 2022 women would have to work to make what men did in 2021, on average. In 2021, full-time wages …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021