Big Oil's Claims on Gas Prices Under Scrutiny

A new Accountable.US report suggests the fossil-fuel industry is misleading the American public on the cause of rising gas prices.



Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group, said as oil and gas companies point fingers at the Biden administration, they continue to rake in profits and raise prices on consumers. He pointed to soaring windfalls gained by industry giants British Petroleum, Chevron, Exxon/Mobil and Shell.



"Combined, the four companies posted nearly $25 billion in quarter four of 2021, bringing their total profits last year to over $75 billion," Herrig reported.



Herrig noted instead of offering relief at the pump, oil companies have used profits for stock buybacks and shareholder dividends. The American Petroleum Institute and others are calling on President Joe Biden to increase domestic production by relaxing regulations and opening up new oil and gas leases on public lands.



Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, said the fossil-fuel industry is recycling old talking pointed about how more drilling and fewer regulations will bring down gas prices. He argued oil and gas companies are already sitting on 26 million acres of leases, and 53% are not producing.



"These same companies already have over 9,000 approved permits they can use whenever they want," Grijalva pointed out. "And the very companies with thousands of acres of existing leases and hundreds of unused permits are the same ones shouting that they need more land for drilling."



Herrig believes the current crisis in Ukraine is an important reminder of how a fossil-fuel-based economy is too unpredictable, and makes Americans dependent on the decisions of oil companies and hostile foreign leaders like Putin.



"We must invest in our future and secure real energy independence by speeding up the production of cheaper, cleaner energy here at home," Herrig contended. "So we aren't impacted by foreign supply-chain disruptions or conflicts overseas."



In recent years, New Mexico has tried to move away from its historical role as an oil and gas hub, and the crisis in Ukraine could have major implications.



Russia's invasion of its neighboring country has caused oil prices to surge.



Reilly White, associate professor of finance at the University of New Mexico, said depending on the length of the conflict, it also could put pressure on U.S. producers to ramp up crude-oil production.



"The United States right now is the largest oil producer," White explained. "We have about 20% or so of the world's production. Russia is third; they have about 11%, and New Mexico is the third biggest oil-producing state." Texas produces the most oil in the U.S., followed by North Dakota.



The U.S. economy has weakened because of the two-year pandemic, with Americans already paying more for electricity, heating and gasoline than they were last year. White pointed out it is the most expensive we have seen oil prices since 2014, and it is impossible to know if its effects on consumers will be short-term or long-term.



"But the hard part is that we respond because we're humans to these immediate price shocks, as opposed to sort-of long-term overarching stories, and they're not two separate issues," White noted. "We have to consider both the short-term and long-term."



There is also speculation Russia's invasion of Ukraine will put pressure on governments to build more wind and solar power to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, but as White emphasized, it cannot happen overnight.



"It's likely this will speed it up, but at the same time, we don't have the infrastructure to switch to completely electric tomorrow," White stressed. "Infrastructure takes a very long time to build out and technological progress takes a long time to see fulfilled."



White added New Mexico and other states could also be affected by the supply of palladium from Russia used in catalytic converters, jewelry and other items. Russia is the world's largest producer of the chemical element, also found in South Africa and Canada.



