Big Oil's Claims on Gas Prices Under Scrutiny

Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group, said as oil and gas companies point fingers at the Biden administration, they continue to rake in profits and raise prices on consumers. He pointed to soaring windfalls gained by industry giants British Petroleum, Chevron, Exxon/Mobil and Shell.



"Combined, the four companies posted nearly $25 billion in quarter four of 2021, bringing their total profits last year to over $75 billion," Herrig reported.



Herrig noted instead of offering relief at the pump, oil companies have used profits for stock buybacks and shareholder dividends. The American Petroleum Institute and others are calling on President Joe Biden to increase domestic production by relaxing regulations and opening up new oil and gas leases on public lands.



Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Arizona, said the fossil-fuel industry is recycling old talking pointed about how more drilling and fewer regulations will bring down gas prices. He argued oil and gas companies are already sitting on 26 million acres of leases, and 53% are not producing.



"These same companies already have over 9,000 approved permits they can use whenever they want," Grijalva pointed out. "And the very companies with thousands of acres of existing leases and hundreds of unused permits are the same ones shouting that they need more land for drilling."



Herrig believes the current crisis in Ukraine is an important reminder of how a fossil-fuel-based economy is too unpredictable, and makes Americans dependent on the decisions of oil companies and hostile foreign leaders like Putin.



"We must invest in our future and secure real energy independence by speeding up the production of cheaper, cleaner energy here at home," Herrig contended. "So we aren't impacted by foreign supply-chain disruptions or conflicts overseas."



Idaho lawmakers want more control over building codes that regulate energy efficiency.



The standards cover things like the efficiency of appliances and how windows are insulated in residential and commercial buildings, and are updated every three years.



Legislators want to lock the 2018 codes into statute so that any changes must be approved by the House, Senate and governor. The construction industry has voiced support for the move, saying energy-efficiency requirements make homes more costly.



But Jonathan Oppenheimer, the external relations director at the Idaho Conservation League, said it's important to keep up with standards.



"They help reduce the cost every month to homeowners for utilities in their homes, and in their businesses," said Oppenheimer. "And by applying some of the modern technologies and best practices we can save homeowners and renters and business owners hundreds if not thousands of dollars every year."



Oppenheimer said energy-efficiency codes also help reduce carbon emissions from a sector that is producing an increasing share of overall emissions.



House Bill 660 passed the House and has moved on to the Senate.



Another piece of legislation, House Bill 614, would similarly place lawmakers directly in charge of electrical, mechanical and plumbing codes. Oppenheimer said both bills would ultimately take control away from local governments.



"We've often heard the refrain that 'government closest to the people governs best,'" said Oppenheimer. "But in this case what it is doing, it is saying that the Legislature knows best, and precluding local communities from adopting standards and codes that makes sense for their communities."



Idaho Conservation League says HB 614 could affect ordinances in Boise and Ketchum that require newly constructed single-family homes to be set up for electric-vehicle charging.



Oppenheimer said these ordinances will help reduce costs to retrofit homes as electric vehicles become more prevalent.



HB 614 has also passed the House and is in the Senate.







