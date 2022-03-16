Wednesday, March 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 16, 2022
Play

Leaders and advocates champion Latinos causes during 2nd annual Latino Advocacy Week; new census analysis shows Latinos and other minority groups underrepresented in 2020; research finds a guaranteed income has surprising benefits for children.

2022Talks - March 16, 2022
Play

Pres. Biden sends new funding to police, violence prevention initiatives; Ukrainian Pres. Volodymyr Zelensky asks Canada for more aid; Idaho poised to enact Texas-style abortion ban; alleged 9 11 mastermind negotiating plea deal with federal prosecutors.

The Yonder Report - March 10, 2022
Play

More time in your day for beer and brats; rural hospitals brace for less pandemic money amid a nursing shortage; Maine awaits a court decision over traditional versus green energy; and "gold in them thar hills" creates conflict in California's Death Valley.

Social Issues  |  Civic Engagement    News
Importance of Local Elections Highlighted in SD

Play

Wednesday, March 16, 2022   

On April 12, municipalities across South Dakota will be holding local elections. A statewide group is encouraging participation through an outreach effort geared for the state's largest city.

The group Leaders Engaged and Determined, also known as LEAD, is part of the Vote Sioux Falls initiative, which aims to get 200 new voters registered by March 28.

Melissa McCauley, head organizer at LEAD, said it's not just about casting a ballot but also being more informed about local candidates and issues.

"When you elect somebody, even to the city council, to the school board, it is impacting you all the time," said McCauley. "And so, to be engaged and to be able to have a voice is impactful."

She said that can impact what you pay in certain taxes, as well as redistricting. Even though state leaders approved new legislative boundaries last fall, local political lines also were redrawn and finalized.

In Sioux Falls, the City Council has the option to reject plans submitted by a special commission.

Civic engagement groups say participating in local democracy can shape the outcome of these functions down the road.

Redistricting happens every ten years to update political boundaries based on the latest Census data. Now that new lines are in place, McCauley said residents should ensure their voice is heard as key decisions are made over the next decade.

"Whether it be young, old, Republican, Democrat, we want you to participate," said McCauley. "And we're saying don't leave it up to luck because a lot of people, 'Oh, they'll vote the way I want.' Well, we don't know that."

As part of the outreach campaign in Sioux Falls, several downtown businesses are participating by having voter registration forms available. Additionally, more details can be found at votesiouxfalls.com.




