Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
Play

States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Play

Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
Play

ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Officials to Granite Staters: Upgrade 3G Devices This Year to Stay Connected

Play

Thursday, March 17, 2022   

As phone companies prepare to shut down their 3G networks, officials are urging Granite Staters to check if they use any affected devices.

AT&T already shut down its 3G network in February, T-Mobile has plans to do so in July and Verizon at the end of the year.

Mark Doyle, director, division of emergency services and communications for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, noted the transition away from 3G is to build capacity for newer networks, such as 5G, which is growing rapidly and takes a lot of bandwidth.

"3G is older technology but still is in use," Doyle explained. "It's in use in a number of different capacities, including phones, smartwatches, e-readers, medical-alert devices, tablets some home security systems and some automobile SOS systems."

He urged customers to reach out to their service carriers or other manufacturers of devices still reliant on 3G networks, and find out what they need to do to stay connected.

Most cellphones bought since 2008 run on 4G networks. Doyle pointed out carriers are working to get the message out to customers who still have 3G phones, but he worried people with prepaid phones may be unaware, because there's little communication between the carrier and the subscriber to a prepaid phone.

"It's a lot of these 3G phones that are the older phones that people may have traded in or even donated to local police departments that have in turn turned them over to homeless shelters or to domestic-violence shelters, for use by people who can't afford that service, to be able to call 911 automatically," Doyle emphasized.

Groups have brought concerns to the Federal Communications Commission over the network shutdowns. School administrators filed a petition because up to 10% of the country's school bus navigation systems still rely on 3G. And older Americans and the alarm industry worry about the number of security systems and medical-alert devices soon to be no longer compatible.

But the carriers countered they announced plans to move away from 3G with plenty of time for companies to make necessary upgrades.


get more stories like this via email
The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in Kalispell, Mont. (arloo/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MT Restorative-Justice Org Offers Another Path in Juvenile System

An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice. The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead …

Social Issues

Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced …

Social Issues

Sending Out Resumes? MN Officials Suggest Weatherization Jobs

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this …

Those calling for health equity in North Dakota say there needs to be more of a human focus, such as addressing a patient's living environment, in establishing better outcomes. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Overcoming Social, Structural Barriers to Health Care in ND

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas…

Social Issues

Colorado Lawmakers Consider Raising Minimum Age for Juvenile Prosecution

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the minimum age for prosecuting children for crimes from 10 to 13 years old, except in …

Senate Bill 215 is the latest law loosening gun restrictions in Ohio. In April 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 175, the "stand your ground" law, making Ohio the 36th state to no longer require people to retreat before using a firearm in self-defense. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OH 'Constitutional Carry' Bill Worries Domestic-Violence Survivor Advocates

By Halena SepulvedaBroadcast version by Emily Scott reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Even though Ohio has been …

Environment

CA Gets a “D” on the 2022 Environmental Scorecard

California only got a "D" grade on this year's Environmental Scorecard, a report card put out each year since 1973 by the nonprofit California …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Press FCC to Consider Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Fertility

Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless d…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021