As phone companies prepare to shut down their 3G networks, officials are urging Granite Staters to check if they use any affected devices.
get more stories like this via email
AT&T already shut down its 3G network in February, T-Mobile has plans to do so in July and Verizon at the end of the year.
Mark Doyle, director, division of emergency services and communications for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, noted the transition away from 3G is to build capacity for newer networks, such as 5G, which is growing rapidly and takes a lot of bandwidth.
"3G is older technology but still is in use," Doyle explained. "It's in use in a number of different capacities, including phones, smartwatches, e-readers, medical-alert devices, tablets some home security systems and some automobile SOS systems."
He urged customers to reach out to their service carriers or other manufacturers of devices still reliant on 3G networks, and find out what they need to do to stay connected.
Most cellphones bought since 2008 run on 4G networks. Doyle pointed out carriers are working to get the message out to customers who still have 3G phones, but he worried people with prepaid phones may be unaware, because there's little communication between the carrier and the subscriber to a prepaid phone.
"It's a lot of these 3G phones that are the older phones that people may have traded in or even donated to local police departments that have in turn turned them over to homeless shelters or to domestic-violence shelters, for use by people who can't afford that service, to be able to call 911 automatically," Doyle emphasized.
Groups have brought concerns to the Federal Communications Commission over the network shutdowns. School administrators filed a petition because up to 10% of the country's school bus navigation systems still rely on 3G. And older Americans and the alarm industry worry about the number of security systems and medical-alert devices soon to be no longer compatible.
But the carriers countered they announced plans to move away from 3G with plenty of time for companies to make necessary upgrades.
A recent report found Tennessee households pay more than $6,000 a year on prescriptions, far more than the national average of around $4,000 dollars.
get more stories like this via email
Yesterday, U.S. Senate lawmakers held a hearing on prescription-drug pricing, as inflation continues to drive up prices.
Steffany Stern, vice president for advocacy at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, testified astronomical drug prices for conditions such as MS force most individuals to rely on charity to cover the costs of their medications.
"It's very common for people with MS like my mom to have to rely on some kind of financial assistance to afford their costs," Stern explained. "Our studies show around 70% of people rely on financial assistance just so they can pay their out-of-pocket."
According to a report from the financial resource company ValuePenguin, since 2010, consumer spending on prescription and nonprescription drugs has increased every year. Last December the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report which showed the list prices of several prescription drugs, including insulin, continue to climb.
Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisors and CEO of 46 Brooklyn Research, said middle entities called Pharmacy Benefit Managers, who work to negotiate drug prices between insurance companies and pharmacies, are partly responsible for driving up the costs of drugs for consumers.
"Relatively speaking, considering their outsized role in impacting the price of medications, they've really kind of been overlooked and left to the side in a lot of the federal legislative efforts on drug pricing," Ciaccia contended.
Last month the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) deadlocked a vote on whether to examine the business practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, but some lawmakers are urging the agency to take action. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, recently wrote to the FTC, calling for a study on competition within the Pharmacy Benefit Manager industry.
Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impacted by the Rocky Mount warehouse fire.
The 1.5 million square foot distribution facility was severely damaged by a fire last December. Coastal Credit Union Branch Manger Shane Lancaster said residents can receive assistance with managing bills and income, miming damage to credit and navigating retirement.
"Especially with the QVC fire, you've instantly got almost 2,000 folks without a job," said Lancaster. "When you lose your job, there's a lot of hurdles to navigate, whether that be for getting on unemployment or finding a new job and adjusting to a new salary."
Those affected can visit 'carolinasfoundation.org/financial-first-responders.' Lancaster noted that individuals do not have to be a member of a credit union to request assistance.
He noted that seeking professional financial help can increase the odds of meeting saving goals or having a secure retirement.
"We definitely want to encourage folks to reach out to the different credit unions in the area," said Lancaster, "the credit unions that they are eligible for, and get connected to a financial professional. Going to somebody for the advice to help you kind of get perspective, regarding any financial issue that you have, is a key thing."
Vice President for Communications at Coastal Joe Mecca said credit unions offer financial services to nearly one-third of all Americans, and help to ensure that money stays in communities.
"Cooperatives are member-owned," said Mecca. "So we aim to return our profits back to our members, who are the people who use our products and services every day."
He notes that this year, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $4 million in special dividends to around 77,000 members through its Loyalty Bonus program.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Coastal Credit Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Philanthropy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Cleanup continues from last weekend's deadly tornadoes in Iowa.
get more stories like this via email
A bill in the legislature would place restrictions on using appraisals for future storm damage, and opponents worry about the impact on households who have seen their share of recent disasters.
The measure, which has already cleared the House, would prohibit homeowners from seeking their own appraisals in determining what caused the damage. Only insurance companies could make the determination.
Christopher Rants, lobbyist with the American Adjuster Association, said it would force property owners who feel shortchanged to go to court.
"Most people can't afford to do that," Rants pointed out. "They certainly can't wait for two years to go through the litigation process while fighting with their insurance company."
Supporters of the bill, including the Iowa Insurance Institute, said a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling upholding the current statute gave appraisers too much opportunity for claims work. But opponents countered the 2020 derecho storm should serve as another reminder homeowners need avenues to recover from disasters.
The recent backlash has muddied the future of the bill in the Senate.
Rants contended it should be a concern for all property owners in Iowa, because it could remove a right they have been afforded for decades.
"That's the thing that's frustrating about this, the basic insurance policy that everybody has, the basic standard policy the state said you have to have, if you're going to offer this kind of property/casualty, has been untouched," Rants emphasized.
He suggested adding the restriction would also affect the business community in a natural disaster. While the bill sailed through the House last month, a key Senate member has cast doubt on advancing the bill in the upper chamber. A decision is expected in the coming days.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.