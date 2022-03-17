Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Social Issues  |  Juvenile Justice    News
Colorado Lawmakers Consider Raising Minimum Age for Juvenile Prosecution

Thursday, March 17, 2022   

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the minimum age for prosecuting children for crimes from 10 to 13 years old, except in cases involving sexual assault or homicide.

House Bill 1131 cleared the Judiciary Committee last week, and is under review by Appropriations.

Elise Logemann, youth policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, said when children are handcuffed, arrested, fingerprinted and locked up, the trauma they experience creates a host of long-term negative impacts.

"If a child is detained, that process can actually increase their chances of being incarcerated in the future by up to 41%," said Logemann. "Younger children under age 13 are at a higher risk of being victims of violence or sexual abuse while they are incarcerated."

They also are less likely to graduate from high school and find employment later in life.

The Denver Post reports that last year, more than 500 children between 10 and 12 years old were charged with crimes in Colorado's juvenile courts. Black children and other kids of color are disproportionately incarcerated.

Logemann pointed to years of data showing that "scared straight" strategies - the notion that kids experiencing jail will get their act together - are misguided.

Most parents have seen firsthand how punishments don't always lead to improved behavior, and Logemann said the main reason is because the frontal lobe of children's brains haven't fully developed yet.

"And that piece of the brain, which doesn't develop until we are in our early 20s, is the piece of our brain that puts that logic in place, so that we can not follow our impulses," said Logemann. "We can consider what the consequence is going to be, and then we can make a rational decision. Kids just aren't able to do that."

Some critics of the measure argue that the court system is a tool to help struggling kids access programs and treatment.

Logemann said there are better ways to help kids - through schools, child welfare assistance, behavioral health care, and other community services - that don't lead to life-long interactions with the criminal justice system.

"And there are existing ways to refer the kids to these services," said Logemann. "And the services exist, they don't have to be created. We just have to be creative about getting kids to the services through a different path."




Seventy percent of Americans say the country is too polarized to solve major issues. (Andrey Popov/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Bill in Congress Seeks to Mend Social Fabric of U.S.

A measure in Congress aims to help heal the divides in the United States' civil society. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash., of Gig Harbor, has introduced …

Social Issues

Sending Out Resumes? MN Officials Suggest Weatherization Jobs

Wind and solar often get attention for job growth in clean energy, and in Minnesota, those who specialize in home weatherization say demand for this …

Health and Wellness

Overcoming Social, Structural Barriers to Health Care in ND

National rankings found North Dakota's health care system does well in terms of overall performance, but access and affordability are problem areas…

Senate Bill 215 is the latest law loosening gun restrictions in Ohio. In April 2021, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 175, the "stand your ground" law, making Ohio the 36th state to no longer require people to retreat before using a firearm in self-defense. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

OH 'Constitutional Carry' Bill Worries Domestic-Violence Survivor Advocates

By Halena SepulvedaBroadcast version by Emily Scott reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Even though Ohio has been …

Environment

CA Gets a “D” on the 2022 Environmental Scorecard

California only got a "D" grade on this year's Environmental Scorecard, a report card put out each year since 1973 by the nonprofit California …

The French government now issues warnings with all cell phones to keep them away from the abdomens of teenage girls and pregnant women. (Kozorog/Adobestock)

Health and Wellness

Advocates Press FCC to Consider Studies on Cellphone Radiation and Fertility

Experts are calling on the FCC to consider recent studies linking fertility problems to radio-frequency radiation from cellphones and other wireless d…

Environment

WI Program Seeks to Create Resilient Grainshed

A new program is seeking to help Wisconsin's grain farmers build more environmentally and economically resilient operations. The Midwest Grains …

Social Issues

Groups Advocate for Historic Latino Monuments in Texas

Every 30 seconds in the U.S. a Latino citizen turns 18, and it is Latino Advocacy Week, the second annual initiative where community leaders champion …

 

