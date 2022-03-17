Colorado Lawmakers Consider Raising Minimum Age for Juvenile Prosecution

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill that would raise the minimum age for prosecuting children for crimes from 10 to 13 years old, except in cases involving sexual assault or homicide.
House Bill 1131 cleared the Judiciary Committee last week, and is under review by Appropriations.
Elise Logemann, youth policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, said when children are handcuffed, arrested, fingerprinted and locked up, the trauma they experience creates a host of long-term negative impacts.
"If a child is detained, that process can actually increase their chances of being incarcerated in the future by up to 41%," said Logemann. "Younger children under age 13 are at a higher risk of being victims of violence or sexual abuse while they are incarcerated."
They also are less likely to graduate from high school and find employment later in life.
The Denver Post reports that last year, more than 500 children between 10 and 12 years old were charged with crimes in Colorado's juvenile courts. Black children and other kids of color are disproportionately incarcerated.
Logemann pointed to years of data showing that "scared straight" strategies - the notion that kids experiencing jail will get their act together - are misguided.
Most parents have seen firsthand how punishments don't always lead to improved behavior, and Logemann said the main reason is because the frontal lobe of children's brains haven't fully developed yet.
"And that piece of the brain, which doesn't develop until we are in our early 20s, is the piece of our brain that puts that logic in place, so that we can not follow our impulses," said Logemann. "We can consider what the consequence is going to be, and then we can make a rational decision. Kids just aren't able to do that."
Some critics of the measure argue that the court system is a tool to help struggling kids access programs and treatment.
Logemann said there are better ways to help kids - through schools, child welfare assistance, behavioral health care, and other community services - that don't lead to life-long interactions with the criminal justice system.
"And there are existing ways to refer the kids to these services," said Logemann. "And the services exist, they don't have to be created. We just have to be creative about getting kids to the services through a different path."
An organization in Montana is providing an alternative model for juvenile justice.
The Center for Restorative Youth Justice is based in the Flathead Valley and started as a youth-run court. Now, the organization gets referrals from schools and youth courts in an effort to reduce young people's involvement in the legal system.
Catherine Gunderson, executive director of the Center, gave an example of what restorative justice can look like. She said to imagine you are a kid who accidentally threw a baseball through your neighbor's window. The neighbor could get the police involved, or you and your parents could go over and have a conversation about what happened, and how to avoid it in the future.
"From there, you're really building a relationship and community and accountability," Gunderson explained. "'OK, I'll pay for it, and it really wasn't personal.' And I think we've all had experiences where that has a deeper impact than just paying a fine."
Gunderson pointed out an important part of the process is ensuring everyone feels as if they have been heard and their voice matters.
A recent study from researchers at Washington University in Saint Louis found juvenile detention may not have the positive, rehabilitative effect it's designed to have.
Gunderson contended it may actually cut a young person off from what they really need.
"That's another example of our propensity to want to put people away for something wrong that they did as opposed to bring closer in," Gunderson observed. "And be like, 'What is not going right for you that this would even happen in the first place?' "
Gunderson added her program aims to make young people feel like they are in a safe environment, so they can open up.
"A lot of the feedback we get from kids on the way out of participating is, 'I came in thinking that you were going to just be sort of judging me, and then even just being able to hear from other people made me realize that I'm a better person than I thought I was,' " Gunderson emphasized. "Or, 'Thank you for not deciding I was a bad person because I made a bad decision.' "
At the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois transitioned most of its court operations online. Now, two years later, advocates and lawmakers are calling for an end to virtual hearings in juvenile court.
State Rep. Will Guzzardi - D-Chicago - is the lead sponsor on a resolution urging the state supreme court to reinstate in-person hearings in juvenile court. He said virtual hearings create numerous barriers for kids and their attorneys.
"The findings and the research is pretty unequivocal," said Guzzardi, "that these virtual remote hearings just don't provide the same access to justice and they provide worse outcomes for young people."
The resolution would only ask the state Supreme Court to end virtual hearings for kids, not compel them. The measure acknowledges virtual hearings may be necessary in the future, as the pandemic ebbs and flows, but asks the state's high court to consider them a last resort.
Kristina Kersey - Senior Youth Defense Counsel with the Gault Center, a juvenile justice organization - said the virtual court system falsely assumes kids have equal access to stable internet and technology.
She explained that virtual hearings and meetings also can strain relationships between kids and the attorneys representing them in court.
"Building trust and rapport with young people is difficult in all situations as a defender," said Kersey. "But in these virtual realms they were having even greater difficulty."
A 2020 report by the Brennan Center for Justice suggests virtual court proceedings often lead to harsher sentences by judges.
In a series of six interviews the Juvenile Justice Initiative of Illinois conducted with kids in the juvenile justice system, all of the interviewees said they preferred in-person hearings and meetings over virtual alternatives.
Guzzardi said he's worried that, even as COVID-19 case rates creep toward their lowest point since last summer, many juvenile courts will continue using video hearings due to convenience.
"And that's what we're trying to avoid," said Guzzardi. "Because we understand that it's a tool that's necessary in an emergency, but there really is a lot lost in terms of access to justice."
The resolution passed out of the House's judiciary committee last week with a recommendation to adopt.
In Maryland, police are not required to call guardians or an attorney before interrogating a young person accused of a crime. A bill making its way through the General Assembly aims to end the practice.
The Child Interrogation Protection Act, cross-filed in both House and Senate, would require police to notify a guardian or attorney of the youth's location, the reason they were taken into custody and provide instructions for how to contact them.
Zakiya Sankara-Jabar, co-director and co-founder of the Maryland group Racial Justice NOW!, said the law is critical to ensuring the right to due process for young people.
"Maryland needs to come into the 21st century, come into line with a majority of other states in this country that have made it law that we have to make sure that children are protected," Sankara-Jabar asserted. "We have to make sure the parents are called, and that they can also make sure that an attorney is notified."
Among all young people arrested in Baltimore, 90% are Black, according to 2019 data, despite being only 64% of the city's youth population. The bill's Senate version, introduced by Sen. Jill Carter, D-Baltimore, is expected to get a vote in the Judicial Proceedings Committee today.
Marlon Tilghman, co-chair of the criminal justice work group for BRIDGE Maryland, said research on child brain development shows young people are particularly vulnerable to interrogation tactics, and they waive their Miranda Rights more frequently than adults.
He pointed out the bill could help prevent wrongful convictions based on testimony given without an adult present.
"You look at a situation where they may be in front of a police officer for the first time, and they may say things just to get themselves out of trouble," Tilghman explained. "We've had situations where law officers have told the children, 'If you just give us this information, you can go home,' not knowing that it could land them in jail."
Research also showed minors make false confessions to crimes at much higher rates than adults. Tilghman testified in support of the bill at a Senate committee hearing in January.